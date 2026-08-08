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Moneyboxx Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MONEYBOXX FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Moneyboxx Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.50 Closed
1.79₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Moneyboxx Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹63.45
₹62.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.10₹99.50
₹62.50
Open Price
₹61.01
Prev. Close
₹61.40
Volume
217

Source: Dion Global

Moneyboxx Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Moneyboxx Finance		4.17-1.03-18.080.69-13.19-7.3112.70
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Moneyboxx Finance has declined 13.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Moneyboxx Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Moneyboxx Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Moneyboxx Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.6960.86
1059.0960.42
2060.3661.04
506663.94
10067.5265.89
20067.5170.03

Source: Dion Global

Moneyboxx Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Moneyboxx Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Moneyboxx Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTMoneyboxx Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTMoneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTMoneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTMoneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTMoneyboxx Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Moneyboxx Finance

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL1994PLC260191 and registration number is 260191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uma Shankar Paliwal
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Deepak Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayur Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Govind Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Chandrakant Pendsey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Moneyboxx Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Moneyboxx Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moneyboxx Finance is ₹62.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Moneyboxx Finance?

The Moneyboxx Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moneyboxx Finance?

The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹436.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Moneyboxx Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Moneyboxx Finance are ₹63.45 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moneyboxx Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moneyboxx Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Moneyboxx Finance is ₹46.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Moneyboxx Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Moneyboxx Finance has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, -1.03% for the past month, -18.08% over 3 months, -13.19% over 1 year, -7.31% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance are 325.52 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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