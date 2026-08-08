What is the share price of Odyssey Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Corporation is ₹6.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Odyssey Corporation? The Odyssey Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Corporation? The market cap of Odyssey Corporation is ₹46.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Odyssey Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Odyssey Corporation are ₹6.35 and ₹6.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odyssey Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Corporation is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Odyssey Corporation is ₹5.45 as on .

How has the Odyssey Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Odyssey Corporation has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -11.62% for the past month, -33.93% over 3 months, -34.48% over 1 year, -0.05% across 3 years, and 9.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation are 6.62 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global