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A G Universal Share Price

NSE
BSE

A G UNIVERSAL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of A G Universal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.45 Closed
-4.89₹ -2.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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A G Universal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.45₹56.45
₹56.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹86.00
₹56.45
Open Price
₹56.45
Prev. Close
₹59.35
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

A G Universal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
A G Universal		-9.758.14-4.08-23.203.202.77-1.25
JSW Steel		2.324.261.254.3822.0416.9211.70
Tata Steel		-1.13-1.18-13.61-7.1517.4616.425.84
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.476.59-5.7111.4943.1423.375.66
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.374.7113.9013.053.9735.6819.00
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.2713.1958.1280.0140.5331.09102.39
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.08-3.7567.1967.1967.1918.6910.83
NMDC Steel		1.911.34-0.904.1622.19-2.676.67
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		6.6017.01-5.5552.0334.0717.1333.55
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.386.247.8317.52-12.3518.9130.49
Bansal Wire Industries		5.58-6.201.7921.15-9.99-1.76-1.06
Prakash Industries		4.320.15-16.12-2.65-30.5812.2010.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		13.6315.8015.5532.9150.9616.809.76
Steel Exchange India		-0.18-11.593.5139.601.63-4.576.44
Beekay Steel Industries		-0.10-4.82-9.24-7.14-7.14-2.44-1.47
Manaksia Steels		23.472.2327.2728.2432.8425.5620.74
Vraj Iron & Steel		0.698.78-7.34-8.13-23.03-21.18-13.31
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing		-6.13-16.88-51.49-60.52-80.37-29.53-18.94
Incredible Industries		-1.93-1.43-7.03-11.92-16.066.120.04
Bonlon Industries		4.61-0.02-20.45-9.54-9.54-3.29-1.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, A G Universal has gained 3.20% compared to peers like JSW Steel (22.04%), Tata Steel (17.46%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.14%). From a 5 year perspective, A G Universal has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.70%) and Tata Steel (5.84%).

A G Universal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

A G Universal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.3361.17
1058.1260.19
2059.3461.15
506964.73
10067.4465.09
20059.8263.06

Source: Dion Global

A G Universal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, A G Universal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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A G Universal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the A G Universal fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About A G Universal

A G Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200DL2008PLC178400 and registration number is 178400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhav Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on A G Universal Share Price

What is the share price of A G Universal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A G Universal is ₹56.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is A G Universal?

The A G Universal is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of A G Universal?

The market cap of A G Universal is ₹30.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of A G Universal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of A G Universal are ₹56.45 and ₹56.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A G Universal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A G Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A G Universal is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of A G Universal is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the A G Universal performed historically in terms of returns?

The A G Universal has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, 8.14% for the past month, -4.08% over 3 months, 3.2% over 1 year, 2.77% across 3 years, and -1.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A G Universal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A G Universal are 368.95 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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