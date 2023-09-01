Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.72
|1.17
|-2.12
|5.85
|-13.42
|232.33
|3,405.66
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL1994PLC260191 and registration number is 260191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹398.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is -111.59 and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is 10.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹159.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹125.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.