What is the share price of Nalin Lease Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalin Lease Finance is ₹39.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Nalin Lease Finance? The Nalin Lease Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nalin Lease Finance? The market cap of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹25.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nalin Lease Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nalin Lease Finance are ₹40.00 and ₹36.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nalin Lease Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalin Lease Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹59.99 and 52-week low of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹35.31 as on .

How has the Nalin Lease Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Nalin Lease Finance has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -14.12% over 3 months, -25.66% over 1 year, 6.08% across 3 years, and 4.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance are 7.65 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global