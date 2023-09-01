Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Bonlon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27108DL1998PLC097397 and registration number is 097397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹43.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is 29.41 and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bonlon Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹112.40 and 52-week low of Bonlon Industries Ltd. is ₹24.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.