Polychem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYCHEM LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,785.95 Closed
235
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polychem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,780.00₹1,785.95
₹1,785.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹700.00₹1,884.45
₹1,785.95
Open Price
₹1,785.95
Prev. Close
₹1,750.95
Volume
34

Polychem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,787.93
  • R21,789.92
  • R31,793.88
  • Pivot
    1,783.97
  • S11,781.98
  • S21,778.02
  • S31,776.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5908.311,706.03
  • 10914.411,684.12
  • 20904.61,642.84
  • 50889.311,513.24
  • 100754.321,351.69
  • 200699.441,164.07

Polychem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2620.3751.48100.6779.89247.60459.42
1.67-6.5011.10-1.66-24.8263.4235.25
8.725.9935.8030.8823.18365.35278.76
1.7918.1618.7436.2326.16-0.93-0.93
3.97-3.47-2.35-0.77-19.5872.8226.55
7.097.26-11.6634.315.77141.307.27
-0.93-7.4425.6247.6918.92117.0034.12
9.302.353.320.93-27.16184.4176.06
2.35-1.386.419.18-30.44201.43184.47
1.8621.3333.8657.8433.2833.2833.28
2.2110.244.9334.5017.37145.61-3.45
-1.852.710.386.85-14.79181.91248.68
-0.9924.5851.3648.5137.6173.01-26.47
27.2935.0728.1146.3124.97167.3561.58
-3.16-1.68-14.13-10.18-43.13165.5747.37

Polychem Ltd. Share Holdings

Polychem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polychem Ltd.

Polychem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1955PLC009663 and registration number is 009663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tanil R Kilachand
    Chairman
  • Mr. Parthiv T Kilachand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul H Mehta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandish T Kilachand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak V Sahasrabudhe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirmala S Mehendale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh S Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polychem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polychem Ltd.?

The market cap of Polychem Ltd. is ₹72.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polychem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polychem Ltd. is 17.26 and PB ratio of Polychem Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polychem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polychem Ltd. is ₹1,785.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polychem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polychem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polychem Ltd. is ₹1,884.45 and 52-week low of Polychem Ltd. is ₹700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

