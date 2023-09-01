What is the Market Cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.? The market cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is ₹104.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is 5.82 as on .

What is the share price of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on .