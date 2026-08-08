What is the share price of National Plastic Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Industries is ₹40.51 as on .

What kind of stock is National Plastic Industries? The National Plastic Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Industries? The market cap of National Plastic Industries is ₹36.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Plastic Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plastic Industries are ₹41.62 and ₹40.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plastic Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Industries is ₹70.10 and 52-week low of National Plastic Industries is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the National Plastic Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The National Plastic Industries has shown returns of -3.04% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -36.63% over 1 year, -12.48% across 3 years, and -4.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries are 10.69 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global