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Octavius Plantations Share Price

NSE
BSE

OCTAVIUS PLANTATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Octavius Plantations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.01 Closed
-4.52₹ -1.99
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Octavius Plantations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.01₹44.00
₹42.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.50₹57.59
₹42.01
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹44.00
Volume
235

Source: Dion Global

Octavius Plantations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Octavius Plantations		-4.52-10.69-9.44-2.30-10.62-1.72-4.29
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Octavius Plantations has declined 10.62% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Octavius Plantations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Octavius Plantations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Octavius Plantations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.5444.43
1045.2445.21
2046.5145.39
5044.0844.83
10044.5245.74
20048.7549.84

Source: Dion Global

Octavius Plantations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Octavius Plantations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Octavius Plantations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTOctavius Plantations - Update on board meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTOctavius Plantations - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jul 09, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTOctavius Plantations - Results-Delay in Financial Results
May 29, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTOctavius Plantations - Result Financial For 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTOctavius Plantations - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Company Held On 28/05/2026 As Per Regulation 30O

Source: Dion Global

About Octavius Plantations

Octavius Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1984PLC018466 and registration number is 018466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Princi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Boppanda Chengappa Ponnamma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Ravindran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Octavius Plantations Share Price

What is the share price of Octavius Plantations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octavius Plantations is ₹42.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Octavius Plantations?

The Octavius Plantations is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Octavius Plantations?

The market cap of Octavius Plantations is ₹12.60 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Octavius Plantations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Octavius Plantations are ₹44.00 and ₹42.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octavius Plantations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octavius Plantations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octavius Plantations is ₹57.59 and 52-week low of Octavius Plantations is ₹36.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Octavius Plantations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Octavius Plantations has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -10.69% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -10.62% over 1 year, -1.72% across 3 years, and -4.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations are 15.03 and 0.63 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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