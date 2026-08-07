Here's the live share price of AVI Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AVI Polymers has gained 169.93% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, AVI Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16
|16.64
|10
|16.47
|17.13
|20
|19.94
|18.04
|50
|17.93
|17.98
|100
|15.88
|16.22
|200
|11.82
|13.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AVI Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|AVI Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Period En
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|AVI Polymers - Clarification Regarding Misleading News Article Published By Bhaskar English Newspaper
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|AVI Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|AVI Polymers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|AVI Polymers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
AVI Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204JH1993PLC005233 and registration number is 005233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Polymers is ₹17.59 as on Jun 03, 2026.
The AVI Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AVI Polymers is ₹165.50 Cr as on Jun 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVI Polymers are ₹17.59 and ₹17.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Polymers is ₹29.41 and 52-week low of AVI Polymers is ₹10.10 as on Jun 03, 2026.
The AVI Polymers has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -23.85% for the past month, -27.31% over 3 months, 169.93% over 1 year, 38.52% across 3 years, and 14.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVI Polymers are 0.00 and 1.43 on Jun 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global