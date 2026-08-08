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Shri Jagdamba Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹578.00 Closed
-0.19₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Jagdamba Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹575.00₹584.00
₹578.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹500.00₹1,000.00
₹578.00
Open Price
₹584.00
Prev. Close
₹579.10
Volume
625

Source: Dion Global

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Jagdamba Polymers has declined 39.73% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Jagdamba Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5584.6579.53
10581.84580.38
20581.74580.61
50579.51581.95
100582.95596.61
200637.87647.32

Source: Dion Global

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Jagdamba Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Jagdamba Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTShri Jagdamba Poly. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
Jul 10, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTShri Jagdamba Poly. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTShri Jagdamba Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 07, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTShri Jagdamba Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 07, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTShri Jagdamba Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Jagdamba Polymers

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17239GJ1985PLC007829 and registration number is 007829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Gaurishanker Joshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Bhojnagarwalla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Srikishan Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kiranbhai Bhailalbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shail Akhil Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radhadevi Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Jagdamba Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹578.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Jagdamba Polymers?

The Shri Jagdamba Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers?

The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹506.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Jagdamba Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers are ₹584.00 and ₹575.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Jagdamba Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹1,000.00 and 52-week low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Jagdamba Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Jagdamba Polymers has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 0.01% for the past month, 0.49% over 3 months, -39.73% over 1 year, -3.56% across 3 years, and -14.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers are 13.66 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shri Jagdamba Polymers News

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