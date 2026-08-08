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Odyssey Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

ODYSSEY CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Odyssey Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.26 Closed
1.62₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Odyssey Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.06₹6.35
₹6.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.45₹10.99
₹6.26
Open Price
₹6.25
Prev. Close
₹6.16
Volume
5,663

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Odyssey Corporation		1.62-12.32-34.45-27.46-34.99-0.329.54
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Odyssey Corporation has declined 34.99% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Odyssey Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Odyssey Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.16.15
106.166.21
206.586.44
507.056.94
1007.577.39
2007.768.58

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Odyssey Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Odyssey Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTOdyssey Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results F
Jul 10, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTOdyssey Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTOdyssey Corporation - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 27, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTOdyssey Corporation - Submission Of Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March
May 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTOdyssey Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Odyssey Corporation

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC085403 and registration number is 085403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiten Ramniklal Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tanaisha Devang Vyas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harendra Mukeshbhai Sevak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Odyssey Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Odyssey Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Corporation is ₹6.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Odyssey Corporation?

The Odyssey Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Corporation?

The market cap of Odyssey Corporation is ₹46.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Odyssey Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Odyssey Corporation are ₹6.35 and ₹6.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odyssey Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Corporation is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Odyssey Corporation is ₹5.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Odyssey Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Odyssey Corporation has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -11.62% for the past month, -33.93% over 3 months, -34.48% over 1 year, -0.05% across 3 years, and 9.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation are 6.62 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Corporation News

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