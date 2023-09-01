What is the Market Cap of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹24.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is -3.7 and PB ratio of Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is -6.32 as on .

What is the share price of Raama Paper Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹24.96 as on .