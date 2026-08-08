Here's the live share price of Manali Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manali Petrochemicals has gained 0.83% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Manali Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.49
|65.87
|10
|65.61
|65.58
|20
|64.23
|65.02
|50
|63.79
|63.17
|100
|57.52
|61.11
|200
|60.16
|60.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manali Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Manali Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Manali Petrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Manali Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Manali Petrochem. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Update
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Manali Petrochem. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI LODR 2015 - Amendment To Postal Ballot Notice
Source: Dion Global
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1986PLC013087 and registration number is 013087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 786.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manali Petrochemicals is ₹64.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manali Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹1,106.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manali Petrochemicals are ₹65.96 and ₹64.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manali Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹77.44 and 52-week low of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹39.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manali Petrochemicals has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 13.28% over 3 months, 0.83% over 1 year, -0.36% across 3 years, and -8.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals are 8.51 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global