Here's the live share price of Vilas Transcore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vilas Transcore has gained 10.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.92%.
Vilas Transcore’s current P/E of 20.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vilas Transcore
|-5.86
|13.96
|-7.82
|-31.16
|16.16
|18.52
|10.73
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.62
|4.80
|10.56
|3.76
|17.54
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-6.25
|-0.22
|0.29
|27.31
|48.66
|9.32
|3.27
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.98
|9.14
|30.07
|33.90
|187.56
|229.66
|94.28
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.36
|4.41
|-0.74
|-7.50
|40.03
|28.07
|24.16
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.22
|-21.58
|-33.36
|-17.69
|6.85
|4.15
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.29
|6.87
|6.35
|-22.20
|23.96
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.56
|23.75
|22.74
|-39.95
|-16.11
|116.02
|103.00
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.57
|16.03
|11.32
|8.85
|40.47
|46.94
|49.75
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.28
|-1.11
|-13.68
|-30.96
|4.35
|-0.99
|-0.60
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-6.26
|11.50
|12.75
|-6.11
|128.32
|28.82
|16.41
|Vikram Solar
|-9.87
|-22.20
|-33.32
|-49.65
|-53.11
|-22.31
|-14.06
|Oriana Power
|-7.23
|-5.83
|-24.26
|-25.56
|52.02
|78.26
|41.46
|GK Energy
|-9.87
|2.42
|-27.78
|-36.94
|-36.94
|-14.25
|-8.81
|Bajel Projects
|-3.37
|-3.76
|-10.82
|-23.75
|-1.85
|-6.51
|-3.96
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.52
|-17.17
|-36.19
|-42.22
|-42.22
|-16.71
|-10.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.26
|3.36
|-7.89
|-18.28
|-28.07
|100.93
|70.95
|Jyoti Structures
|-5.24
|24.31
|5.09
|-28.16
|-30.21
|23.97
|24.87
|Viviana Power Tech
|-9.64
|-14.07
|-21.02
|-16.32
|55.05
|125.13
|60.82
|Australian Premium Solar (India)
|-9.72
|-13.22
|-25.32
|-37.41
|-26.72
|26.50
|15.15
Over the last one year, Vilas Transcore has gained 16.16% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (48.66%), GE Vernova T&D India (187.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Vilas Transcore has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|400.8
|394.28
|10
|392.06
|389.58
|20
|364.1
|378.41
|50
|372.39
|379.17
|100
|401.32
|402.78
|200
|471.28
|429.27
In the latest quarter, Vilas Transcore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.12%, FII holding fell to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vilas Transcore fact sheet for more information
Vilas Transcore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102GJ2006PLC049469 and registration number is 049469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vilas Transcore is ₹375.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vilas Transcore is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vilas Transcore is ₹920.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vilas Transcore are ₹385.00 and ₹370.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vilas Transcore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vilas Transcore is ₹673.70 and 52-week low of Vilas Transcore is ₹291.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vilas Transcore has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 8.89% for the past month, -6.35% over 3 months, 12.92% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 10.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vilas Transcore are 20.81 and 2.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.