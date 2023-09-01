Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.81
|12.57
|25.23
|22.11
|54.89
|307.11
|52.14
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1939PLC002958 and registration number is 002958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹6.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 31.14 and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹23.85 and 52-week low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹11.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.