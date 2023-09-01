Follow Us

PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.60 Closed
-0.88-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prakash Steelage Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.50₹5.80
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹7.30
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.70
Prev. Close
₹5.65
Volume
6,78,651

Prakash Steelage Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.83
  • R25.97
  • R36.13
  • Pivot
    5.67
  • S15.53
  • S25.37
  • S35.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.275.69
  • 105.295.7
  • 205.375.51
  • 505.695.08
  • 1005.344.84
  • 2005.754.77

Prakash Steelage Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Prakash Steelage Ltd. Share Holdings

Prakash Steelage Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prakash Steelage Ltd.

Prakash Steelage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MH1991PLC061595 and registration number is 061595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash C Kanugo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Seth
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemant P Kanugo
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A Prakashchandra Hegde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanshu J Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetta K Bokaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prakash Steelage Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Steelage Ltd.?

The market cap of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹98.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prakash Steelage Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is 4.21 and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is -1.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prakash Steelage Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Steelage Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Steelage Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

