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Prakash Steelage Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAKASH STEELAGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Prakash Steelage along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.99 Closed
0.25₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prakash Steelage Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.94₹4.06
₹3.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.62₹6.60
₹3.99
Open Price
₹3.98
Prev. Close
₹3.98
Volume
17,842

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Steelage Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prakash Steelage		-0.25-5.00-14.56-13.26-30.49-4.0714.03
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prakash Steelage has declined 30.49% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Steelage has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Prakash Steelage Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Steelage Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.024.01
104.024.02
204.074.07
504.254.19
1004.334.34
2004.554.69

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Steelage Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prakash Steelage remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prakash Steelage Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTPrakash Steelage - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTPrakash Steelage - Results- Financials Results For March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTPrakash Steelage - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 28, 2026
May 22, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTPrakash Steelage - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And F
Apr 23, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTPrakash Steelage - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Prakash Steelage

Prakash Steelage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MH1991PLC061595 and registration number is 061595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash C Kanugo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Seth
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemant P Kanugo
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal P Kanugo
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundaram Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Chandra Bohra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Mundra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prakash Steelage Share Price

What is the share price of Prakash Steelage?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Steelage is ₹3.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prakash Steelage?

The Prakash Steelage is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Steelage?

The market cap of Prakash Steelage is ₹69.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Steelage?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Steelage are ₹4.06 and ₹3.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Steelage?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Steelage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Steelage is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Prakash Steelage is ₹3.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prakash Steelage performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prakash Steelage has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -14.56% over 3 months, -30.49% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and 14.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage are 0.00 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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