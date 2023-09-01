Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.90 Closed
-3.1-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.50₹23.10
₹21.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹24.39
₹21.90
Open Price
₹22.90
Prev. Close
₹22.60
Volume
6,48,164

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.73
  • R223.72
  • R324.33
  • Pivot
    22.12
  • S121.13
  • S220.52
  • S319.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.5720.48
  • 1026.7519.96
  • 2025.7319.63
  • 5026.5119.42
  • 10026.1619.52
  • 20026.0920.18

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.7714.6610.8124.19-11.06154.39106.62
3.57-0.944.1814.65-0.8371.0931.95
2.496.8315.3125.6713.76289.31132.73
-0.4111.39-9.2222.11-2.62-7.92-26.12
1.721.72-13.24-19.18-35.16103.45-90.53
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
16 May, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019485 and registration number is 019485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohak Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Reena Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is ₹159.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is 25.32 and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is ₹24.39 and 52-week low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data