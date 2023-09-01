Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Polychem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1955PLC009663 and registration number is 009663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polychem Ltd. is ₹72.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polychem Ltd. is 17.26 and PB ratio of Polychem Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polychem Ltd. is ₹1,785.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polychem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polychem Ltd. is ₹1,884.45 and 52-week low of Polychem Ltd. is ₹700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.