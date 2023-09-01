Follow Us

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.00₹164.90
₹159.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.25₹199.00
₹159.35
Open Price
₹158.00
Prev. Close
₹162.50
Volume
2,825

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1163.5
  • R2167.65
  • R3170.4
  • Pivot
    160.75
  • S1156.6
  • S2153.85
  • S3149.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5169.61161.79
  • 10169.12161.58
  • 20169.6161.01
  • 50175.85160.13
  • 100164.38159.86
  • 200141.53158.23

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.721.17-2.125.85-13.42232.333,405.66
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL1994PLC260191 and registration number is 260191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Uma Shankar Paliwal
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Deepak Aggarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mayur Modi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Govind Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹398.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is -111.59 and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is 10.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹159.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. is ₹125.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

