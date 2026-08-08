What is the share price of Manali Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manali Petrochemicals is ₹64.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Manali Petrochemicals? The Manali Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manali Petrochemicals? The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹1,106.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manali Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manali Petrochemicals are ₹65.96 and ₹64.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manali Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manali Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹77.44 and 52-week low of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹39.15 as on .

How has the Manali Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Manali Petrochemicals has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 13.28% over 3 months, 0.83% over 1 year, -0.36% across 3 years, and -8.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals are 8.51 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global