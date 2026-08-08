Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

National Plastic Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of National Plastic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.51 Closed
-3.04₹ -1.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

National Plastic Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.50₹41.62
₹40.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹70.10
₹40.51
Open Price
₹41.62
Prev. Close
₹41.78
Volume
1,642

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Plastic Industries		-3.50-7.41-16.22-23.92-36.63-12.48-4.83
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Plastic Industries has declined 36.63% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, National Plastic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

National Plastic Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.7741.57
1041.9141.83
2042.8242.32
5043.4643.36
10044.4844.98
20048.6248.24

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Plastic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

National Plastic Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTNational Plastic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Reg 30 Of The LODR ON 11.08.2026 For Co
Jul 15, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTNational Plastic - June 2026 - Monthly Report Of Re-Lodgment Of Physical Share Transfer Request
Jul 08, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTNational Plastic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTNational Plastic - Adv. To Shareholders With Regards To Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
Jun 11, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTNational Plastic - Special Window Report For The Month Of May -2026

Source: Dion Global

About National Plastic Industries

National Plastic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1987PLC044707 and registration number is 044707. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paresh V Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan V Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mishaal K Parekh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Purnachandra Rao Dendukuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal J Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Amul Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranganayaki Rangachari
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Plastic Industries Share Price

What is the share price of National Plastic Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Industries is ₹40.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Plastic Industries?

The National Plastic Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Industries?

The market cap of National Plastic Industries is ₹36.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Plastic Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plastic Industries are ₹41.62 and ₹40.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plastic Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Industries is ₹70.10 and 52-week low of National Plastic Industries is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Plastic Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Plastic Industries has shown returns of -3.04% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -36.63% over 1 year, -12.48% across 3 years, and -4.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plastic Industries are 10.69 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Industries News

More National Plastic Industries News
Market Pulse