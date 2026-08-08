What is the share price of One Global Service Provider? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Global Service Provider is ₹568.80 as on .

What kind of stock is One Global Service Provider? The One Global Service Provider is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of One Global Service Provider? The market cap of One Global Service Provider is ₹1,111.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of One Global Service Provider? Today’s highest and lowest price of One Global Service Provider are ₹570.00 and ₹546.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One Global Service Provider? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Global Service Provider stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Global Service Provider is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of One Global Service Provider is ₹220.40 as on .

How has the One Global Service Provider performed historically in terms of returns? The One Global Service Provider has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, 25.55% over 3 months, 144.43% over 1 year, 153.3% across 3 years, and 87.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider are 16.00 and 7.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global