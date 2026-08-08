Here's the live share price of Polychem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polychem
|1.79
|4.76
|-8.3
|-5.24
|-28.9
|8.68
|26.79
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-3.14
|-5.32
|9.4
|-6.37
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|11.62
|54.47
|33.19
|38.38
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|2.05
|-3.4
|18.29
|-18.75
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|28.32
|26.89
|41.98
|11.25
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-6.61
|-23.36
|-34.51
|-54.74
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-2.73
|-7.42
|12.62
|-3.01
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-2.28
|-13.61
|-5.22
|-17.57
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.8
|5.5
|13.44
|7.31
|-0.59
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|-1.45
|-0.67
|-9.26
|-39
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|50.84
|28.03
|38.03
|23.66
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|21.37
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.1
|SVC Industries
|11.9
|8.8
|-14.86
|-7.48
|-30.47
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-6.14
|-10.08
|-10.36
|-11.99
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.44
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-10.58
|-12.96
|-14.7
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polychem has declined 28.90% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-6.37%), Rain Industries (38.38%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-18.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Polychem has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,943.17
|1,951.68
|10
|1,936.14
|1,946.07
|20
|1,934.55
|1,943.95
|50
|1,953.76
|1,960.52
|100
|1,996.95
|1,995
|200
|2,055.77
|2,065.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polychem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Polychem - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Polychem - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Polychem - Notice Of 69Th Annual General Meeting Of Polychem Limited
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Polychem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Polychem - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend, If Any, For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Polychem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1955PLC009663 and registration number is 009663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polychem is ₹1,990.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polychem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polychem is ₹80.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polychem are ₹2,000.00 and ₹1,976.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polychem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polychem is ₹2,974.00 and 52-week low of Polychem is ₹1,811.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polychem has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -32.07% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 26.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polychem are 4.93 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global