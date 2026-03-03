Facebook Pixel Code
N R Vandana Tex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

N R VANDANA TEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of N R Vandana Tex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.00 Closed
-7.31₹ -4.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
N R Vandana Tex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.25₹63.40
₹59.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.05₹72.90
₹59.00
Open Price
₹57.25
Prev. Close
₹63.65
Volume
66,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of N R Vandana Tex Industries has gained 6.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.01%.

N R Vandana Tex Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

N R Vandana Tex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N R Vandana Tex Industries		3.510.08-14.2428.2635.0110.526.19
Page Industries		-5.99-7.60-16.29-31.22-23.15-5.801.50
Pearl Global Industries		-3.33-15.64-9.8220.5614.8792.3178.14
Arvind Fashions		-1.00-11.23-9.37-17.0316.7217.6121.77
Gokaldas Exports		-8.81-6.74-24.67-12.08-14.7717.2951.02
Kitex Garments		-10.56-13.55-16.03-10.1410.4751.1936.57
Lux Industries		-3.39-8.44-24.15-32.25-30.76-12.45-12.75
S P Apparels		-0.36-6.87-10.20-3.585.6128.1831.82
SBC Exports		-1.129.7519.2058.41150.6365.3275.71
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.02-6.74-25.43-9.071.42-2.2518.28
Swaraj Suiting		-1.9612.1520.4380.5482.66139.7862.70
Karnika Industries		-17.930.68-10.38-41.721.9792.7548.25
IRIS Clothings		-2.93-8.72-0.51-2.1446.311.6521.91
Thomas Scott (India)		-5.56-10.72-14.50-9.21-17.1391.51110.04
Gretex Industries		7.1431.0741.3625.0025.96116.1195.52
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		0.41-11.86-29.50-32.17-33.61-12.76-7.86
Encompass Design India		1.9123.3936.7136.7136.7110.986.45
CPS Shapers		-11.07-0.1816.1156.25159.7033.5318.95
Zodiac Clothing Company		-3.37-7.07-11.82-24.09-12.88-4.99-5.84
VIP Clothing		-7.81-20.17-38.71-43.61-38.79-22.327.08

Over the last one year, N R Vandana Tex Industries has gained 35.01% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, N R Vandana Tex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).

N R Vandana Tex Industries Financials

N R Vandana Tex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.1660.13
1057.4958.82
2057.3557.89
5057.3357.94
10059.8956.75
20048.710

N R Vandana Tex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N R Vandana Tex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.90%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About N R Vandana Tex Industries

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB1992PLC055341 and registration number is 055341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhu Lohia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gyanesh Lohia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narain Prasad Lohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharghav Samirbhai Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vandana Nahata
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on N R Vandana Tex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of N R Vandana Tex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Vandana Tex Industries is ₹59.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is N R Vandana Tex Industries?

The N R Vandana Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of N R Vandana Tex Industries?

The market cap of N R Vandana Tex Industries is ₹137.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N R Vandana Tex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N R Vandana Tex Industries are ₹63.40 and ₹57.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N R Vandana Tex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N R Vandana Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N R Vandana Tex Industries is ₹72.90 and 52-week low of N R Vandana Tex Industries is ₹37.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the N R Vandana Tex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The N R Vandana Tex Industries has shown returns of -7.31% over the past day, 6.12% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, 35.01% over 1 year, 10.52% across 3 years, and 6.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N R Vandana Tex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N R Vandana Tex Industries are 0.00 and 2.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

