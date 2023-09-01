What is the Market Cap of A G Universal Ltd.? The market cap of A G Universal Ltd. is ₹28.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of A G Universal Ltd.? P/E ratio of A G Universal Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of A G Universal Ltd. is 4.25 as on .

What is the share price of A G Universal Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A G Universal Ltd. is ₹71.40 as on .