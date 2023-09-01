Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Octavius Plantations Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OCTAVIUS PLANTATIONS LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.10 Closed
-2.14-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Octavius Plantations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.55₹43.00
₹41.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.01₹72.55
₹41.10
Open Price
₹40.55
Prev. Close
₹42.00
Volume
475

Octavius Plantations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.55
  • R244
  • R345
  • Pivot
    41.55
  • S140.1
  • S239.1
  • S337.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.4341.99
  • 1058.4542.28
  • 2060.4943.37
  • 5058.5144.71
  • 10059.7745.87
  • 20056.8147.96

Octavius Plantations Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.24-16.160.49-3.97-25.4124.5524.55
1.44-1.426.4618.030.6453.86256.48
-0.45-2.02-5.027.4026.16139.66107.19
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.99-0.089.2820.264.88131.17115.79
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-7.05-11.07-43.735.2074.79229.49110.89
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14

Octavius Plantations Ltd. Share Holdings

Octavius Plantations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Octavius Plantations Ltd.

Octavius Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1984PLC018466 and registration number is 018466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Anjana Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Nalini Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sajjan Kumar Deora
    Director
  • Mr. Boppanda Chengappa Ponnamma
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Ravindran
    Director

FAQs on Octavius Plantations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd.?

The market cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹12.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is 6.97 and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Octavius Plantations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹41.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octavius Plantations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octavius Plantations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹72.55 and 52-week low of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹39.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data