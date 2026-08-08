Here's the live share price of One Global Service Provider along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|One Global Service Provider
|0.68
|-11.56
|25.55
|-17.60
|144.43
|153.30
|87.80
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, One Global Service Provider has gained 144.43% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, One Global Service Provider has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|566.68
|550.65
|10
|581.48
|564.27
|20
|594.88
|581.74
|50
|596.49
|587.26
|100
|566.91
|574.2
|200
|551.96
|528.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, One Global Service Provider remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 7.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|One Global Service - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|One Global Service - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|One Global Service - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|One Global Service - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 31, 2026, 04:25 AM IST IST
|One Global Service - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
One Global Service Provider Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1992PLC367633 and registration number is 017316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 498.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Global Service Provider is ₹568.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The One Global Service Provider is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of One Global Service Provider is ₹1,111.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of One Global Service Provider are ₹570.00 and ₹546.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Global Service Provider stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Global Service Provider is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of One Global Service Provider is ₹220.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The One Global Service Provider has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, 25.55% over 3 months, 144.43% over 1 year, 153.3% across 3 years, and 87.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider are 16.00 and 7.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global