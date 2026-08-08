What is the share price of Moneyboxx Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moneyboxx Finance is ₹62.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Moneyboxx Finance? The Moneyboxx Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moneyboxx Finance? The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹436.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Moneyboxx Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Moneyboxx Finance are ₹63.45 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moneyboxx Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moneyboxx Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹46.10 as on .

How has the Moneyboxx Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Moneyboxx Finance has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, -1.03% for the past month, -18.08% over 3 months, -13.19% over 1 year, -7.31% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance are 325.52 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global