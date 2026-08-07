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GTPL Hathway Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTPL HATHWAY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GTPL Hathway along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.88 Closed
0.30₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GTPL Hathway Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.88₹60.78
₹59.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.22₹124.95
₹59.88
Open Price
₹60.78
Prev. Close
₹59.70
Volume
494

Source: Dion Global

GTPL Hathway Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTPL Hathway		-0.10-0.37-12.39-23.00-49.51-24.23-23.37
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GTPL Hathway has declined 49.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, GTPL Hathway has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

GTPL Hathway Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GTPL Hathway Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.0660.18
1060.160.31
2060.9460.76
5062.6262.32
10063.5466.2
20077.8576.6

Source: Dion Global

GTPL Hathway Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTPL Hathway remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GTPL Hathway Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTGTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTGTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTGTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTGTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 16, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTGTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204GJ2006PLC048908 and registration number is 048908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2450.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aniruddhasinhji Nogubha Jadeja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Jayantilal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tavinderjit Singh Panesar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Divya Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Hingwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiren Dalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on GTPL Hathway Share Price

What is the share price of GTPL Hathway?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTPL Hathway is ₹59.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTPL Hathway?

The GTPL Hathway is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTPL Hathway?

The market cap of GTPL Hathway is ₹673.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTPL Hathway?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTPL Hathway are ₹60.78 and ₹59.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTPL Hathway?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTPL Hathway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTPL Hathway is ₹124.95 and 52-week low of GTPL Hathway is ₹55.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GTPL Hathway performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTPL Hathway has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -49.51% over 1 year, -24.23% across 3 years, and -23.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway are 89.64 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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