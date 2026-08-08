What is the share price of Octavius Plantations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octavius Plantations is ₹42.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Octavius Plantations? The Octavius Plantations is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Octavius Plantations? The market cap of Octavius Plantations is ₹12.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Octavius Plantations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Octavius Plantations are ₹44.00 and ₹42.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octavius Plantations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octavius Plantations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octavius Plantations is ₹57.59 and 52-week low of Octavius Plantations is ₹36.50 as on .

How has the Octavius Plantations performed historically in terms of returns? The Octavius Plantations has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -10.69% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -10.62% over 1 year, -1.72% across 3 years, and -4.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations are 15.03 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global