Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Paragon Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARAGON FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.97 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paragon Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹32.97
₹32.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.35₹53.64
₹32.97
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹32.97
Volume
1,151

Paragon Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.29
  • R233.62
  • R334.26
  • Pivot
    32.65
  • S132.32
  • S231.68
  • S331.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.1832.75
  • 1024.3432.93
  • 2022.1233.59
  • 5020.9135.44
  • 10019.4835.58
  • 20019.5432.74

Paragon Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.13-4.93-22.62-10.8066.52144.2233.48
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Paragon Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Paragon Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paragon Finance Ltd.

Paragon Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1986PLC040980 and registration number is 040980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suvobrata Ganguly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aloke Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anny Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Agarwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shreya Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Paragon Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paragon Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Paragon Finance Ltd. is ₹14.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd. is 13.58 and PB ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paragon Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Finance Ltd. is ₹32.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paragon Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paragon Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paragon Finance Ltd. is ₹53.64 and 52-week low of Paragon Finance Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data