NFP Sampoorna Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 4, 2026 and will close on Feb 6, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹52.00-55.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.3
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.1
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.9
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.2
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.3
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.8
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.4
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.1
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.5
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10793DL2023PLC455908 and registration number is 455908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.