What is the share price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹37.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Modern Shares & Stock Brokers? The Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers? The market cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹10.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers are ₹38.99 and ₹34.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Shares & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹48.10 and 52-week low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹24.70 as on .

How has the Modern Shares & Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns? The Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 2.78% for the past month, 8.82% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, 24.75% across 3 years, and 17.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers are 100.00 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global