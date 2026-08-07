What is the share price of AVI Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Polymers is ₹17.59 as on .

What kind of stock is AVI Polymers? The AVI Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Polymers? The market cap of AVI Polymers is ₹165.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVI Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVI Polymers are ₹17.59 and ₹17.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVI Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Polymers is ₹29.41 and 52-week low of AVI Polymers is ₹10.10 as on .

How has the AVI Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The AVI Polymers has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -23.85% for the past month, -27.31% over 3 months, 169.93% over 1 year, 38.52% across 3 years, and 14.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVI Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVI Polymers are 0.00 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global