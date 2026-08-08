Here's the live share price of Paragon Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paragon Finance
|16.82
|0.04
|-3.23
|-1.94
|-8.76
|13.74
|21.67
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paragon Finance has declined 8.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Paragon Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.42
|48.71
|10
|51.16
|49.53
|20
|50.11
|49.88
|50
|49.73
|49.99
|100
|50.5
|50.29
|200
|50.76
|51.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paragon Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Paragon Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Paragon Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Paragon Finance - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 11, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Paragon Finance - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, June 11, 2026Ref: Regulation 30 Of T
|May 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Paragon Finance - Integrated Filing (Financial).
Source: Dion Global
Paragon Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1986PLC040980 and registration number is 040980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Finance is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paragon Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paragon Finance is ₹21.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paragon Finance are ₹53.42 and ₹46.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paragon Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paragon Finance is ₹63.67 and 52-week low of Paragon Finance is ₹37.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paragon Finance has shown returns of 12.16% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -8.76% over 1 year, 13.74% across 3 years, and 21.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paragon Finance are -19.11 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global