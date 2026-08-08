Here's the live share price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Propshop Events and Exhibitions
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Affle 3I
|3.76
|11.74
|10.54
|-0.25
|-15.61
|14.01
|14.60
|Prime Focus
|0.17
|22.18
|-6.56
|3.71
|83.39
|42.26
|38.22
|Sun TV Network
|-4.33
|-4.10
|-14.79
|-14.61
|-13.19
|-3.09
|-2.06
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.58
|21.15
|48.47
|67.26
|85.77
|22.93
|13.19
|PVR INOX
|2.25
|15.38
|8.43
|10.80
|8.30
|-10.28
|-3.80
|Saregama India
|-0.70
|12.83
|48.41
|47.98
|7.51
|9.16
|7.84
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-17.77
|-7.99
|-0.41
|1.60
|-17.86
|-26.36
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.40
|-5.26
|0.33
|12.93
|10.47
|26.71
|40.15
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.01
|-1.28
|-4.31
|-29.72
|-25.41
|-7.40
|-9.47
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.37
|-7.36
|-15.37
|-24.63
|-47.49
|-20.60
|-10.54
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.30
|-1.62
|-2.50
|-7.54
|-23.81
|-13.23
|-16.14
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|15.00
|19.53
|-2.29
|44.86
|44.86
|13.15
|7.69
|Signpost India
|-5.64
|-10.07
|-10.32
|27.08
|21.51
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Den Networks
|-0.33
|-5.20
|-3.05
|-6.85
|-24.63
|-12.87
|-12.11
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.52
|-5.87
|-30.27
|-9.18
|-14.31
|18.51
|5.08
|New Delhi Television
|-0.30
|-3.54
|-4.10
|-11.97
|-26.41
|-24.38
|4.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.92
|-5.07
|18.90
|37.34
|29.89
|-4.17
|-12.08
|TV Today Network
|0.87
|-9.21
|-3.11
|-7.61
|-18.74
|-18.07
|-17.13
|Aqylon Nexus
|5.65
|-35.71
|-47.34
|-85.76
|-78.56
|22.92
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Propshop Events and Exhibitions has declined 0.79% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Propshop Events and Exhibitions has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.43
|0
|10
|5.71
|0
|20
|2.86
|0
|50
|1.14
|0
|100
|0.57
|0
|200
|0.29
|0
Source: Dion Global
Propshop Events and Exhibitions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92490MH2019PLC329470 and registration number is 329470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹56.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Propshop Events and Exhibitions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹82.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions are ₹58.90 and ₹55.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Propshop Events and Exhibitions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹59.95 and 52-week low of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹52.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Propshop Events and Exhibitions has shown returns of -3.41% over the past day, -0.79% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -0.79% over 1 year, -0.26% across 3 years, and -0.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Propshop Events and Exhibitions are 0.00 and 3.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global