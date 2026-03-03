NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10793DL2023PLC455908 and registration number is 455908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.