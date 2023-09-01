Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0.43
|-4.33
|-22.67
|85.60
|160.67
|179.52
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|23 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1999PLC120537 and registration number is 120537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹100.15 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is 1.87 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹232.00 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹369.15 and 52-week low of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Jul 24, 2023.