NALIN LEASE FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.43 Closed
-1.29-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.28₹34.60
₹34.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.55₹43.90
₹34.43
Open Price
₹33.28
Prev. Close
₹34.88
Volume
1,549

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.93
  • R235.42
  • R336.25
  • Pivot
    34.1
  • S133.61
  • S232.78
  • S332.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.0734.76
  • 1029.1534.51
  • 2028.834.23
  • 5028.3834.33
  • 10028.4734.28
  • 20030.333.61

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.634.337.292.5627.5251.01135.02
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1990PLC014516 and registration number is 014516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendrakumar Dalsukhdas Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dilipkumar Nalinkant Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Dilipkumar Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Chandulal Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Dilipkumar Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samirkumar Kantilal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is ₹22.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is 7.45 and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is ₹34.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is ₹43.90 and 52-week low of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is ₹23.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

