Here's the live share price of Odyssey Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Odyssey Corporation
|1.62
|-12.32
|-34.45
|-27.46
|-34.99
|-0.32
|9.54
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Odyssey Corporation has declined 34.99% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Odyssey Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.1
|6.15
|10
|6.16
|6.21
|20
|6.58
|6.44
|50
|7.05
|6.94
|100
|7.57
|7.39
|200
|7.76
|8.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Odyssey Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results F
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Corporation - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 27, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Corporation - Submission Of Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March
|May 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC085403 and registration number is 085403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Corporation is ₹6.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Odyssey Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Odyssey Corporation is ₹46.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Odyssey Corporation are ₹6.35 and ₹6.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Corporation is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Odyssey Corporation is ₹5.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Odyssey Corporation has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -11.62% for the past month, -33.93% over 3 months, -34.48% over 1 year, -0.05% across 3 years, and 9.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation are 6.62 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global