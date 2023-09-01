Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.14
|26.77
|9.72
|27.87
|-26.75
|773.81
|336.90
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.34
|15.94
|36.50
|40.71
|23.37
|32.71
|-20.73
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC085403 and registration number is 085403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is 2.34 and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹10.90 and 52-week low of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.