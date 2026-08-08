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Radhika Jeweltech Share Price

NSE
BSE

RADHIKA JEWELTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Radhika Jeweltech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.51 Closed
-0.47₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radhika Jeweltech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.69₹71.84
₹69.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.01₹101.85
₹69.51
Open Price
₹70.34
Prev. Close
₹69.84
Volume
25,773

Source: Dion Global

Radhika Jeweltech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radhika Jeweltech		-3.0727.284.29-2.77-29.0624.8837.98
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radhika Jeweltech has declined 29.06% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Radhika Jeweltech has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Radhika Jeweltech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radhika Jeweltech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.5569.69
1067.4368.54
2065.2366.26
506063.06
10060.6463.47
20068.5268.35

Source: Dion Global

Radhika Jeweltech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radhika Jeweltech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Radhika Jeweltech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTRadhika Jeweltech - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended
Jul 23, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTRadhika Jeweltech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Appointment Of Independent Directors
Jul 18, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTRadhika Jeweltech - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Appointment And Cessation Of Independent Directors
Jul 15, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTRadhika Jeweltech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTRadhika Jeweltech - Annual Secretarial Compliace Report

Source: Dion Global

About Radhika Jeweltech

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205GJ2016PLC093050 and registration number is 093050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 639.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Mathurdas Zinzuwadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hareshbhai Mathurbhai Zinzuwadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Darshit Ashokbhai Zinzuwadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pravinaben Anantrai Geria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rasiklal Prabhudas Bhanani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Dholakia Vachhraj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radhika Jeweltech Share Price

What is the share price of Radhika Jeweltech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhika Jeweltech is ₹69.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radhika Jeweltech?

The Radhika Jeweltech is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radhika Jeweltech?

The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹820.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radhika Jeweltech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhika Jeweltech are ₹71.84 and ₹68.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhika Jeweltech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhika Jeweltech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹101.85 and 52-week low of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹48.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radhika Jeweltech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radhika Jeweltech has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, 27.28% for the past month, 4.29% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 24.88% across 3 years, and 37.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech are 10.97 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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