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Polychem Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Polychem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,990.00 Closed
-2.21₹ -45.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polychem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,976.00₹2,000.00
₹1,990.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,811.10₹2,974.00
₹1,990.00
Open Price
₹2,000.00
Prev. Close
₹2,035.00
Volume
11

Source: Dion Global

Polychem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polychem		1.794.76-8.3-5.24-28.98.6826.79
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-3.14-5.329.4-6.3715.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6511.6254.4733.1938.3811.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.212.05-3.418.29-18.7527.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6928.3226.8941.9811.2513.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-6.61-23.36-34.51-54.74-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-2.73-7.4212.62-3.01-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-2.28-13.61-5.22-17.570.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.85.513.447.31-0.59-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.43-1.45-0.67-9.26-39-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4550.8428.0338.0323.6614.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Diksha Polymers		13.3621.3716.4716.4716.475.213.1
SVC Industries		11.98.8-14.86-7.48-30.47-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-6.14-10.08-10.36-11.9915.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.44175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-10.58-12.96-14.7-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polychem has declined 28.90% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-6.37%), Rain Industries (38.38%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-18.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Polychem has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Polychem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polychem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,943.171,951.68
101,936.141,946.07
201,934.551,943.95
501,953.761,960.52
1001,996.951,995
2002,055.772,065.48

Source: Dion Global

Polychem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polychem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polychem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTPolychem - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
Jul 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTPolychem - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 30, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTPolychem - Notice Of 69Th Annual General Meeting Of Polychem Limited
Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTPolychem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTPolychem - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend, If Any, For The Financial Year 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Polychem

Polychem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1955PLC009663 and registration number is 009663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tanil R Kilachand
    Chairman
  • Mr. Parthiv T Kilachand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandish T Kilachand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand A Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saloni A Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajan P Vahi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polychem Share Price

What is the share price of Polychem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polychem is ₹1,990.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polychem?

The Polychem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polychem?

The market cap of Polychem is ₹80.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polychem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polychem are ₹2,000.00 and ₹1,976.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polychem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polychem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polychem is ₹2,974.00 and 52-week low of Polychem is ₹1,811.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polychem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polychem has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -32.07% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 26.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polychem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polychem are 4.93 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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