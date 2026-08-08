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Megastar Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGASTAR FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Megastar Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹332.00 Closed
0.90₹ 2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Megastar Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹315.10₹332.00
₹332.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.70₹391.15
₹332.00
Open Price
₹322.95
Prev. Close
₹329.05
Volume
814

Source: Dion Global

Megastar Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Megastar Foods		0.44-11.1510.8040.5939.124.4060.68
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Megastar Foods has gained 39.12% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Megastar Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Megastar Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Megastar Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5331.54331.45
10337.87334.74
20348.3339.33
50333.55332.47
100304.88312.04
200271.09288.01

Source: Dion Global

Megastar Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Megastar Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.44%, FII holding rose to 5.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Megastar Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTMegastar Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve, Inter Alia, The Un-Audited Fi
Jul 14, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTMegastar Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTMegastar Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Jun 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTMegastar Foods - Clarification Regarding Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
Jun 16, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTMegastar Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Megastar Foods

Megastar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311CH2011PLC033393 and registration number is 33393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mudit Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Savita Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kathuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Megastar Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Megastar Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megastar Foods is ₹332.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Megastar Foods?

The Megastar Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megastar Foods?

The market cap of Megastar Foods is ₹374.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Megastar Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Megastar Foods are ₹332.00 and ₹315.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megastar Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megastar Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megastar Foods is ₹391.15 and 52-week low of Megastar Foods is ₹197.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Megastar Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Megastar Foods has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, 10.8% over 3 months, 39.12% over 1 year, 4.4% across 3 years, and 60.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megastar Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megastar Foods are 40.34 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Megastar Foods News

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