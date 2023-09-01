Follow Us

Picturehouse Media Ltd. Share Price

PICTUREHOUSE MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.24 Closed
3.310.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Picturehouse Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.86₹6.33
₹6.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.10₹10.10
₹6.24
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.04
Volume
14,264

Picturehouse Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.43
  • R26.61
  • R36.9
  • Pivot
    6.14
  • S15.96
  • S25.67
  • S35.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.985.96
  • 108.545.78
  • 207.625.61
  • 505.595.63
  • 1004.245.79
  • 2002.675.69

Picturehouse Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8723.32-1.27-2.6552.20721.05147.62
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Picturehouse Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Picturehouse Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Picturehouse Media Ltd.

Picturehouse Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92191TN2000PLC044077 and registration number is 044077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prasad V Potluri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonamallee Jayavelu Bhavani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sohrab Chinoy Kersasp
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N S Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandakumar Subburaman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Picturehouse Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is ₹32.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is -1.67 and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is -0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Picturehouse Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Picturehouse Media Ltd. is ₹6.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Picturehouse Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Picturehouse Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Picturehouse Media Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

