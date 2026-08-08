Here's the live share price of Prakash Steelage along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prakash Steelage
|-0.25
|-5.00
|-14.56
|-13.26
|-30.49
|-4.07
|14.03
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prakash Steelage has declined 30.49% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Steelage has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.02
|4.01
|10
|4.02
|4.02
|20
|4.07
|4.07
|50
|4.25
|4.19
|100
|4.33
|4.34
|200
|4.55
|4.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prakash Steelage remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Prakash Steelage - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Prakash Steelage - Results- Financials Results For March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Prakash Steelage - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 28, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Prakash Steelage - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And F
|Apr 23, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Prakash Steelage - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Prakash Steelage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MH1991PLC061595 and registration number is 061595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Steelage is ₹3.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Steelage is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prakash Steelage is ₹69.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Steelage are ₹4.06 and ₹3.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Steelage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Steelage is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Prakash Steelage is ₹3.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Steelage has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -14.56% over 3 months, -30.49% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and 14.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage are 0.00 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global