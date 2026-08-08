What is the share price of National Standard (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Standard (India) is ₹193.40 as on .

What kind of stock is National Standard (India)? The National Standard (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Standard (India)? The market cap of National Standard (India) is ₹386.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Standard (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Standard (India) are ₹193.40 and ₹193.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Standard (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Standard (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Standard (India) is ₹2,338.00 and 52-week low of National Standard (India) is ₹193.40 as on .

How has the National Standard (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The National Standard (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -72.36% for the past month, -86.29% over 3 months, -89.76% over 1 year, -65.49% across 3 years, and -37.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Standard (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Standard (India) are 34.50 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global