AVI Polymers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVI POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.88 Closed
-0.85-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AVI Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.70₹13.25
₹12.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.75₹25.35
₹12.88
Open Price
₹13.25
Prev. Close
₹12.99
Volume
5,249

AVI Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.19
  • R213.49
  • R313.74
  • Pivot
    12.94
  • S112.64
  • S212.39
  • S312.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.7112.9
  • 1019.8913.02
  • 2020.4913.19
  • 5021.5613.64
  • 10022.2314.27
  • 20029.2416.15

AVI Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.16-1.68-14.13-10.18-43.13165.5747.37
1.67-6.5011.10-1.66-24.8263.4235.25
8.725.9935.8030.8823.18365.35278.76
1.7918.1618.7436.2326.16-0.93-0.93
3.97-3.47-2.35-0.77-19.5872.8226.55
7.097.26-11.6634.315.77141.307.27
-0.93-7.4425.6247.6918.92117.0034.12
9.302.353.320.93-27.16184.4176.06
2.35-1.386.419.18-30.44201.43184.47
1.8621.3333.8657.8433.2833.2833.28
2.2110.244.9334.5017.37145.61-3.45
7.2620.3751.48100.6779.89247.60459.42
-1.852.710.386.85-14.79181.91248.68
-0.9924.5851.3648.5137.6173.01-26.47
27.2935.0728.1146.3124.97167.3561.58

AVI Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

AVI Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AVI Polymers Ltd.

AVI Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204JH1993PLC005233 and registration number is 005233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mansukh Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maulik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Dave
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monika Shah
    Director

FAQs on AVI Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹5.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd. is 59.08 and PB ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AVI Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹12.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVI Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of AVI Polymers Ltd. is ₹9.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

