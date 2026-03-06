Here's the live share price of AMS Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AMS Polymers has gained 5.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.24%.
AMS Polymers’s current P/E of 11.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AMS Polymers
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|4.99
|5.98
|Supreme Petrochem
|4.40
|11.68
|8.10
|-12.98
|19.56
|21.90
|26.44
|Rain Industries
|-13.37
|-18.44
|28.16
|-3.46
|4.74
|-6.58
|-2.85
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-12.94
|-14.68
|-15.23
|-46.60
|-47.64
|-17.57
|-16.13
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-2.91
|-2.05
|-10.07
|-30.21
|-23.98
|33.05
|14.15
|NOCIL
|-9.07
|-4.58
|-20.56
|-25.17
|-24.76
|-15.50
|-6.00
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|-3.58
|-9.72
|-13.51
|-26.13
|-25.39
|4.01
|-3.36
|Platinum Industries
|-6.97
|-8.72
|-16.45
|-27.00
|-22.25
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-5.84
|-10.48
|-14.39
|-26.88
|-14.45
|-8.49
|-3.65
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|0.30
|-10.52
|-10.56
|-35.43
|-18.84
|-0.07
|3.46
|AVI Polymers
|21.38
|151.29
|104.80
|248.29
|335.00
|53.38
|59.32
|Signet Industries
|-0.84
|-5.11
|-5.91
|-21.56
|5.96
|6.56
|6.32
|Polychem
|-13.36
|-4.76
|-6.03
|-25.98
|3.69
|29.23
|34.06
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-0.03
|3.99
|-0.83
|-6.25
|1.45
|25.03
|19.96
|SVC Industries
|-6.96
|-14.40
|-32.49
|-41.69
|-39.20
|-4.67
|12.64
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Triliance Polymers
|-17.50
|-43.44
|-71.49
|-59.28
|-56.96
|27.86
|15.89
Over the last one year, AMS Polymers has gained 10.24% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (19.56%), Rain Industries (4.74%), Chemplast Sanmar (-47.64%). From a 5 year perspective, AMS Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (26.44%) and Rain Industries (-2.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.83
|25.95
|10
|23.07
|23.38
|20
|17.49
|0
|50
|7
|0
|100
|3.5
|0
|200
|1.75
|0
In the latest quarter, AMS Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|AMS Polymers - Unaudited Financial Result Along With Board Resolution As Per Request Of BSE For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
|AMS Polymers - Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financials Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St Dece
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
|AMS Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For
|Feb 11, 2026, 5:31 AM IST
|AMS Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jan 07, 2026, 6:13 AM IST
|AMS Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
AMS Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1985PLC020510 and registration number is 020510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMS Polymers is ₹29.82 as on Mar 05, 2026.
The AMS Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AMS Polymers is ₹9.85 Cr as on Mar 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AMS Polymers are ₹29.82 and ₹29.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMS Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMS Polymers is ₹28.40 and 52-week low of AMS Polymers is ₹27.05 as on Mar 05, 2026.
The AMS Polymers has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 10.24% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 10.24% over 1 year, 4.99% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMS Polymers are 11.29 and 1.66 on Mar 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.