Here's the live share price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modern Shares & Stock Brokers
|2.81
|2.78
|8.82
|-4.44
|-13.93
|24.75
|17.96
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has declined 13.93% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.98
|36.66
|10
|34.76
|35.93
|20
|34.52
|35.29
|50
|34.53
|34.55
|100
|32.36
|34.39
|200
|36.02
|36.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modern Shares & Stock Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Modern Shares & Stoc - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Modern Shares & Stoc - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Results For The 1St Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Modern Shares & Stoc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Modern Shares & Stoc - Submission Under SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 Dated November 26, 2018 Regarding Submittin
|May 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Modern Shares & Stoc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disc
Source: Dion Global
Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1939PLC002958 and registration number is 002958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹10.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers are ₹38.99 and ₹34.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Shares & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹48.10 and 52-week low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹24.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 2.78% for the past month, 8.82% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, 24.75% across 3 years, and 17.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers are 100.00 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global