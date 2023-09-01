What is the Market Cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd.? The market cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is ₹32.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd.? P/E ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is -1.67 and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is -0.81 as on .

What is the share price of Picturehouse Media Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Picturehouse Media Ltd. is ₹6.24 as on .