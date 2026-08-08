What is the share price of Paragon Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Finance is ₹50.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Paragon Finance? The Paragon Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paragon Finance? The market cap of Paragon Finance is ₹21.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paragon Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paragon Finance are ₹53.42 and ₹46.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paragon Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paragon Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paragon Finance is ₹63.67 and 52-week low of Paragon Finance is ₹37.25 as on .

How has the Paragon Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Paragon Finance has shown returns of 12.16% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -8.76% over 1 year, 13.74% across 3 years, and 21.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paragon Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paragon Finance are -19.11 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global