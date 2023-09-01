Follow Us

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANALI PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹68.10 Closed
-1.09-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹69.10
₹68.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.70₹109.50
₹68.10
Open Price
₹68.50
Prev. Close
₹68.85
Volume
3,20,047

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.9
  • R269.55
  • R370
  • Pivot
    68.45
  • S167.8
  • S267.35
  • S366.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.2466.77
  • 1092.4865.36
  • 2093.0564.76
  • 5094.8865.47
  • 10097.7767.43
  • 200105.1872.72

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1986PLC013087 and registration number is 013087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1443.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Muthukrishnan Ravi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Karthikeyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gangadharan Chellakrishna
    Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Director
  • Mr. Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Thanjavur Kanakaraj Arun
    Director
  • Dr. N Sundaradevan
    Director
  • Lt. Col. (Retd). Chatapuram Swaminathan Shankar
    Director
  • Ms. R Bhuvaneswari
    Director

FAQs on Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹1,171.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is 157.46 and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹68.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹109.50 and 52-week low of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹56.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

