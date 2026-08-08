What is the share price of Radhika Jeweltech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhika Jeweltech is ₹69.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Radhika Jeweltech? The Radhika Jeweltech is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radhika Jeweltech? The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹820.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radhika Jeweltech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhika Jeweltech are ₹71.84 and ₹68.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhika Jeweltech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhika Jeweltech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹101.85 and 52-week low of Radhika Jeweltech is ₹48.01 as on .

How has the Radhika Jeweltech performed historically in terms of returns? The Radhika Jeweltech has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, 27.28% for the past month, 4.29% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 24.88% across 3 years, and 37.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech are 10.97 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global