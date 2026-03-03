Here's the live share price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has declined 10.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.41%.
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing’s current P/E of 5.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Owais Metal and Mineral Processing
|-23.26
|-34.24
|-51.00
|-63.21
|-73.33
|-16.42
|-10.20
|JSW Steel
|1.02
|3.08
|10.82
|18.20
|29.84
|22.92
|24.24
|Tata Steel
|0.90
|9.37
|26.41
|25.71
|52.28
|25.40
|22.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|3.38
|7.28
|25.52
|27.69
|55.69
|23.55
|16.11
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|0.96
|-1.50
|4.24
|-10.24
|19.42
|44.78
|17.40
|NMDC Steel
|3.10
|-3.56
|-4.02
|-7.30
|15.80
|1.38
|4.65
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-5.95
|-0.41
|-10.06
|-29.83
|-3.61
|37.98
|112.35
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-4.80
|0.43
|-2.08
|-9.68
|-10.38
|27.19
|41.66
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|2.06
|1.08
|-2.55
|-12.23
|17.48
|21.07
|28.97
|Bansal Wire Industries
|-5.06
|-7.70
|-20.00
|-30.79
|-22.96
|-10.00
|-6.13
|Prakash Industries
|-4.48
|5.95
|-3.56
|-21.03
|-6.49
|32.42
|16.30
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-8.41
|-5.30
|-4.34
|0.63
|11.96
|4.21
|2.51
|Steel Exchange India
|3.25
|-1.00
|-8.63
|-12.56
|-3.99
|-21.24
|8.36
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-3.55
|-2.81
|-8.71
|-20.34
|-18.56
|-21.74
|-13.68
|Manaksia Steels
|-6.31
|-10.15
|-11.23
|-6.27
|21.47
|10.22
|21.00
|Incredible Industries
|-7.32
|-13.69
|-16.44
|-24.21
|9.82
|16.75
|9.00
|Bonlon Industries
|-4.98
|-8.34
|-8.34
|-8.34
|-8.34
|-2.86
|-1.73
|A G Universal
|-5.00
|11.77
|28.91
|30.37
|69.54
|10.32
|6.07
Over the last one year, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has declined 73.33% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.84%), Tata Steel (52.28%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.24%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.65
|181.41
|10
|206.75
|195.56
|20
|220.25
|211.15
|50
|241.3
|247.73
|100
|333.18
|311.25
|200
|435.34
|426.86
In the latest quarter, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.64%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing fact sheet for more information
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14290MP2022PLC063833 and registration number is 063833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 213.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹153.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹278.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing are ₹153.25 and ₹153.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Owais Metal and Mineral Processing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹707.90 and 52-week low of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is ₹153.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Owais Metal and Mineral Processing has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -33.67% for the past month, -53.99% over 3 months, -74.41% over 1 year, -16.42% across 3 years, and -10.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing are 5.86 and 2.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.