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Propshop Events and Exhibitions Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROPSHOP EVENTS AND EXHIBITIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.70 Closed
-3.41₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Propshop Events and Exhibitions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.80₹58.90
₹56.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.45₹59.95
₹56.70
Open Price
₹58.90
Prev. Close
₹58.70
Volume
84,000

Source: Dion Global

Propshop Events and Exhibitions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Propshop Events and Exhibitions		-0.79-0.79-0.79-0.79-0.79-0.26-0.16
Affle 3I		3.7611.7410.54-0.25-15.6114.0114.60
Prime Focus		0.1722.18-6.563.7183.3942.2638.22
Sun TV Network		-4.33-4.10-14.79-14.61-13.19-3.09-2.06
Amagi Media Labs		-0.5821.1548.4767.2685.7722.9313.19
PVR INOX		2.2515.388.4310.808.30-10.28-3.80
Saregama India		-0.7012.8348.4147.987.519.167.84
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-17.77-7.99-0.411.60-17.86-26.36-13.21
Tips Music		-3.40-5.260.3312.9310.4726.7140.15
Latent View Analytics		-6.01-1.28-4.31-29.72-25.41-7.40-9.47
Network18 Media & Investments		0.37-7.36-15.37-24.63-47.49-20.60-10.54
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.30-1.62-2.50-7.54-23.81-13.23-16.14
Media Matrix Worldwide		15.0019.53-2.2944.8644.8613.157.69
Signpost India		-5.64-10.07-10.3227.0821.51-6.43-3.91
Den Networks		-0.33-5.20-3.05-6.85-24.63-12.87-12.11
Balaji Telefilms		2.52-5.87-30.27-9.18-14.3118.515.08
New Delhi Television		-0.30-3.54-4.10-11.97-26.41-24.384.24
OnMobile Global		9.92-5.0718.9037.3429.89-4.17-12.08
TV Today Network		0.87-9.21-3.11-7.61-18.74-18.07-17.13
Aqylon Nexus		5.65-35.71-47.34-85.76-78.5622.923.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Propshop Events and Exhibitions has declined 0.79% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Propshop Events and Exhibitions has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).

Propshop Events and Exhibitions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Propshop Events and Exhibitions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.430
105.710
202.860
501.140
1000.570
2000.290

Source: Dion Global

Propshop Events and Exhibitions Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Propshop Events and Exhibitions

Propshop Events and Exhibitions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92490MH2019PLC329470 and registration number is 329470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prathamesh Shantaram Pusalkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Aarti Prathamesh Pusalkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shrikant Rumade
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Jangir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Rameshkumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Propshop Events and Exhibitions Share Price

What is the share price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹56.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Propshop Events and Exhibitions?

The Propshop Events and Exhibitions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Propshop Events and Exhibitions?

The market cap of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹82.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Propshop Events and Exhibitions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions are ₹58.90 and ₹55.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Propshop Events and Exhibitions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Propshop Events and Exhibitions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹59.95 and 52-week low of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹52.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Propshop Events and Exhibitions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Propshop Events and Exhibitions has shown returns of -3.41% over the past day, -0.79% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -0.79% over 1 year, -0.26% across 3 years, and -0.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Propshop Events and Exhibitions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Propshop Events and Exhibitions are 0.00 and 3.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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