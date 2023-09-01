Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.16
|-1.68
|-14.13
|-10.18
|-43.13
|165.57
|47.37
|1.67
|-6.50
|11.10
|-1.66
|-24.82
|63.42
|35.25
|8.72
|5.99
|35.80
|30.88
|23.18
|365.35
|278.76
|1.79
|18.16
|18.74
|36.23
|26.16
|-0.93
|-0.93
|3.97
|-3.47
|-2.35
|-0.77
|-19.58
|72.82
|26.55
|7.09
|7.26
|-11.66
|34.31
|5.77
|141.30
|7.27
|-0.93
|-7.44
|25.62
|47.69
|18.92
|117.00
|34.12
|9.30
|2.35
|3.32
|0.93
|-27.16
|184.41
|76.06
|2.35
|-1.38
|6.41
|9.18
|-30.44
|201.43
|184.47
|1.86
|21.33
|33.86
|57.84
|33.28
|33.28
|33.28
|2.21
|10.24
|4.93
|34.50
|17.37
|145.61
|-3.45
|7.26
|20.37
|51.48
|100.67
|79.89
|247.60
|459.42
|-1.85
|2.71
|0.38
|6.85
|-14.79
|181.91
|248.68
|-0.99
|24.58
|51.36
|48.51
|37.61
|73.01
|-26.47
|27.29
|35.07
|28.11
|46.31
|24.97
|167.35
|61.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AVI Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204JH1993PLC005233 and registration number is 005233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹5.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd. is 59.08 and PB ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹12.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹9.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.