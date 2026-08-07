Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Nagarjuna group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Nagarjuna group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Nagarjuna Agri Tech
|42.67
|0.94
|2.25
|5.22
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|2.53
|-0.13
|-4.89
|92.19
The top gainers among the Nagarjuna group stocks today are Nagarjuna Agri Tech (up 2.25%). On the other hand, the top losers include Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals (down 4.89%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Nagarjuna Group has a strong presence across industries, including fertilisers, and agriculture / horticulture / lives.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Nagarjuna group here.
Aside of the Nagarjuna Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.