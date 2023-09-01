Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GTPL Hathway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204GJ2006PLC048908 and registration number is 048908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1531.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹1,730.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is 25.75 and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹153.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTPL Hathway Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of GTPL Hathway Ltd. is ₹93.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.