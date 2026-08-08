What is the share price of Oriana Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriana Power is ₹1,448.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Oriana Power? The Oriana Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriana Power? The market cap of Oriana Power is ₹2,943.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriana Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriana Power are ₹1,510.00 and ₹1,440.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriana Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriana Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriana Power is ₹3,064.00 and 52-week low of Oriana Power is ₹1,342.30 as on .

How has the Oriana Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Oriana Power has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -28.78% over 3 months, -33.83% over 1 year, 65.93% across 3 years, and 35.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriana Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriana Power are 11.68 and 3.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global