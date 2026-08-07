Here's the live share price of Bonlon Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bonlon Industries
|4.75
|-3.67
|-21.15
|-17.08
|11.25
|11.38
|12.00
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bonlon Industries has gained 11.25% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Bonlon Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.4
|41.63
|10
|41
|41.35
|20
|41.34
|41.53
|50
|42.77
|42.68
|100
|43.64
|43.81
|200
|46.2
|43.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bonlon Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Bonlon Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Bonlon Industries - Intimation Of Submission Of Promoter Reclassification Application
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Bonlon Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Bonlon Industries - Intimation Of Request Received For Re-Classification From Persons Falling Under Promoter Group Under Regu
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Bonlon Industries - Announce Under Reg. 30- In Principle Approval From NSE And BSE For Listing Of 22,00,000 Equity Shares
Source: Dion Global
Bonlon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27108DL1998PLC097397 and registration number is 097397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 651.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bonlon Industries is ₹41.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bonlon Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bonlon Industries is ₹67.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bonlon Industries are ₹42.50 and ₹40.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bonlon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bonlon Industries is ₹73.99 and 52-week low of Bonlon Industries is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bonlon Industries has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, -21.15% over 3 months, 11.25% over 1 year, 11.38% across 3 years, and 12.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries are 25.86 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global