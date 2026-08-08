What is the share price of Prakash Steelage? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Steelage is ₹3.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Prakash Steelage? The Prakash Steelage is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Steelage? The market cap of Prakash Steelage is ₹69.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Steelage? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Steelage are ₹4.06 and ₹3.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Steelage? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Steelage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Steelage is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Prakash Steelage is ₹3.62 as on .

How has the Prakash Steelage performed historically in terms of returns? The Prakash Steelage has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -14.56% over 3 months, -30.49% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and 14.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage are 0.00 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global