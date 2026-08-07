Here's the live share price of GTPL Hathway along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTPL Hathway
|-0.10
|-0.37
|-12.39
|-23.00
|-49.51
|-24.23
|-23.37
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GTPL Hathway has declined 49.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, GTPL Hathway has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.06
|60.18
|10
|60.1
|60.31
|20
|60.94
|60.76
|50
|62.62
|62.32
|100
|63.54
|66.2
|200
|77.85
|76.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GTPL Hathway remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|GTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|GTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|GTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|GTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|GTPL Hathway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
GTPL Hathway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204GJ2006PLC048908 and registration number is 048908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2450.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTPL Hathway is ₹59.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTPL Hathway is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTPL Hathway is ₹673.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTPL Hathway are ₹60.78 and ₹59.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTPL Hathway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTPL Hathway is ₹124.95 and 52-week low of GTPL Hathway is ₹55.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTPL Hathway has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -49.51% over 1 year, -24.23% across 3 years, and -23.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway are 89.64 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global