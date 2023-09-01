Follow Us

Oriana Power Ltd. Share Price

ORIANA POWER LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹367.60 Closed
2.9110.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oriana Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹354.50₹370.00
₹367.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.90₹408.00
₹367.60
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹357.20
Volume
1,03,200

Oriana Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1371.73
  • R2378.47
  • R3387.08
  • Pivot
    363.12
  • S1356.38
  • S2347.77
  • S3341.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.42361.86
  • 1031.71344.02
  • 2015.860
  • 506.340
  • 1003.170
  • 2001.590

Oriana Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Oriana Power Ltd. Share Holdings

About Oriana Power Ltd.

Power - Transmission/Equipment

Management

  • Mr. Anirudh Saraswat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sankara Sastry Oruganti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhawal Chhaganlal Gadda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oriana Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oriana Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Oriana Power Ltd. is ₹705.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriana Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oriana Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Oriana Power Ltd. is 14.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oriana Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriana Power Ltd. is ₹367.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriana Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriana Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriana Power Ltd. is ₹408.00 and 52-week low of Oriana Power Ltd. is ₹271.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

