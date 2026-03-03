Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Share Price

NSE
BSE

OWAIS METAL AND MINERAL PROCESSING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.25 Closed
-4.99₹ -8.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.25₹153.25
₹153.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.25₹707.90
₹153.25
Open Price
₹153.25
Prev. Close
₹161.30
Volume
6,900

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has declined 10.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.41%.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing’s current P/E of 5.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing		-23.26-34.24-51.00-63.21-73.33-16.42-10.20
JSW Steel		1.023.0810.8218.2029.8422.9224.24
Tata Steel		0.909.3726.4125.7152.2825.4022.11
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		3.387.2825.5227.6955.6923.5516.11
Shyam Metalics and Energy		0.96-1.504.24-10.2419.4244.7817.40
NMDC Steel		3.10-3.56-4.02-7.3015.801.384.65
Lloyds Engineering Works		-5.95-0.41-10.06-29.83-3.6137.98112.35
Technocraft Industries (India)		-4.800.43-2.08-9.68-10.3827.1941.66
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		2.061.08-2.55-12.2317.4821.0728.97
Bansal Wire Industries		-5.06-7.70-20.00-30.79-22.96-10.00-6.13
Prakash Industries		-4.485.95-3.56-21.03-6.4932.4216.30
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		-8.41-5.30-4.340.6311.964.212.51
Steel Exchange India		3.25-1.00-8.63-12.56-3.99-21.248.36
Vraj Iron & Steel		-3.55-2.81-8.71-20.34-18.56-21.74-13.68
Manaksia Steels		-6.31-10.15-11.23-6.2721.4710.2221.00
Incredible Industries		-7.32-13.69-16.44-24.219.8216.759.00
Bonlon Industries		-4.98-8.34-8.34-8.34-8.34-2.86-1.73
A G Universal		-5.0011.7728.9130.3769.5410.326.07

Over the last one year, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has declined 73.33% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.84%), Tata Steel (52.28%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.24%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.65181.41
10206.75195.56
20220.25211.15
50241.3247.73
100333.18311.25
200435.34426.86

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.64%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing fact sheet for more information

About Owais Metal and Mineral Processing

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14290MP2022PLC063833 and registration number is 063833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 213.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Saiyyed Owais Ali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saiyyed Murtuza Ali
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sayyad Akhtar Ali
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Bafna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bharat Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Parveen Qureshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Share Price

What is the share price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹153.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Owais Metal and Mineral Processing?

The Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing?

The market cap of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹278.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing are ₹153.25 and ₹153.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Owais Metal and Mineral Processing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹707.90 and 52-week low of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹153.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -33.67% for the past month, -53.99% over 3 months, -74.41% over 1 year, -16.42% across 3 years, and -10.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing are 5.86 and 2.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing News

More Owais Metal and Mineral Processing News
icon
Market Pulse