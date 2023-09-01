Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIVIANA POWER TECH LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹175.00 Closed
4.988.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.70₹175.00
₹175.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.00₹186.90
₹175.00
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹166.70
Volume
26,000

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1175.1
  • R2175.2
  • R3175.4
  • Pivot
    174.9
  • S1174.8
  • S2174.6
  • S3174.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.55158.38
  • 1091.53156.99
  • 2093.73157.03
  • 5049.15153.71
  • 10024.58143.58
  • 20012.29121.46

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Viviana Power Tech Ltd.

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501GJ2014PLC081671 and registration number is 081671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikesh Kishorchandra Choksi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Richi Nikeshbhai Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Reemaben Nikshbhai Choksi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Prakashbhai Thacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Ranchhodbhai Thakarani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Viviana Power Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is ₹104.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is 5.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viviana Power Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viviana Power Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is ₹186.90 and 52-week low of Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is ₹67.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data