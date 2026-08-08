What is the share price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹578.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Jagdamba Polymers? The Shri Jagdamba Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers? The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹506.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Jagdamba Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers are ₹584.00 and ₹575.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Jagdamba Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹1,000.00 and 52-week low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹500.00 as on .

How has the Shri Jagdamba Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Jagdamba Polymers has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 0.01% for the past month, 0.49% over 3 months, -39.73% over 1 year, -3.56% across 3 years, and -14.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers are 13.66 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global