Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.74 Closed
1.35₹ 0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.81₹15.75
₹15.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.43₹23.98
₹15.74
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹15.53
Volume
4,679

Source: Dion Global

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
North Eastern Carrying Corporation		4.86-1.32-7.148.63-31.65-5.73-0.87
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, North Eastern Carrying Corporation has declined 31.65% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, North Eastern Carrying Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.2415.34
1015.315.37
2015.515.52
5015.9615.71
10015.3315.88
20016.7117.09

Source: Dion Global

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, North Eastern Carrying Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTNorth Eastern - Board Meeting Intimation for Issue Of Convertible Warrants On Preferential Basis Or Any Other Method And Conv
Aug 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST ISTNorth Eastern - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds Of Right Issue Quarter Ending June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTNorth Eastern - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTNorth Eastern - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 04, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTNorth Eastern - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About North Eastern Carrying Corporation

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019485 and registration number is 019485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 308.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pratyaksh Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priya Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Kumar Dubey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Upadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on North Eastern Carrying Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹15.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is North Eastern Carrying Corporation?

The North Eastern Carrying Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation?

The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹114.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of North Eastern Carrying Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation are ₹15.75 and ₹14.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which North Eastern Carrying Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹23.98 and 52-week low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation is ₹10.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the North Eastern Carrying Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The North Eastern Carrying Corporation has shown returns of 1.35% over the past day, -1.32% for the past month, -7.14% over 3 months, -31.65% over 1 year, -5.73% across 3 years, and -0.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation are 25.85 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

North Eastern Carrying Corporation News

More North Eastern Carrying Corporation News
Market Pulse