What is the share price of Patdiam Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patdiam Jewellery is ₹278.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Patdiam Jewellery? The Patdiam Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patdiam Jewellery? The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹120.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patdiam Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patdiam Jewellery are ₹278.25 and ₹278.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patdiam Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patdiam Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹292.00 and 52-week low of Patdiam Jewellery is ₹209.00 as on .

How has the Patdiam Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The Patdiam Jewellery has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 0.38% for the past month, 15.7% over 3 months, -1.33% over 1 year, 6.25% across 3 years, and 30.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery are 7.45 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global