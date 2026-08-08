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Paragon Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAGON FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Paragon Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.00 Closed
12.16₹ 5.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paragon Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.13₹53.42
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.25₹63.67
₹50.00
Open Price
₹53.42
Prev. Close
₹44.58
Volume
173

Source: Dion Global

Paragon Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paragon Finance		16.820.04-3.23-1.94-8.7613.7421.67
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paragon Finance has declined 8.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Paragon Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Paragon Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paragon Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.4248.71
1051.1649.53
2050.1149.88
5049.7349.99
10050.550.29
20050.7651.25

Source: Dion Global

Paragon Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paragon Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Paragon Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTParagon Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
Jul 14, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTParagon Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTParagon Finance - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jun 11, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTParagon Finance - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, June 11, 2026Ref: Regulation 30 Of T
May 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTParagon Finance - Integrated Filing (Financial).

Source: Dion Global

About Paragon Finance

Paragon Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1986PLC040980 and registration number is 040980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Aloke Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anny Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Parul Rajgaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Goenka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paragon Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Paragon Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Finance is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paragon Finance?

The Paragon Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paragon Finance?

The market cap of Paragon Finance is ₹21.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paragon Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paragon Finance are ₹53.42 and ₹46.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paragon Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paragon Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paragon Finance is ₹63.67 and 52-week low of Paragon Finance is ₹37.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paragon Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paragon Finance has shown returns of 12.16% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -8.76% over 1 year, 13.74% across 3 years, and 21.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paragon Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paragon Finance are -19.11 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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