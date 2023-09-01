Follow Us

MEGASTAR FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹302.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Megastar Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹302.40₹302.40
₹302.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.75₹347.00
₹302.40
Open Price
₹302.40
Prev. Close
₹302.40
Volume
5,917

Megastar Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1302.4
  • R2302.4
  • R3302.4
  • Pivot
    302.4
  • S1302.4
  • S2302.4
  • S3302.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5249.78292.55
  • 10237.99288.19
  • 20216.73288.26
  • 50198.83289.72
  • 100186.83280.88
  • 200144.85258.42

Megastar Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.215.551.4628.9867.81166.43166.43
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Megastar Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Megastar Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Megastar Foods Ltd.

Megastar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311CH2011PLC033393 and registration number is 33393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mudit Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Mittal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Savita Bansal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Megastar Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Megastar Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Megastar Foods Ltd. is ₹302.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd. is 29.71 and PB ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd. is 6.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Megastar Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megastar Foods Ltd. is ₹302.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megastar Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megastar Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megastar Foods Ltd. is ₹347.00 and 52-week low of Megastar Foods Ltd. is ₹162.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

