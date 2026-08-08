What is the share price of Raama Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Paper Mills is ₹12.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Raama Paper Mills? The Raama Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raama Paper Mills? The market cap of Raama Paper Mills is ₹12.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raama Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raama Paper Mills are ₹12.64 and ₹12.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raama Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Paper Mills is ₹17.15 and 52-week low of Raama Paper Mills is ₹8.22 as on .

How has the Raama Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Raama Paper Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.51% for the past month, -11.61% over 3 months, -6.72% over 1 year, -21.17% across 3 years, and -14.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills are -1.99 and -0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global