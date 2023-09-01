What is the Market Cap of Megastar Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Megastar Foods Ltd. is ₹302.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd. is 29.71 and PB ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd. is 6.63 as on .

What is the share price of Megastar Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megastar Foods Ltd. is ₹302.40 as on .