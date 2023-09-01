Follow Us

ONE GLOBAL SERVICE PROVIDER LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.98 Closed
19.987.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

One Global Service Provider Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.55₹47.98
₹47.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.10₹48.85
₹47.98
Open Price
₹43.78
Prev. Close
₹39.99
Volume
39,666

One Global Service Provider Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.79
  • R253.6
  • R359.22
  • Pivot
    45.17
  • S142.36
  • S236.74
  • S333.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.3640.93
  • 1030.4140.13
  • 2031.8238.19
  • 5034.7335.49
  • 10038.5834.4
  • 20037.4934.13

One Global Service Provider Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.6247.6338.6744.7833.652,206.73741.75
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

One Global Service Provider Ltd. Share Holdings

One Global Service Provider Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About One Global Service Provider Ltd.

One Global Service Provider Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1992PLC367633 and registration number is 017316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Lalbhadur Upadhaya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manjeet Sanjay Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Hemang Harshadbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Hemang Khakhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on One Global Service Provider Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of One Global Service Provider Ltd.?

The market cap of One Global Service Provider Ltd. is ₹34.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of One Global Service Provider Ltd.?

P/E ratio of One Global Service Provider Ltd. is 15.37 and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider Ltd. is 4.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of One Global Service Provider Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Global Service Provider Ltd. is ₹47.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One Global Service Provider Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Global Service Provider Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Global Service Provider Ltd. is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of One Global Service Provider Ltd. is ₹27.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

