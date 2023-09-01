Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RADHIKA JEWELTECH LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹34.40 Closed
0.730.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.20₹34.90
₹34.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.60₹58.09
₹34.40
Open Price
₹34.90
Prev. Close
₹34.15
Volume
2,83,845

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.87
  • R235.23
  • R335.57
  • Pivot
    34.53
  • S134.17
  • S233.83
  • S333.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5156.9434.88
  • 10157.7335.13
  • 20158.9135.35
  • 50164.7835.65
  • 100108.9635.44
  • 20054.4834.79

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. Share Holdings

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Radhika Jeweltech Ltd.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205GJ2016PLC093050 and registration number is 093050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Mathurdas Zinzuwadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hareshbhai Mathurbhai Zinzuwadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Darshit Ashokbhai Zinzuwadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Dholakia Vachhraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravinaben Anantrai Geria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rasiklal Prabhudas Bhanani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radhika Jeweltech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd.?

The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹405.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is 12.19 and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹34.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹58.09 and 52-week low of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is ₹24.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data