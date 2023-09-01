Follow Us

National Plastic Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.80 Closed
2.551.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Plastic Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.25₹53.96
₹53.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.30₹65.00
₹53.80
Open Price
₹53.80
Prev. Close
₹52.46
Volume
10,869

National Plastic Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.42
  • R255.05
  • R356.13
  • Pivot
    53.34
  • S152.71
  • S251.63
  • S351

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.7652.54
  • 1042.7153.12
  • 2043.154.4
  • 5044.4254.7
  • 10044.5852.17
  • 20043.9448.73

National Plastic Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.79-11.44-5.3530.5816.45174.494.47
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

National Plastic Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

National Plastic Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About National Plastic Industries Ltd.

National Plastic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1987PLC044707 and registration number is 044707. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paresh V Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan V Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mishaal K Parekh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Purnachandra Rao Dendukuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Amul Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranganayaki Rangachari
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Plastic Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is ₹49.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is 10.99 and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Plastic Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Industries Ltd. is ₹53.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plastic Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is ₹34.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

