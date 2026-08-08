Here's the live share price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Jagdamba Polymers has declined 39.73% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Jagdamba Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|584.6
|579.53
|10
|581.84
|580.38
|20
|581.74
|580.61
|50
|579.51
|581.95
|100
|582.95
|596.61
|200
|637.87
|647.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Jagdamba Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Shri Jagdamba Poly. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Shri Jagdamba Poly. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Shri Jagdamba Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 07, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Shri Jagdamba Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 07, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Shri Jagdamba Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17239GJ1985PLC007829 and registration number is 007829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹578.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Jagdamba Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹506.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers are ₹584.00 and ₹575.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Jagdamba Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹1,000.00 and 52-week low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers is ₹500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Jagdamba Polymers has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 0.01% for the past month, 0.49% over 3 months, -39.73% over 1 year, -3.56% across 3 years, and -14.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers are 13.66 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global