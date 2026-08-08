Here's the live share price of Patdiam Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patdiam Jewellery
|0.38
|0.38
|15.70
|15.70
|-1.33
|6.25
|30.33
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patdiam Jewellery has declined 1.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Patdiam Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|260.55
|265.73
|10
|260.43
|264.95
|20
|271.04
|268.7
|50
|263.34
|257.99
|100
|209.82
|222.32
|200
|147.81
|177.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patdiam Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Patdiam Jewellery - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Patdiam Jewellery - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Patdiam Jewellery - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listi
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Patdiam Jewellery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Patdiam Jewellery - Related Party Transactions As Per Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Half Year And
Source: Dion Global
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1999PLC120537 and registration number is 120537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patdiam Jewellery is ₹278.25 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Patdiam Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹120.12 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patdiam Jewellery are ₹278.25 and ₹278.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patdiam Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹292.00 and 52-week low of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹209.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Patdiam Jewellery has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 0.38% for the past month, 15.7% over 3 months, -1.33% over 1 year, 6.25% across 3 years, and 30.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery are 7.45 and 1.62 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global