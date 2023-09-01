What is the Market Cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.? The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹555.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is 22.03 and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is 2.61 as on .

What is the share price of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. is ₹634.50 as on .