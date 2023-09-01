Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | BSE
₹634.50 Closed
1.177.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹625.00₹637.00
₹634.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹450.00₹987.80
₹634.50
Open Price
₹627.15
Prev. Close
₹627.15
Volume
2,213

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1639.33
  • R2644.17
  • R3651.33
  • Pivot
    632.17
  • S1627.33
  • S2620.17
  • S3615.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5822.56622.86
  • 10825.89625.57
  • 20844.64630.68
  • 50884.83633.95
  • 100836.76637.52
  • 200874.62669.88

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.35-1.386.419.18-30.44201.43184.47
1.67-6.5011.10-1.66-24.8263.4235.25
8.725.9935.8030.8823.18365.35278.76
1.7918.1618.7436.2326.16-0.93-0.93
3.97-3.47-2.35-0.77-19.5872.8226.55
7.097.26-11.6634.315.77141.307.27
-0.93-7.4425.6247.6918.92117.0034.12
9.302.353.320.93-27.16184.4176.06
1.8621.3333.8657.8433.2833.2833.28
2.2110.244.9334.5017.37145.61-3.45
7.2620.3751.48100.6779.89247.60459.42
-1.852.710.386.85-14.79181.91248.68
-0.9924.5851.3648.5137.6173.01-26.47
27.2935.0728.1146.3124.97167.3561.58
-3.16-1.68-14.13-10.18-43.13165.5747.37

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17239GJ1985PLC007829 and registration number is 007829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramakant Bhojnagarwalla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shail Akhil Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Srikishan Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kiranbhai Bhailalbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mudra Sachin Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Gaurishanker Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹555.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is 22.03 and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹634.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹987.80 and 52-week low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹450.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data