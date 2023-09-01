Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Octavius Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1984PLC018466 and registration number is 018466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹12.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is 6.97 and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹41.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octavius Plantations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹72.55 and 52-week low of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹39.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.