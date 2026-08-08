Here's the live share price of Octavius Plantations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Octavius Plantations
|-4.52
|-10.69
|-9.44
|-2.30
|-10.62
|-1.72
|-4.29
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Octavius Plantations has declined 10.62% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Octavius Plantations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.54
|44.43
|10
|45.24
|45.21
|20
|46.51
|45.39
|50
|44.08
|44.83
|100
|44.52
|45.74
|200
|48.75
|49.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Octavius Plantations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Octavius Plantations - Update on board meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Octavius Plantations - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Octavius Plantations - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|May 29, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Octavius Plantations - Result Financial For 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Octavius Plantations - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Company Held On 28/05/2026 As Per Regulation 30O
Source: Dion Global
Octavius Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1984PLC018466 and registration number is 018466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octavius Plantations is ₹42.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Octavius Plantations is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Octavius Plantations is ₹12.60 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Octavius Plantations are ₹44.00 and ₹42.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octavius Plantations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octavius Plantations is ₹57.59 and 52-week low of Octavius Plantations is ₹36.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Octavius Plantations has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -10.69% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -10.62% over 1 year, -1.72% across 3 years, and -4.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations are 15.03 and 0.63 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global