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One Global Service Provider Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONE GLOBAL SERVICE PROVIDER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of One Global Service Provider along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹568.80 Closed
0.32₹ 1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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One Global Service Provider Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹546.00₹570.00
₹568.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.40₹790.00
₹568.80
Open Price
₹569.80
Prev. Close
₹567.00
Volume
8,626

Source: Dion Global

One Global Service Provider Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
One Global Service Provider		0.68-11.5625.55-17.60144.43153.3087.80
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, One Global Service Provider has gained 144.43% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, One Global Service Provider has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

One Global Service Provider Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

One Global Service Provider Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5566.68550.65
10581.48564.27
20594.88581.74
50596.49587.26
100566.91574.2
200551.96528.8

Source: Dion Global

One Global Service Provider Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, One Global Service Provider remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 7.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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One Global Service Provider Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTOne Global Service - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 11, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTOne Global Service - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTOne Global Service - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Jun 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTOne Global Service - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 31, 2026, 04:25 AM IST ISTOne Global Service - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About One Global Service Provider

One Global Service Provider Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1992PLC367633 and registration number is 017316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 498.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Lalbhadur Upadhaya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja Hemang Khakhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Harshadbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on One Global Service Provider Share Price

What is the share price of One Global Service Provider?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Global Service Provider is ₹568.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is One Global Service Provider?

The One Global Service Provider is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of One Global Service Provider?

The market cap of One Global Service Provider is ₹1,111.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of One Global Service Provider?

Today’s highest and lowest price of One Global Service Provider are ₹570.00 and ₹546.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One Global Service Provider?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Global Service Provider stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Global Service Provider is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of One Global Service Provider is ₹220.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the One Global Service Provider performed historically in terms of returns?

The One Global Service Provider has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, 25.55% over 3 months, 144.43% over 1 year, 153.3% across 3 years, and 87.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider are 16.00 and 7.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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