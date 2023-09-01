Follow Us

MODERN SHARES & STOCK BROKERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.55 Closed
6.261.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.48₹23.70
₹21.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.42₹23.85
₹21.55
Open Price
₹20.90
Prev. Close
₹20.28
Volume
5,195

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.71
  • R224.81
  • R325.93
  • Pivot
    21.59
  • S119.49
  • S218.37
  • S316.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.9120.05
  • 1013.719.58
  • 2014.219.14
  • 5014.3518.47
  • 10016.1117.95
  • 20017.7517.49

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8112.5725.2322.1154.89307.1152.14
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Share Holdings

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1939PLC002958 and registration number is 002958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok T Kukreja
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pankaj Rajnikant Ved
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil S Manghnani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ghansham Shewakramani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roshan Advani Patheria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra H Advani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The market cap of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹6.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 31.14 and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹23.85 and 52-week low of Modern Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹11.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

