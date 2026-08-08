Here's the live share price of Nalin Lease Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nalin Lease Finance
|2.93
|1.42
|-14.12
|-24.15
|-25.66
|6.08
|4.69
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nalin Lease Finance has declined 25.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Nalin Lease Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.59
|39.28
|10
|38.84
|39.09
|20
|38.96
|39.08
|50
|39.78
|39.95
|100
|41.64
|41.7
|200
|44.84
|44.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nalin Lease Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Nalin Lease Finance - Result-Financial Results For June 30Th, 2026(Unaudited)
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Nalin Lease Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 17Th July, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Nalin Lease Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Nalin Lease Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 17Th July, 2026.
|May 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Nalin Lease Finance - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1990PLC014516 and registration number is 014516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalin Lease Finance is ₹39.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nalin Lease Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nalin Lease Finance are ₹40.00 and ₹36.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalin Lease Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹59.99 and 52-week low of Nalin Lease Finance is ₹35.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nalin Lease Finance has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -14.12% over 3 months, -25.66% over 1 year, 6.08% across 3 years, and 4.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance are 7.65 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global