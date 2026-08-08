Here's the live share price of Radhika Jeweltech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-3.07
|27.28
|4.29
|-2.77
|-29.06
|24.88
|37.98
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radhika Jeweltech has declined 29.06% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Radhika Jeweltech has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.55
|69.69
|10
|67.43
|68.54
|20
|65.23
|66.26
|50
|60
|63.06
|100
|60.64
|63.47
|200
|68.52
|68.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radhika Jeweltech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Radhika Jeweltech - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Radhika Jeweltech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Appointment Of Independent Directors
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Radhika Jeweltech - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Appointment And Cessation Of Independent Directors
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Radhika Jeweltech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Radhika Jeweltech - Annual Secretarial Compliace Report
Source: Dion Global
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205GJ2016PLC093050 and registration number is 093050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 639.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhika Jeweltech is ₹69.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radhika Jeweltech is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹820.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhika Jeweltech are ₹71.84 and ₹68.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhika Jeweltech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹101.85 and 52-week low of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹48.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radhika Jeweltech has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, 27.28% for the past month, 4.29% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 24.88% across 3 years, and 37.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech are 10.97 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global