Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.03
|2.10
|2.87
|0.44
|-27.41
|184.17
|74.87
|1.77
|-6.47
|10.76
|-1.37
|-24.60
|63.84
|36.24
|8.96
|6.17
|35.83
|30.83
|23.26
|372.43
|280.53
|1.73
|17.94
|18.46
|35.81
|26.04
|-1.15
|-1.15
|4.07
|-3.49
|-2.64
|-0.70
|-19.72
|72.50
|26.50
|7.09
|7.27
|-11.61
|34.25
|5.81
|141.09
|7.65
|-0.65
|-7.15
|26.06
|48.48
|19.07
|117.33
|35.89
|17.66
|27.54
|94.19
|90.83
|68.08
|729.41
|437.71
|1.46
|21.07
|33.13
|57.28
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|1.69
|9.16
|3.43
|32.01
|15.71
|141.85
|-5.85
|13.00
|-15.67
|-50.66
|-72.97
|-65.12
|32.90
|-5.83
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1986PLC013087 and registration number is 013087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1443.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹1,171.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is 157.46 and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹68.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹109.50 and 52-week low of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹56.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.