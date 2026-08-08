Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Metalic Technoforge Share Price

NSE
BSE

METALIC TECHNOFORGE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Metalic Technoforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.35 Closed
-4.99₹ -5.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Metalic Technoforge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.35₹115.00
₹110.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.40₹116.70
₹110.35
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹116.15
Volume
1,87,200

Source: Dion Global

Metalic Technoforge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Metalic Technoforge		14.8332.8732.8732.8732.879.945.85
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Metalic Technoforge has gained 32.87% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Metalic Technoforge has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Metalic Technoforge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Metalic Technoforge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.76101.37
1045.880
2022.940
509.180
1004.590
2002.290

Source: Dion Global

Metalic Technoforge Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Metalic Technoforge

Metalic Technoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999GJ2016PLC093975 and registration number is 093975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gajipara Keyur Dhirajlal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Trambadiya Dhaval Vrajlal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ekta Satish Vadodariya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mitul Bharatkumar Kalavadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayur Ashok Rughani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Metalic Technoforge Share Price

What is the share price of Metalic Technoforge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metalic Technoforge is ₹110.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Metalic Technoforge?

The Metalic Technoforge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metalic Technoforge?

The market cap of Metalic Technoforge is ₹264.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Metalic Technoforge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Metalic Technoforge are ₹115.00 and ₹110.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metalic Technoforge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metalic Technoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metalic Technoforge is ₹116.70 and 52-week low of Metalic Technoforge is ₹81.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Metalic Technoforge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Metalic Technoforge has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 32.87% for the past month, 32.87% over 3 months, 32.87% over 1 year, 9.94% across 3 years, and 5.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metalic Technoforge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metalic Technoforge are 0.00 and 5.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Metalic Technoforge News

More Metalic Technoforge News
Market Pulse