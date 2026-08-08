What is the share price of Picturehouse Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Picturehouse Media is ₹7.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Picturehouse Media? The Picturehouse Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Picturehouse Media? The market cap of Picturehouse Media is ₹41.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Picturehouse Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of Picturehouse Media are ₹7.86 and ₹7.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Picturehouse Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Picturehouse Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Picturehouse Media is ₹10.96 and 52-week low of Picturehouse Media is ₹4.57 as on .

How has the Picturehouse Media performed historically in terms of returns? The Picturehouse Media has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -0.13% for the past month, 0.64% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, 16.12% across 3 years, and 43.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media are 77.82 and -0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global