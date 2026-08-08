Here's the live share price of Metalic Technoforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Metalic Technoforge
|14.83
|32.87
|32.87
|32.87
|32.87
|9.94
|5.85
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Metalic Technoforge has gained 32.87% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Metalic Technoforge has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.76
|101.37
|10
|45.88
|0
|20
|22.94
|0
|50
|9.18
|0
|100
|4.59
|0
|200
|2.29
|0
Source: Dion Global
Metalic Technoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999GJ2016PLC093975 and registration number is 093975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metalic Technoforge is ₹110.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metalic Technoforge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Metalic Technoforge is ₹264.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Metalic Technoforge are ₹115.00 and ₹110.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metalic Technoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metalic Technoforge is ₹116.70 and 52-week low of Metalic Technoforge is ₹81.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metalic Technoforge has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 32.87% for the past month, 32.87% over 3 months, 32.87% over 1 year, 9.94% across 3 years, and 5.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metalic Technoforge are 0.00 and 5.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global