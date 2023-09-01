Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1999PLC120537 and registration number is 120537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.