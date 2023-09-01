Follow Us

NATIONAL STANDARD (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹4,950.00 Closed
2.36114
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Standard (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,800.00₹5,050.00
₹4,950.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,711.05₹8,700.00
₹4,950.00
Open Price
₹4,948.95
Prev. Close
₹4,836.00
Volume
105

National Standard (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,066.67
  • R25,183.33
  • R35,316.67
  • Pivot
    4,933.33
  • S14,816.67
  • S24,683.33
  • S34,566.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,943.254,957.13
  • 105,006.564,936.49
  • 204,832.024,863.37
  • 504,950.614,822.58
  • 1005,396.424,845.68
  • 2006,531.364,969.99

National Standard (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34
0.132.8819.92154.362,204.432,897.494,457.93

National Standard (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

National Standard (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of Shares

About National Standard (India) Ltd.

National Standard (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH1962PLC265959 and registration number is 265959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Smita Ghag
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K L Arimpur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manesh Jhunjhunwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritika Bhalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Standard (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Standard (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹9,900.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Standard (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Standard (India) Ltd. is 1041.89 and PB ratio of National Standard (India) Ltd. is 40.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Standard (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹4,950.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Standard (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Standard (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹8,700.00 and 52-week low of National Standard (India) Ltd. is ₹3,711.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

