ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.34 Closed
0.270.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.17₹7.48
₹7.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹10.90
₹7.34
Open Price
₹7.17
Prev. Close
₹7.32
Volume
23,862

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.49
  • R27.64
  • R37.8
  • Pivot
    7.33
  • S17.18
  • S27.02
  • S36.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.717.24
  • 107.667.16
  • 207.96.96
  • 508.416.69
  • 1007.046.69
  • 2008.196.82

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1426.779.7227.87-26.75773.81336.90
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Odyssey Corporation Ltd.

Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC085403 and registration number is 085403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiten Mehta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sameer Relia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankur Mahesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prajakta Kaushik Damania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Odyssey Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is 2.34 and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odyssey Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹10.90 and 52-week low of Odyssey Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

