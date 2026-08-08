Here's the live share price of Viviana Power Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Viviana Power Tech
|-0.38
|-10.88
|-11.58
|-13.29
|-4.01
|89.61
|64.70
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.45
|-4.48
|-13.45
|-6.26
|-4.89
|13.46
|15.46
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-0.93
|-1.27
|17.52
|57.88
|105.15
|25.10
|11.20
|GE Vernova T&D India
|-0.56
|-3.19
|-9.84
|16.46
|54.16
|149.66
|99.73
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.65
|0.39
|23.46
|61.65
|33.16
|13.34
|7.80
|Kalpataru Projects International
|2.14
|-2.64
|1.49
|17.41
|18.36
|27.66
|23.83
|KEC International
|2.11
|-3.92
|-21.81
|-23.85
|-41.45
|-9.57
|2.92
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.42
|2.71
|3.39
|22.38
|24.05
|29.21
|44.57
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.44
|-10.81
|-9.28
|4.25
|-41.17
|86.92
|79.12
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.81
|1.36
|-12.12
|38.68
|44.57
|42.57
|23.71
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.88
|-6.47
|-19.28
|-16.31
|-39.66
|-5.08
|-3.08
|Vikram Solar
|-7.49
|-10.42
|-27.04
|-23.68
|-53.89
|-22.74
|-14.34
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.81
|24.38
|40.42
|166.97
|137.30
|101.81
|75.11
|Oriana Power
|5.06
|-1.62
|-28.78
|-33.02
|-33.83
|65.93
|35.51
|GK Energy
|5.78
|-7.55
|1.52
|21.30
|-18.41
|-6.56
|-3.99
|Bajel Projects
|8.47
|4.08
|4.32
|12.32
|-19.06
|0.31
|0.19
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.55
|-19.21
|-21.00
|-26.44
|-47.94
|-19.55
|-12.24
|Jyoti Structures
|5.93
|0
|-18.46
|13.27
|-31.29
|4.42
|0.28
|Vilas Transcore
|4.50
|-6.26
|-19.27
|6.98
|-35.35
|17.33
|10.07
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-3.20
|-34.22
|51.43
|157.64
|61.85
|42.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Viviana Power Tech has declined 4.01% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.89%), Adani Energy Solutions (105.15%), GE Vernova T&D India (54.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Viviana Power Tech has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.46%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|729.23
|720.25
|10
|722.93
|724.8
|20
|744.46
|740.89
|50
|810.69
|772.15
|100
|778.8
|780
|200
|795.97
|770.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Viviana Power Tech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.79%, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Viviana Power Tech fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501GJ2014PLC081671 and registration number is 081671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 501.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viviana Power Tech is ₹715.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viviana Power Tech is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Viviana Power Tech is ₹724.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Viviana Power Tech are ₹719.00 and ₹705.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viviana Power Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viviana Power Tech is ₹1,162.50 and 52-week low of Viviana Power Tech is ₹565.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viviana Power Tech has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, -11.58% over 3 months, -4.01% over 1 year, 89.61% across 3 years, and 64.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech are 13.06 and 6.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global