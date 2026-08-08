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Patdiam Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATDIAM JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Patdiam Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹278.25 Closed
0.38₹ 1.05
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patdiam Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹278.25₹278.25
₹278.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹209.00₹292.00
₹278.25
Open Price
₹278.25
Prev. Close
₹277.20
Volume
750

Source: Dion Global

Patdiam Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patdiam Jewellery		0.380.3815.7015.70-1.336.2530.33
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patdiam Jewellery has declined 1.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Patdiam Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Patdiam Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patdiam Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5260.55265.73
10260.43264.95
20271.04268.7
50263.34257.99
100209.82222.32
200147.81177.28

Source: Dion Global

Patdiam Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patdiam Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Patdiam Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTPatdiam Jewellery - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTPatdiam Jewellery - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTPatdiam Jewellery - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listi
Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTPatdiam Jewellery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTPatdiam Jewellery - Related Party Transactions As Per Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Half Year And

Source: Dion Global

About Patdiam Jewellery

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1999PLC120537 and registration number is 120537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Kakadia
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Samir Kakadia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priti Kakadia
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Avaiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patdiam Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Patdiam Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patdiam Jewellery is ₹278.25 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patdiam Jewellery?

The Patdiam Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patdiam Jewellery?

The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹120.12 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patdiam Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patdiam Jewellery are ₹278.25 and ₹278.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patdiam Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patdiam Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹292.00 and 52-week low of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹209.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Patdiam Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patdiam Jewellery has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 0.38% for the past month, 15.7% over 3 months, -1.33% over 1 year, 6.25% across 3 years, and 30.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery are 7.45 and 1.62 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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