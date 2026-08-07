Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bonlon Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BONLON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Bonlon Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.42 Closed
-2.10₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bonlon Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.75₹42.50
₹41.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.50₹73.99
₹41.42
Open Price
₹40.75
Prev. Close
₹42.31
Volume
513

Source: Dion Global

Bonlon Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bonlon Industries		4.75-3.67-21.15-17.0811.2511.3812.00
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bonlon Industries has gained 11.25% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Bonlon Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Bonlon Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bonlon Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.441.63
104141.35
2041.3441.53
5042.7742.68
10043.6443.81
20046.243.85

Source: Dion Global

Bonlon Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bonlon Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bonlon Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTBonlon Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTBonlon Industries - Intimation Of Submission Of Promoter Reclassification Application
Jul 02, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTBonlon Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jun 27, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTBonlon Industries - Intimation Of Request Received For Re-Classification From Persons Falling Under Promoter Group Under Regu
Jun 09, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTBonlon Industries - Announce Under Reg. 30- In Principle Approval From NSE And BSE For Listing Of 22,00,000 Equity Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Bonlon Industries

Bonlon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27108DL1998PLC097397 and registration number is 097397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 651.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajat Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Smita Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bela Khattar Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Siya Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bonlon Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bonlon Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bonlon Industries is ₹41.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bonlon Industries?

The Bonlon Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bonlon Industries?

The market cap of Bonlon Industries is ₹67.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bonlon Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bonlon Industries are ₹42.50 and ₹40.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bonlon Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bonlon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bonlon Industries is ₹73.99 and 52-week low of Bonlon Industries is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bonlon Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bonlon Industries has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, -21.15% over 3 months, 11.25% over 1 year, 11.38% across 3 years, and 12.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries are 25.86 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bonlon Industries News

More Bonlon Industries News
Market Pulse