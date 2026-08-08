What is the share price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹15.74 as on .

What kind of stock is North Eastern Carrying Corporation? The North Eastern Carrying Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation? The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹114.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of North Eastern Carrying Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation are ₹15.75 and ₹14.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which North Eastern Carrying Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹23.98 and 52-week low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹10.43 as on .

How has the North Eastern Carrying Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The North Eastern Carrying Corporation has shown returns of 1.35% over the past day, -1.32% for the past month, -7.14% over 3 months, -31.65% over 1 year, -5.73% across 3 years, and -0.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation are 25.85 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global