Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
|0.13
|2.88
|19.92
|154.36
|2,204.43
|2,897.49
|4,457.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of Shares
National Standard (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH1962PLC265959 and registration number is 265959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹9,900.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Standard (India) Ltd. is 1041.89 and PB ratio of National Standard (India) Ltd. is 40.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹4,950.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Standard (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹8,700.00 and 52-week low of National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹3,711.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.