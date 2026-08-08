What is the share price of Metalic Technoforge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metalic Technoforge is ₹110.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Metalic Technoforge? The Metalic Technoforge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metalic Technoforge? The market cap of Metalic Technoforge is ₹264.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Metalic Technoforge? Today’s highest and lowest price of Metalic Technoforge are ₹115.00 and ₹110.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metalic Technoforge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metalic Technoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metalic Technoforge is ₹116.70 and 52-week low of Metalic Technoforge is ₹81.40 as on .

How has the Metalic Technoforge performed historically in terms of returns? The Metalic Technoforge has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 32.87% for the past month, 32.87% over 3 months, 32.87% over 1 year, 9.94% across 3 years, and 5.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metalic Technoforge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metalic Technoforge are 0.00 and 5.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global