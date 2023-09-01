What is the Market Cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.? The market cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹6.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 31.14 and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on .