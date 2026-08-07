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AVI Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVI POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of AVI Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.59 Closed
4.95₹ 0.83
As on Jun 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AVI Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.58₹17.59
₹17.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹29.41
₹17.59
Open Price
₹17.59
Prev. Close
₹16.76
Volume
75,66,107

Source: Dion Global

AVI Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AVI Polymers has gained 169.93% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, AVI Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

AVI Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AVI Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51616.64
1016.4717.13
2019.9418.04
5017.9317.98
10015.8816.22
20011.8213.35

Source: Dion Global

AVI Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVI Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVI Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAVI Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Period En
Jul 13, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTAVI Polymers - Clarification Regarding Misleading News Article Published By Bhaskar English Newspaper
Jul 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTAVI Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTAVI Polymers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTAVI Polymers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About AVI Polymers

AVI Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204JH1993PLC005233 and registration number is 005233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Yashwantbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Varsha Prajapat
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Jignesh Harendrabhai
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Dilipbhai Thakkar
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Harsh Parmar
    Additional Director

FAQs on AVI Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of AVI Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Polymers is ₹17.59 as on Jun 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVI Polymers?

The AVI Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Polymers?

The market cap of AVI Polymers is ₹165.50 Cr as on Jun 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVI Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVI Polymers are ₹17.59 and ₹17.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVI Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Polymers is ₹29.41 and 52-week low of AVI Polymers is ₹10.10 as on Jun 03, 2026.

How has the AVI Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVI Polymers has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -23.85% for the past month, -27.31% over 3 months, 169.93% over 1 year, 38.52% across 3 years, and 14.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVI Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVI Polymers are 0.00 and 1.43 on Jun 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AVI Polymers News

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