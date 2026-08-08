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Manali Petrochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANALI PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Manali Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.31 Closed
-1.85₹ -1.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manali Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.31₹65.96
₹64.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.15₹77.44
₹64.31
Open Price
₹65.54
Prev. Close
₹65.52
Volume
14,840

Source: Dion Global

Manali Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manali Petrochemicals has gained 0.83% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Manali Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Manali Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manali Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.4965.87
1065.6165.58
2064.2365.02
5063.7963.17
10057.5261.11
20060.1660.84

Source: Dion Global

Manali Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manali Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manali Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTManali Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTManali Petrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone
Jul 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTManali Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTManali Petrochem. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Update
Jun 26, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTManali Petrochem. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI LODR 2015 - Amendment To Postal Ballot Notice

Source: Dion Global

About Manali Petrochemicals

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1986PLC013087 and registration number is 013087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 786.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Chandrasekar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. G R Sridhar
    Whole Time Director
  • Lt. Col. (Retd). Chatapuram Swaminathan Shankar
    Director
  • Ms. R Bhuvaneswari
    Director
  • Mr. Thanjavur Kanakaraj Arun
    Director
  • Dr. N Sundaradevan
    Director
  • Mr. Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Devaki Ashwin Muthiah
    Director
  • Ms. Latha Ramanathan
    Director
  • Mr. Hugo Chardon
    Director

FAQs on Manali Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Manali Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manali Petrochemicals is ₹64.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manali Petrochemicals?

The Manali Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manali Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹1,106.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manali Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manali Petrochemicals are ₹65.96 and ₹64.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manali Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manali Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹77.44 and 52-week low of Manali Petrochemicals is ₹39.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manali Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manali Petrochemicals has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 13.28% over 3 months, 0.83% over 1 year, -0.36% across 3 years, and -8.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals are 8.51 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manali Petrochemicals News

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