What is the Market Cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd.? The market cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹12.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd.? P/E ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is 6.97 and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd. is 0.75 as on .

What is the share price of Octavius Plantations Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octavius Plantations Ltd. is ₹41.10 as on .