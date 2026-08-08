Here's the live share price of Raama Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raama Paper Mills
|-0.47
|-3.51
|-11.61
|-18.13
|-6.72
|-21.17
|-14.21
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raama Paper Mills has declined 6.72% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Raama Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.39
|12.87
|10
|12.37
|12.74
|20
|12.91
|12.98
|50
|14.44
|13.65
|100
|13.98
|13.69
|200
|12.63
|13.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raama Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Raama Paper Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Raama Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Raama Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2026
|May 02, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Raama Paper Mills - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Resolution Plans received by Resolution Professional
|Apr 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Raama Paper Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1985PLC007556 and registration number is 007556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Paper Mills is ₹12.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raama Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raama Paper Mills is ₹12.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raama Paper Mills are ₹12.64 and ₹12.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Paper Mills is ₹17.15 and 52-week low of Raama Paper Mills is ₹8.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raama Paper Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.51% for the past month, -11.61% over 3 months, -6.72% over 1 year, -21.17% across 3 years, and -14.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills are -1.99 and -0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global