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Viviana Power Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVIANA POWER TECH

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Viviana Power Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹715.80 Closed
0.79₹ 5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Viviana Power Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹705.00₹719.00
₹715.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹565.00₹1,162.50
₹715.80
Open Price
₹717.90
Prev. Close
₹710.20
Volume
18,441

Source: Dion Global

Viviana Power Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viviana Power Tech		-0.38-10.88-11.58-13.29-4.0189.6164.70
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.45-4.48-13.45-6.26-4.8913.4615.46
Adani Energy Solutions		-0.93-1.2717.5257.88105.1525.1011.20
GE Vernova T&D India		-0.56-3.19-9.8416.4654.16149.6699.73
ACME Solar Holdings		1.650.3923.4661.6533.1613.347.80
Kalpataru Projects International		2.14-2.641.4917.4118.3627.6623.83
KEC International		2.11-3.92-21.81-23.85-41.45-9.572.92
Voltamp Transformers		0.422.713.3922.3824.0529.2144.57
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.44-10.81-9.284.25-41.1786.9279.12
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.811.36-12.1238.6844.5742.5723.71
Transrail Lighting		-5.88-6.47-19.28-16.31-39.66-5.08-3.08
Vikram Solar		-7.49-10.42-27.04-23.68-53.89-22.74-14.34
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8124.3840.42166.97137.30101.8175.11
Oriana Power		5.06-1.62-28.78-33.02-33.8365.9335.51
GK Energy		5.78-7.551.5221.30-18.41-6.56-3.99
Bajel Projects		8.474.084.3212.32-19.060.310.19
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.55-19.21-21.00-26.44-47.94-19.55-12.24
Jyoti Structures		5.930-18.4613.27-31.294.420.28
Vilas Transcore		4.50-6.26-19.276.98-35.3517.3310.07
Neueon Corporation		0-3.20-34.2251.43157.6461.8542.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Viviana Power Tech has declined 4.01% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.89%), Adani Energy Solutions (105.15%), GE Vernova T&D India (54.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Viviana Power Tech has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.46%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.20%).

Viviana Power Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Viviana Power Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5729.23720.25
10722.93724.8
20744.46740.89
50810.69772.15
100778.8780
200795.97770.81

Source: Dion Global

Viviana Power Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viviana Power Tech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.79%, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Viviana Power Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Viviana Power Tech fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Viviana Power Tech

Viviana Power Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501GJ2014PLC081671 and registration number is 081671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 501.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikesh Kishorchandra Choksi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Richi Nikeshbhai Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Reemaben Nikshbhai Choksi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Prakashbhai Thacker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Ranchhodbhai Thakarani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Richi Choksi
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Viviana Power Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Viviana Power Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viviana Power Tech is ₹715.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viviana Power Tech?

The Viviana Power Tech is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viviana Power Tech?

The market cap of Viviana Power Tech is ₹724.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viviana Power Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viviana Power Tech are ₹719.00 and ₹705.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viviana Power Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viviana Power Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viviana Power Tech is ₹1,162.50 and 52-week low of Viviana Power Tech is ₹565.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Viviana Power Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viviana Power Tech has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, -11.58% over 3 months, -4.01% over 1 year, 89.61% across 3 years, and 64.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech are 13.06 and 6.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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