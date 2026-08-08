What is the share price of Polychem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polychem is ₹1,990.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polychem? The Polychem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polychem? The market cap of Polychem is ₹80.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polychem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polychem are ₹2,000.00 and ₹1,976.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polychem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polychem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polychem is ₹2,974.00 and 52-week low of Polychem is ₹1,811.10 as on .

How has the Polychem performed historically in terms of returns? The Polychem has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -32.07% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 26.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polychem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polychem are 4.93 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global