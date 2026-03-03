Here's the live share price of My Mudra Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of My Mudra Fincorp has declined 9.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.02%.
My Mudra Fincorp’s current P/E of 7.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|My Mudra Fincorp
|-5.06
|-6.25
|-6.25
|6.99
|20.39
|-15.32
|-9.49
|Tata Capital
|-2.61
|-5.10
|1.91
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.21
|-2.13
|-3.40
|21.07
|121.01
|29.82
|21.13
|Max Financial Services
|-1.91
|7.89
|8.53
|11.71
|83.15
|37.87
|14.35
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.35
|-2.10
|-4.98
|-9.98
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.60
|360 One Wam
|-3.48
|-7.96
|-6.39
|3.32
|9.82
|33.99
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.46
|-9.30
|-22.20
|-18.57
|24.26
|68.37
|35.39
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.79
|1.06
|-11.46
|-5.78
|8.03
|46.69
|41.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.75
|-7.09
|-14.98
|-8.48
|1.24
|40.12
|21.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.01
|6.67
|8.23
|7.57
|51.99
|100.26
|60.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.43
|-11.38
|-14.77
|-7.62
|18.41
|32.17
|18.22
|Angel One
|-8.01
|-12.54
|-15.24
|-0.40
|14.42
|26.36
|47.36
|JSW Holdings
|-4.72
|-7.58
|-25.95
|-12.25
|-2.33
|61.03
|33.69
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.17
|-12.64
|-12.28
|7.30
|47.24
|20.80
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.16
|-10.59
|-15.63
|-14.38
|3.91
|12.08
|11.41
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-8.51
|-20.31
|43.38
|43.44
|28.96
|JM Financial
|-5.46
|-1.31
|-15.76
|-33.71
|38.54
|24.72
|5.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.49
|5.20
|3.14
|-1.69
|26.80
|21.68
|8.08
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.30
|0.22
|-2.33
|3.32
|56.33
|77.81
|41.27
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-9.35
|-9.47
|-7.13
|-17.24
|42.19
|39.65
|32.59
Over the last one year, My Mudra Fincorp has gained 20.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, My Mudra Fincorp has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.02
|78.09
|10
|79.27
|78.55
|20
|78.64
|79.18
|50
|82.65
|81.38
|100
|85.5
|82.87
|200
|83.35
|83.08
In the latest quarter, My Mudra Fincorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.89%, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the My Mudra Fincorp fact sheet for more information
My Mudra Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65191DL2013PLC257611 and registration number is 257611. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for My Mudra Fincorp is ₹75.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The My Mudra Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of My Mudra Fincorp is ₹85.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of My Mudra Fincorp are ₹77.10 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which My Mudra Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of My Mudra Fincorp is ₹119.10 and 52-week low of My Mudra Fincorp is ₹51.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The My Mudra Fincorp has shown returns of -2.72% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, 18.02% over 1 year, -15.32% across 3 years, and -9.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of My Mudra Fincorp are 7.42 and 1.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.