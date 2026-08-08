What is the share price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹56.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Propshop Events and Exhibitions? The Propshop Events and Exhibitions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Propshop Events and Exhibitions? The market cap of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹82.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Propshop Events and Exhibitions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Propshop Events and Exhibitions are ₹58.90 and ₹55.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Propshop Events and Exhibitions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Propshop Events and Exhibitions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹59.95 and 52-week low of Propshop Events and Exhibitions is ₹52.45 as on .

How has the Propshop Events and Exhibitions performed historically in terms of returns? The Propshop Events and Exhibitions has shown returns of -3.41% over the past day, -0.79% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -0.79% over 1 year, -0.26% across 3 years, and -0.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Propshop Events and Exhibitions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Propshop Events and Exhibitions are 0.00 and 3.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global