What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is 2.34 and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is 0.38 as on .

What is the share price of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.34 as on .