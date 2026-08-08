Here's the live share price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|North Eastern Carrying Corporation
|4.86
|-1.32
|-7.14
|8.63
|-31.65
|-5.73
|-0.87
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, North Eastern Carrying Corporation has declined 31.65% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, North Eastern Carrying Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.24
|15.34
|10
|15.3
|15.37
|20
|15.5
|15.52
|50
|15.96
|15.71
|100
|15.33
|15.88
|200
|16.71
|17.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, North Eastern Carrying Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|North Eastern - Board Meeting Intimation for Issue Of Convertible Warrants On Preferential Basis Or Any Other Method And Conv
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST IST
|North Eastern - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds Of Right Issue Quarter Ending June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|North Eastern - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|North Eastern - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|North Eastern - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019485 and registration number is 019485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 308.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹15.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The North Eastern Carrying Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹114.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation are ₹15.75 and ₹14.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which North Eastern Carrying Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹23.98 and 52-week low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹10.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The North Eastern Carrying Corporation has shown returns of 1.35% over the past day, -1.32% for the past month, -7.14% over 3 months, -31.65% over 1 year, -5.73% across 3 years, and -0.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation are 25.85 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global