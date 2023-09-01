Follow Us

Bonlon Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BONLON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.00 Closed
-1.59-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bonlon Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.96₹31.50
₹31.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.61₹112.40
₹31.00
Open Price
₹29.96
Prev. Close
₹31.50
Volume
1,005

Bonlon Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.68
  • R232.36
  • R333.22
  • Pivot
    30.82
  • S130.14
  • S229.28
  • S328.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.2330.8
  • 1094.8130.26
  • 2090.3229.84
  • 5074.9931.63
  • 10051.1837.84
  • 20032.0242.18

Bonlon Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

Bonlon Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bonlon Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Bonlon Industries Ltd.

Bonlon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27108DL1998PLC097397 and registration number is 097397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Smita Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bela Khattar Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bonlon Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bonlon Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹43.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bonlon Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is 29.41 and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bonlon Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bonlon Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bonlon Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹112.40 and 52-week low of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹24.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

