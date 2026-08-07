Here's the live share price of A G Universal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|A G Universal
|-9.75
|8.14
|-4.08
|-23.20
|3.20
|2.77
|-1.25
|JSW Steel
|2.32
|4.26
|1.25
|4.38
|22.04
|16.92
|11.70
|Tata Steel
|-1.13
|-1.18
|-13.61
|-7.15
|17.46
|16.42
|5.84
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.47
|6.59
|-5.71
|11.49
|43.14
|23.37
|5.66
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.37
|4.71
|13.90
|13.05
|3.97
|35.68
|19.00
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.27
|13.19
|58.12
|80.01
|40.53
|31.09
|102.39
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.08
|-3.75
|67.19
|67.19
|67.19
|18.69
|10.83
|NMDC Steel
|1.91
|1.34
|-0.90
|4.16
|22.19
|-2.67
|6.67
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|6.60
|17.01
|-5.55
|52.03
|34.07
|17.13
|33.55
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.38
|6.24
|7.83
|17.52
|-12.35
|18.91
|30.49
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.58
|-6.20
|1.79
|21.15
|-9.99
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Prakash Industries
|4.32
|0.15
|-16.12
|-2.65
|-30.58
|12.20
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|13.63
|15.80
|15.55
|32.91
|50.96
|16.80
|9.76
|Steel Exchange India
|-0.18
|-11.59
|3.51
|39.60
|1.63
|-4.57
|6.44
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-0.10
|-4.82
|-9.24
|-7.14
|-7.14
|-2.44
|-1.47
|Manaksia Steels
|23.47
|2.23
|27.27
|28.24
|32.84
|25.56
|20.74
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|0.69
|8.78
|-7.34
|-8.13
|-23.03
|-21.18
|-13.31
|Owais Metal and Mineral Processing
|-6.13
|-16.88
|-51.49
|-60.52
|-80.37
|-29.53
|-18.94
|Incredible Industries
|-1.93
|-1.43
|-7.03
|-11.92
|-16.06
|6.12
|0.04
|Bonlon Industries
|4.61
|-0.02
|-20.45
|-9.54
|-9.54
|-3.29
|-1.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, A G Universal has gained 3.20% compared to peers like JSW Steel (22.04%), Tata Steel (17.46%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.14%). From a 5 year perspective, A G Universal has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.70%) and Tata Steel (5.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.33
|61.17
|10
|58.12
|60.19
|20
|59.34
|61.15
|50
|69
|64.73
|100
|67.44
|65.09
|200
|59.82
|63.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, A G Universal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the A G Universal fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
A G Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200DL2008PLC178400 and registration number is 178400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A G Universal is ₹56.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The A G Universal is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of A G Universal is ₹30.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of A G Universal are ₹56.45 and ₹56.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A G Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A G Universal is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of A G Universal is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The A G Universal has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, 8.14% for the past month, -4.08% over 3 months, 3.2% over 1 year, 2.77% across 3 years, and -1.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A G Universal are 368.95 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global