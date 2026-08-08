Here's the live share price of Megastar Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Megastar Foods
|0.44
|-11.15
|10.80
|40.59
|39.12
|4.40
|60.68
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Megastar Foods has gained 39.12% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Megastar Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|331.54
|331.45
|10
|337.87
|334.74
|20
|348.3
|339.33
|50
|333.55
|332.47
|100
|304.88
|312.04
|200
|271.09
|288.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Megastar Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.44%, FII holding rose to 5.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Megastar Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve, Inter Alia, The Un-Audited Fi
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Megastar Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Megastar Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Jun 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Megastar Foods - Clarification Regarding Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|Jun 16, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Megastar Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Megastar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311CH2011PLC033393 and registration number is 33393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megastar Foods is ₹332.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Megastar Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Megastar Foods is ₹374.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Megastar Foods are ₹332.00 and ₹315.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megastar Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megastar Foods is ₹391.15 and 52-week low of Megastar Foods is ₹197.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Megastar Foods has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, 10.8% over 3 months, 39.12% over 1 year, 4.4% across 3 years, and 60.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megastar Foods are 40.34 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global