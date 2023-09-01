What is the Market Cap of AVI Polymers Ltd.? The market cap of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹5.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd.? P/E ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd. is 59.08 and PB ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd. is 1.19 as on .

What is the share price of AVI Polymers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹12.88 as on .