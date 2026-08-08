Here's the live share price of National Standard (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Standard (India)
|-22.58
|-72.36
|-86.29
|-87.27
|-89.76
|-65.49
|-37.49
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Standard (India) has declined 89.76% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, National Standard (India) has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.6
|239.44
|10
|302.05
|283.83
|20
|408.33
|411.86
|50
|876.69
|725.51
|100
|1,120.93
|999.55
|200
|1,350.56
|1,393.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Standard (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|National Standard (I - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|National Standard (I - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|National Standard (I - Notice Of 63Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|National Standard (I - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|National Standard (I - Intimation Of 63Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
National Standard (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH1962PLC265959 and registration number is 265959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Standard (India) is ₹193.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Standard (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Standard (India) is ₹386.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Standard (India) are ₹193.40 and ₹193.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Standard (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Standard (India) is ₹2,338.00 and 52-week low of National Standard (India) is ₹193.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Standard (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -72.36% for the past month, -86.29% over 3 months, -89.76% over 1 year, -65.49% across 3 years, and -37.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Standard (India) are 34.50 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global