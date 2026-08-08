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Nalin Lease Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

NALIN LEASE FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nalin Lease Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.29 Closed
0.80₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nalin Lease Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.50₹40.00
₹39.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.31₹59.99
₹39.29
Open Price
₹37.85
Prev. Close
₹38.98
Volume
2,018

Source: Dion Global

Nalin Lease Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nalin Lease Finance		2.931.42-14.12-24.15-25.666.084.69
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nalin Lease Finance has declined 25.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Nalin Lease Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Nalin Lease Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nalin Lease Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.5939.28
1038.8439.09
2038.9639.08
5039.7839.95
10041.6441.7
20044.8444.73

Source: Dion Global

Nalin Lease Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nalin Lease Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nalin Lease Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTNalin Lease Finance - Result-Financial Results For June 30Th, 2026(Unaudited)
Jul 17, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTNalin Lease Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 17Th July, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTNalin Lease Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTNalin Lease Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 17Th July, 2026.
May 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTNalin Lease Finance - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Nalin Lease Finance

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1990PLC014516 and registration number is 014516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilipkumar Nalinkant Gandhi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harsh Dilipkumar Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Dilipkumar Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwinbhai Maganbhai Prajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hirenkumar Satishkumar Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samirkumar Kantilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samsad Alam Khan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nalin Lease Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Nalin Lease Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalin Lease Finance is ₹39.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nalin Lease Finance?

The Nalin Lease Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nalin Lease Finance?

The market cap of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nalin Lease Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nalin Lease Finance are ₹40.00 and ₹36.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nalin Lease Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalin Lease Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹59.99 and 52-week low of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹35.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nalin Lease Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nalin Lease Finance has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -14.12% over 3 months, -25.66% over 1 year, 6.08% across 3 years, and 4.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance are 7.65 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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