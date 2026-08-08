What is the share price of Megastar Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megastar Foods is ₹332.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Megastar Foods? The Megastar Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megastar Foods? The market cap of Megastar Foods is ₹374.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Megastar Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Megastar Foods are ₹332.00 and ₹315.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megastar Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megastar Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megastar Foods is ₹391.15 and 52-week low of Megastar Foods is ₹197.70 as on .

How has the Megastar Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Megastar Foods has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, 10.8% over 3 months, 39.12% over 1 year, 4.4% across 3 years, and 60.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megastar Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megastar Foods are 40.34 and 3.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global