What is the share price of GTPL Hathway? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTPL Hathway is ₹59.88 as on .

What kind of stock is GTPL Hathway? The GTPL Hathway is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTPL Hathway? The market cap of GTPL Hathway is ₹673.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GTPL Hathway? Today’s highest and lowest price of GTPL Hathway are ₹60.78 and ₹59.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTPL Hathway? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTPL Hathway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTPL Hathway is ₹124.95 and 52-week low of GTPL Hathway is ₹55.22 as on .

How has the GTPL Hathway performed historically in terms of returns? The GTPL Hathway has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -49.51% over 1 year, -24.23% across 3 years, and -23.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway are 89.64 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global