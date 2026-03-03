Facebook Pixel Code
Vilas Transcore Share Price

NSE
BSE

VILAS TRANSCORE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Vilas Transcore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹375.85 Closed
-4.17₹ -16.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vilas Transcore Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.00₹385.00
₹375.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹291.00₹673.70
₹375.85
Open Price
₹376.00
Prev. Close
₹392.20
Volume
26,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vilas Transcore has gained 10.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.92%.

Vilas Transcore’s current P/E of 20.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vilas Transcore Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vilas Transcore		-5.8613.96-7.82-31.1616.1618.5210.73
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.624.8010.563.7617.5421.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-6.25-0.220.2927.3148.669.323.27
GE Vernova T&D India		0.989.1430.0733.90187.56229.6694.28
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.364.41-0.74-7.5040.0328.0724.16
KEC International		-4.37-8.22-21.58-33.36-17.696.854.15
ACME Solar Holdings		0.296.876.35-22.2023.96-2.83-1.71
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.5623.7522.74-39.95-16.11116.02103.00
Voltamp Transformers		4.5716.0311.328.8540.4746.9449.75
Transrail Lighting		-4.28-1.11-13.68-30.964.35-0.99-0.60
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-6.2611.5012.75-6.11128.3228.8216.41
Vikram Solar		-9.87-22.20-33.32-49.65-53.11-22.31-14.06
Oriana Power		-7.23-5.83-24.26-25.5652.0278.2641.46
GK Energy		-9.872.42-27.78-36.94-36.94-14.25-8.81
Bajel Projects		-3.37-3.76-10.82-23.75-1.85-6.51-3.96
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.52-17.17-36.19-42.22-42.22-16.71-10.39
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.263.36-7.89-18.28-28.07100.9370.95
Jyoti Structures		-5.2424.315.09-28.16-30.2123.9724.87
Viviana Power Tech		-9.64-14.07-21.02-16.3255.05125.1360.82
Australian Premium Solar (India)		-9.72-13.22-25.32-37.41-26.7226.5015.15

Over the last one year, Vilas Transcore has gained 16.16% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (48.66%), GE Vernova T&D India (187.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Vilas Transcore has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%).

Vilas Transcore Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vilas Transcore Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5400.8394.28
10392.06389.58
20364.1378.41
50372.39379.17
100401.32402.78
200471.28429.27

Vilas Transcore Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vilas Transcore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.12%, FII holding fell to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Vilas Transcore

Vilas Transcore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102GJ2006PLC049469 and registration number is 049469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Natasha Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vilas Transcore Share Price

What is the share price of Vilas Transcore?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vilas Transcore is ₹375.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vilas Transcore?

The Vilas Transcore is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vilas Transcore?

The market cap of Vilas Transcore is ₹920.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vilas Transcore?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vilas Transcore are ₹385.00 and ₹370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vilas Transcore?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vilas Transcore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vilas Transcore is ₹673.70 and 52-week low of Vilas Transcore is ₹291.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vilas Transcore performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vilas Transcore has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 8.89% for the past month, -6.35% over 3 months, 12.92% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 10.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vilas Transcore?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vilas Transcore are 20.81 and 2.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

