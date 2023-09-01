What is the Market Cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is ₹159.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is 25.32 and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is 1.1 as on .

What is the share price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on .