Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODERN SHARES & STOCK BROKERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.00 Closed
3.85₹ 1.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.21₹38.99
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.70₹48.10
₹37.00
Open Price
₹34.21
Prev. Close
₹35.63
Volume
2,124

Source: Dion Global

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modern Shares & Stock Brokers		2.812.788.82-4.44-13.9324.7517.96
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has declined 13.93% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.9836.66
1034.7635.93
2034.5235.29
5034.5334.55
10032.3634.39
20036.0236.01

Source: Dion Global

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modern Shares & Stock Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTModern Shares & Stoc - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTModern Shares & Stoc - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Results For The 1St Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTModern Shares & Stoc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTModern Shares & Stoc - Submission Under SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 Dated November 26, 2018 Regarding Submittin
May 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTModern Shares & Stoc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disc

Source: Dion Global

About Modern Shares & Stock Brokers

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1939PLC002958 and registration number is 002958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Rajnikant Ved
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Anil S Manghnani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ghansham Shewakramani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roshan Advani Patheria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra H Advani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh R Narang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Share Price

What is the share price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modern Shares & Stock Brokers?

The Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers?

The market cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹10.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers are ₹38.99 and ₹34.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Shares & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹48.10 and 52-week low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹24.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modern Shares & Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modern Shares & Stock Brokers has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 2.78% for the past month, 8.82% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, 24.75% across 3 years, and 17.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers are 100.00 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers News

More Modern Shares & Stock Brokers News
Market Pulse