Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.35
|-1.38
|6.41
|9.18
|-30.44
|201.43
|184.47
|1.67
|-6.50
|11.10
|-1.66
|-24.82
|63.42
|35.25
|8.72
|5.99
|35.80
|30.88
|23.18
|365.35
|278.76
|1.79
|18.16
|18.74
|36.23
|26.16
|-0.93
|-0.93
|3.97
|-3.47
|-2.35
|-0.77
|-19.58
|72.82
|26.55
|7.09
|7.26
|-11.66
|34.31
|5.77
|141.30
|7.27
|-0.93
|-7.44
|25.62
|47.69
|18.92
|117.00
|34.12
|9.30
|2.35
|3.32
|0.93
|-27.16
|184.41
|76.06
|1.86
|21.33
|33.86
|57.84
|33.28
|33.28
|33.28
|2.21
|10.24
|4.93
|34.50
|17.37
|145.61
|-3.45
|7.26
|20.37
|51.48
|100.67
|79.89
|247.60
|459.42
|-1.85
|2.71
|0.38
|6.85
|-14.79
|181.91
|248.68
|-0.99
|24.58
|51.36
|48.51
|37.61
|73.01
|-26.47
|27.29
|35.07
|28.11
|46.31
|24.97
|167.35
|61.58
|-3.16
|-1.68
|-14.13
|-10.18
|-43.13
|165.57
|47.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17239GJ1985PLC007829 and registration number is 007829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹555.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is 22.03 and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹634.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹987.80 and 52-week low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹450.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.