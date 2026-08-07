What is the share price of A G Universal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A G Universal is ₹56.45 as on .

What kind of stock is A G Universal? The A G Universal is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of A G Universal? The market cap of A G Universal is ₹30.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of A G Universal? Today’s highest and lowest price of A G Universal are ₹56.45 and ₹56.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A G Universal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A G Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A G Universal is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of A G Universal is ₹49.00 as on .

How has the A G Universal performed historically in terms of returns? The A G Universal has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, 8.14% for the past month, -4.08% over 3 months, 3.2% over 1 year, 2.77% across 3 years, and -1.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A G Universal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A G Universal are 368.95 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global