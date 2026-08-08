Here's the live share price of Moneyboxx Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Moneyboxx Finance
|4.17
|-1.03
|-18.08
|0.69
|-13.19
|-7.31
|12.70
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Moneyboxx Finance has declined 13.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Moneyboxx Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.69
|60.86
|10
|59.09
|60.42
|20
|60.36
|61.04
|50
|66
|63.94
|100
|67.52
|65.89
|200
|67.51
|70.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Moneyboxx Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Moneyboxx Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Moneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Moneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Moneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Moneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL1994PLC260191 and registration number is 260191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moneyboxx Finance is ₹62.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moneyboxx Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹436.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Moneyboxx Finance are ₹63.45 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moneyboxx Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹46.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moneyboxx Finance has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, -1.03% for the past month, -18.08% over 3 months, -13.19% over 1 year, -7.31% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance are 325.52 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global