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Picturehouse Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

PICTUREHOUSE MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Picturehouse Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.86 Closed
-4.73₹ -0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Picturehouse Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.84₹7.86
₹7.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.57₹10.96
₹7.86
Open Price
₹7.84
Prev. Close
₹8.25
Volume
58

Source: Dion Global

Picturehouse Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Picturehouse Media		-0.51-0.130.6412.61-2.6016.1243.32
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Picturehouse Media has declined 2.60% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Picturehouse Media has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Picturehouse Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Picturehouse Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.668.06
107.827.91
207.747.83
507.637.73
1007.57.62
2007.527.6

Source: Dion Global

Picturehouse Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Picturehouse Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Picturehouse Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTPicturehouse Media - Corrigendum To The Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTPicturehouse Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTPicturehouse Media - Reconstitution Of Committees
May 30, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTPicturehouse Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 30, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTPicturehouse Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Picturehouse Media

Picturehouse Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92191TN2000PLC044077 and registration number is 044077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasad V Potluri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonamallee Jayavelu Bhavani
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Parameswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Shahi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Picturehouse Media Share Price

What is the share price of Picturehouse Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Picturehouse Media is ₹7.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Picturehouse Media?

The Picturehouse Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Picturehouse Media?

The market cap of Picturehouse Media is ₹41.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Picturehouse Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Picturehouse Media are ₹7.86 and ₹7.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Picturehouse Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Picturehouse Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Picturehouse Media is ₹10.96 and 52-week low of Picturehouse Media is ₹4.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Picturehouse Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Picturehouse Media has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -0.13% for the past month, 0.64% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, 16.12% across 3 years, and 43.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media are 77.82 and -0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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