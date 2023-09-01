Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GTPL Hathway Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GTPL HATHWAY LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹153.85 Closed
0.951.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GTPL Hathway Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.45₹157.90
₹153.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.75₹192.00
₹153.85
Open Price
₹157.90
Prev. Close
₹152.40
Volume
86,625

GTPL Hathway Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.45
  • R2160.4
  • R3162.9
  • Pivot
    154.95
  • S1152
  • S2149.5
  • S3146.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5146.98152.09
  • 10151.97150.49
  • 20153.25146.08
  • 50164.84135.21
  • 100159.2127.63
  • 200182.21129.95

GTPL Hathway Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

GTPL Hathway Ltd. Share Holdings

GTPL Hathway Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GTPL Hathway Ltd.

GTPL Hathway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204GJ2006PLC048908 and registration number is 048908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1531.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aniruddhasinhji Nogubha Jadeja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Jayantilal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhogilal Chovatia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divya Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Falgun Harishkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on GTPL Hathway Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GTPL Hathway Ltd.?

The market cap of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹1,730.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTPL Hathway Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is 25.75 and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GTPL Hathway Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹153.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTPL Hathway Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTPL Hathway Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹93.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data