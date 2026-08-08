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Raama Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAAMA PAPER MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Raama Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.64 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raama Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.64₹12.64
₹12.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.22₹17.15
₹12.64
Open Price
₹12.64
Prev. Close
₹12.64
Volume
400

Source: Dion Global

Raama Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raama Paper Mills		-0.47-3.51-11.61-18.13-6.72-21.17-14.21
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raama Paper Mills has declined 6.72% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Raama Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Raama Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raama Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.3912.87
1012.3712.74
2012.9112.98
5014.4413.65
10013.9813.69
20012.6313.54

Source: Dion Global

Raama Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raama Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raama Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTRaama Paper Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 12, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTRaama Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTRaama Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2026
May 02, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTRaama Paper Mills - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Resolution Plans received by Resolution Professional
Apr 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTRaama Paper Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Raama Paper Mills

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1985PLC007556 and registration number is 007556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amarjeet Sandhu
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Pal Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Gyanveer Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Vandani Vohra
    Director

FAQs on Raama Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Raama Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Paper Mills is ₹12.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raama Paper Mills?

The Raama Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raama Paper Mills?

The market cap of Raama Paper Mills is ₹12.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raama Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raama Paper Mills are ₹12.64 and ₹12.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raama Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Paper Mills is ₹17.15 and 52-week low of Raama Paper Mills is ₹8.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raama Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raama Paper Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.51% for the past month, -11.61% over 3 months, -6.72% over 1 year, -21.17% across 3 years, and -14.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills are -1.99 and -0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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