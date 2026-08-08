Here's the live share price of Oriana Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oriana Power
|5.06
|-1.62
|-28.78
|-33.02
|-33.83
|65.93
|35.51
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.45
|-4.48
|-13.45
|-6.26
|-4.89
|13.46
|15.46
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-0.93
|-1.27
|17.52
|57.88
|105.15
|25.10
|11.20
|GE Vernova T&D India
|-0.56
|-3.19
|-9.84
|16.46
|54.16
|149.66
|99.73
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.65
|0.39
|23.46
|61.65
|33.16
|13.34
|7.80
|Kalpataru Projects International
|2.14
|-2.64
|1.49
|17.41
|18.36
|27.66
|23.83
|KEC International
|2.11
|-3.92
|-21.81
|-23.85
|-41.45
|-9.57
|2.92
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.42
|2.71
|3.39
|22.38
|24.05
|29.21
|44.57
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.44
|-10.81
|-9.28
|4.25
|-41.17
|86.92
|79.12
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.81
|1.36
|-12.12
|38.68
|44.57
|42.57
|23.71
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.88
|-6.47
|-19.28
|-16.31
|-39.66
|-5.08
|-3.08
|Vikram Solar
|-7.49
|-10.42
|-27.04
|-23.68
|-53.89
|-22.74
|-14.34
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.81
|24.38
|40.42
|166.97
|137.30
|101.81
|75.11
|GK Energy
|5.78
|-7.55
|1.52
|21.30
|-18.41
|-6.56
|-3.99
|Bajel Projects
|8.47
|4.08
|4.32
|12.32
|-19.06
|0.31
|0.19
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.55
|-19.21
|-21.00
|-26.44
|-47.94
|-19.55
|-12.24
|Jyoti Structures
|5.93
|0
|-18.46
|13.27
|-31.29
|4.42
|0.28
|Vilas Transcore
|4.50
|-6.26
|-19.27
|6.98
|-35.35
|17.33
|10.07
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-3.20
|-34.22
|51.43
|157.64
|61.85
|42.79
|Viviana Power Tech
|-0.38
|-10.88
|-11.58
|-13.29
|-4.01
|89.61
|64.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oriana Power has declined 33.83% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.89%), Adani Energy Solutions (105.15%), GE Vernova T&D India (54.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriana Power has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.46%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,405.64
|1,433.9
|10
|1,413.98
|1,431.73
|20
|1,445.72
|1,455.34
|50
|1,584.49
|1,561.65
|100
|1,738.69
|1,700.54
|200
|2,014.68
|1,854.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oriana Power saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.98%, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Oriana Power fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Oriana Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35990DL2013PLC248685 and registration number is 48685. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1789.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriana Power is ₹1,448.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriana Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Oriana Power is ₹2,943.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriana Power are ₹1,510.00 and ₹1,440.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriana Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriana Power is ₹3,064.00 and 52-week low of Oriana Power is ₹1,342.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriana Power has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -28.78% over 3 months, -33.83% over 1 year, 65.93% across 3 years, and 35.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriana Power are 11.68 and 3.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global