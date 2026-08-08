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National Standard (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL STANDARD (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of National Standard (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹193.40 Closed
-4.99₹ -10.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Standard (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹193.40₹193.40
₹193.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.40₹2,338.00
₹193.40
Open Price
₹193.40
Prev. Close
₹203.55
Volume
423

Source: Dion Global

National Standard (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Standard (India)		-22.58-72.36-86.29-87.27-89.76-65.49-37.49
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Standard (India) has declined 89.76% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, National Standard (India) has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

National Standard (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Standard (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.6239.44
10302.05283.83
20408.33411.86
50876.69725.51
1001,120.93999.55
2001,350.561,393.49

Source: Dion Global

National Standard (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Standard (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National Standard (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTNational Standard (I - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTNational Standard (I - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTNational Standard (I - Notice Of 63Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTNational Standard (I - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTNational Standard (I - Intimation Of 63Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About National Standard (India)

National Standard (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH1962PLC265959 and registration number is 265959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Dodhia
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Kurian Arimpur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vaghela
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Ritika Bhalla
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bahad
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on National Standard (India) Share Price

What is the share price of National Standard (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Standard (India) is ₹193.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Standard (India)?

The National Standard (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Standard (India)?

The market cap of National Standard (India) is ₹386.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Standard (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Standard (India) are ₹193.40 and ₹193.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Standard (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Standard (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Standard (India) is ₹2,338.00 and 52-week low of National Standard (India) is ₹193.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Standard (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Standard (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -72.36% for the past month, -86.29% over 3 months, -89.76% over 1 year, -65.49% across 3 years, and -37.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Standard (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Standard (India) are 34.50 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

National Standard (India) News

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