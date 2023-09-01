Follow Us

PATDIAM JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹232.00 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹232.00₹232.00
₹232.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹369.15
₹232.00
Open Price
₹232.00
Prev. Close
₹232.00
Volume
0

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1232
  • R2232
  • R3232
  • Pivot
    232
  • S1232
  • S2232
  • S3232

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.2236.34
  • 10131.76240.66
  • 20103.77226.07
  • 5087.6175.13
  • 10083.27138.5
  • 20094.7116.14

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.43-4.33-22.6785.60160.67179.52
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
23 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1999PLC120537 and registration number is 120537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Kakadia
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Samir Kakadia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priti Kakadia
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Avaiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹100.15 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is 1.87 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹232.00 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹369.15 and 52-week low of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Jul 24, 2023.

