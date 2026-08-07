What is the share price of Bonlon Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bonlon Industries is ₹41.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Bonlon Industries? The Bonlon Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bonlon Industries? The market cap of Bonlon Industries is ₹67.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bonlon Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bonlon Industries are ₹42.50 and ₹40.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bonlon Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bonlon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bonlon Industries is ₹73.99 and 52-week low of Bonlon Industries is ₹33.50 as on .

How has the Bonlon Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bonlon Industries has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, -21.15% over 3 months, 11.25% over 1 year, 11.38% across 3 years, and 12.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries are 25.86 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global