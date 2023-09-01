What is the Market Cap of Paragon Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Paragon Finance Ltd. is ₹14.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd. is 13.58 and PB ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd. is 0.53 as on .

What is the share price of Paragon Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Finance Ltd. is ₹32.97 as on .