What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd.? The market cap of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is ₹49.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is 10.99 and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on .

What is the share price of National Plastic Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Industries Ltd. is ₹53.80 as on .