A G Universal Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

A G UNIVERSAL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹71.40 Closed
-2.19-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

A G Universal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.20₹75.00
₹71.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹84.95
₹71.40
Open Price
₹71.20
Prev. Close
₹73.00
Volume
30,000

A G Universal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174
  • R276.4
  • R377.8
  • Pivot
    72.6
  • S170.2
  • S268.8
  • S366.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.0268.05
  • 106.0162.33
  • 20356.95
  • 501.253.16
  • 1000.60
  • 2000.30

A G Universal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22

A G Universal Ltd. Share Holdings

A G Universal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About A G Universal Ltd.

Steel

Management

  • Mrs. Bharti Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhav Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on A G Universal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of A G Universal Ltd.?

The market cap of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹28.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of A G Universal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of A G Universal Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of A G Universal Ltd. is 4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of A G Universal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A G Universal Ltd. is ₹71.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A G Universal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A G Universal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹84.95 and 52-week low of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

