Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prakash Steelage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MH1991PLC061595 and registration number is 061595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹98.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is 4.21 and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is -1.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Steelage Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of Prakash Steelage Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.