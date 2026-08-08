What is the share price of Viviana Power Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viviana Power Tech is ₹715.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Viviana Power Tech? The Viviana Power Tech is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viviana Power Tech? The market cap of Viviana Power Tech is ₹724.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Viviana Power Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Viviana Power Tech are ₹719.00 and ₹705.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viviana Power Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viviana Power Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viviana Power Tech is ₹1,162.50 and 52-week low of Viviana Power Tech is ₹565.00 as on .

How has the Viviana Power Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Viviana Power Tech has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, -11.58% over 3 months, -4.01% over 1 year, 89.61% across 3 years, and 64.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech are 13.06 and 6.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global