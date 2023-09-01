Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205GJ2016PLC093050 and registration number is 093050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹405.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is 12.19 and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹34.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹58.09 and 52-week low of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹24.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.