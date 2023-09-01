Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|32.22
|34.46
|40.00
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|4.30
|-1.77
|16.22
|19.17
|21.89
|181.17
|103.12
|8.68
|3.12
|19.92
|20.43
|19.41
|196.40
|111.49
|13.19
|1.41
|17.94
|13.72
|19.77
|141.77
|21.26
|1.00
|22.16
|62.53
|73.49
|60.47
|27.87
|27.87
|0.78
|23.33
|36.24
|97.28
|130.76
|578.89
|291.75
|1.78
|-10.81
|84.12
|113.97
|186.00
|5,262.50
|3,200.00
|-1.11
|31.07
|97.69
|117.42
|100.67
|163.88
|-20.40
|-8.37
|-20.31
|-30.90
|-34.18
|-26.24
|185.71
|270.11
|7.83
|15.37
|35.01
|17.42
|23.87
|447.51
|99.40
|0
|-4.67
|28.83
|32.41
|4.76
|134.43
|10.85
|-3.75
|6.49
|38.41
|43.10
|23.13
|40.71
|-57.94
|-0.31
|-14.21
|1.27
|-5.88
|95.12
|350.70
|122.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Steel
The market cap of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹28.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of A G Universal Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of A G Universal Ltd. is 4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A G Universal Ltd. is ₹71.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A G Universal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹84.95 and 52-week low of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.