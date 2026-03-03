Facebook Pixel Code
NFP Sampoorna Foods Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

NFP Sampoorna Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 4, 2026 and will close on Feb 6, 2026. The price band has been set at 52.00-55.00.

NFP Sampoorna Foods Price Performance

NFP Sampoorna Foods Peer Comparision

Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.31.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.1
Orkla India		-0.545.9-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.2-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.31.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.8-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.411.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.1-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.5-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84
About NFP Sampoorna Foods

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10793DL2023PLC455908 and registration number is 455908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Goel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Yashvardhan Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

