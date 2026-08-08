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Oriana Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIANA POWER

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Oriana Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,448.80 Closed
-1.32₹ -19.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oriana Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,440.00₹1,510.00
₹1,448.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,342.30₹3,064.00
₹1,448.80
Open Price
₹1,480.00
Prev. Close
₹1,468.15
Volume
61,725

Source: Dion Global

Oriana Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oriana Power		5.06-1.62-28.78-33.02-33.8365.9335.51
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.45-4.48-13.45-6.26-4.8913.4615.46
Adani Energy Solutions		-0.93-1.2717.5257.88105.1525.1011.20
GE Vernova T&D India		-0.56-3.19-9.8416.4654.16149.6699.73
ACME Solar Holdings		1.650.3923.4661.6533.1613.347.80
Kalpataru Projects International		2.14-2.641.4917.4118.3627.6623.83
KEC International		2.11-3.92-21.81-23.85-41.45-9.572.92
Voltamp Transformers		0.422.713.3922.3824.0529.2144.57
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.44-10.81-9.284.25-41.1786.9279.12
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.811.36-12.1238.6844.5742.5723.71
Transrail Lighting		-5.88-6.47-19.28-16.31-39.66-5.08-3.08
Vikram Solar		-7.49-10.42-27.04-23.68-53.89-22.74-14.34
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8124.3840.42166.97137.30101.8175.11
GK Energy		5.78-7.551.5221.30-18.41-6.56-3.99
Bajel Projects		8.474.084.3212.32-19.060.310.19
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.55-19.21-21.00-26.44-47.94-19.55-12.24
Jyoti Structures		5.930-18.4613.27-31.294.420.28
Vilas Transcore		4.50-6.26-19.276.98-35.3517.3310.07
Neueon Corporation		0-3.20-34.2251.43157.6461.8542.79
Viviana Power Tech		-0.38-10.88-11.58-13.29-4.0189.6164.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oriana Power has declined 33.83% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.89%), Adani Energy Solutions (105.15%), GE Vernova T&D India (54.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriana Power has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.46%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.20%).

Oriana Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oriana Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,405.641,433.9
101,413.981,431.73
201,445.721,455.34
501,584.491,561.65
1001,738.691,700.54
2002,014.681,854.26

Source: Dion Global

Oriana Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oriana Power saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.98%, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oriana Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Oriana Power fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Oriana Power

Oriana Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35990DL2013PLC248685 and registration number is 48685. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1789.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhawal Chhaganlal Gadda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupal Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Saraswat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sankara Sastry Oruganti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oriana Power Share Price

What is the share price of Oriana Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriana Power is ₹1,448.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oriana Power?

The Oriana Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriana Power?

The market cap of Oriana Power is ₹2,943.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriana Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriana Power are ₹1,510.00 and ₹1,440.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriana Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriana Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriana Power is ₹3,064.00 and 52-week low of Oriana Power is ₹1,342.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oriana Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oriana Power has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -28.78% over 3 months, -33.83% over 1 year, 65.93% across 3 years, and 35.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriana Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriana Power are 11.68 and 3.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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