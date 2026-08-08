Here's the live share price of Picturehouse Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Picturehouse Media
|-0.51
|-0.13
|0.64
|12.61
|-2.60
|16.12
|43.32
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Picturehouse Media has declined 2.60% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Picturehouse Media has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.66
|8.06
|10
|7.82
|7.91
|20
|7.74
|7.83
|50
|7.63
|7.73
|100
|7.5
|7.62
|200
|7.52
|7.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Picturehouse Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Picturehouse Media - Corrigendum To The Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|Picturehouse Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|Picturehouse Media - Reconstitution Of Committees
|May 30, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Picturehouse Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 30, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Picturehouse Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Picturehouse Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92191TN2000PLC044077 and registration number is 044077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Picturehouse Media is ₹7.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Picturehouse Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Picturehouse Media is ₹41.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Picturehouse Media are ₹7.86 and ₹7.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Picturehouse Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Picturehouse Media is ₹10.96 and 52-week low of Picturehouse Media is ₹4.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Picturehouse Media has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -0.13% for the past month, 0.64% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, 16.12% across 3 years, and 43.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media are 77.82 and -0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global