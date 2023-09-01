Follow Us

RAAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.96 Closed
4.961.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.60₹24.96
₹24.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.84₹38.65
₹24.96
Open Price
₹23.01
Prev. Close
₹23.78
Volume
1,465

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.75
  • R226.53
  • R328.11
  • Pivot
    24.17
  • S123.39
  • S221.81
  • S321.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.7923.76
  • 1032.8824.05
  • 2034.9324.5
  • 5030.2424.57
  • 10025.7324.64
  • 20023.9124.6

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.76-5.382.38-0.162.51263.8525.11
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raama Paper Mills Ltd.

Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1985PLC007556 and registration number is 007556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amarjeet Sandhu
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Pal Singh
    Director

FAQs on Raama Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹24.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is -3.7 and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is -6.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹24.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹38.65 and 52-week low of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹14.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

