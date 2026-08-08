Here's the live share price of National Plastic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Plastic Industries
|-3.50
|-7.41
|-16.22
|-23.92
|-36.63
|-12.48
|-4.83
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Plastic Industries has declined 36.63% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, National Plastic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.77
|41.57
|10
|41.91
|41.83
|20
|42.82
|42.32
|50
|43.46
|43.36
|100
|44.48
|44.98
|200
|48.62
|48.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Plastic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|National Plastic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Reg 30 Of The LODR ON 11.08.2026 For Co
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|National Plastic - June 2026 - Monthly Report Of Re-Lodgment Of Physical Share Transfer Request
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|National Plastic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|National Plastic - Adv. To Shareholders With Regards To Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
|Jun 11, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|National Plastic - Special Window Report For The Month Of May -2026
Source: Dion Global
National Plastic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1987PLC044707 and registration number is 044707. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Industries is ₹40.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Plastic Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Plastic Industries is ₹36.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plastic Industries are ₹41.62 and ₹40.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Industries is ₹70.10 and 52-week low of National Plastic Industries is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Plastic Industries has shown returns of -3.04% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -36.63% over 1 year, -12.48% across 3 years, and -4.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries are 10.69 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global