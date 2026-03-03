Here's the live share price of Platinum Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Platinum Industries has declined 1.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.16%.
Platinum Industries’s current P/E of 26.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Platinum Industries
|-8.95
|-10.08
|-20.75
|-22.57
|-14.62
|-2.14
|-1.29
|Supreme Petrochem
|4.59
|8.41
|7.80
|-11.89
|26.07
|21.79
|26.06
|Rain Industries
|-2.18
|-11.28
|34.30
|3.49
|18.05
|-4.17
|-2.66
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-9.08
|-8.92
|-14.42
|-43.78
|-42.50
|-15.91
|-14.85
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|0.14
|-1.00
|-7.17
|-28.16
|-17.43
|34.26
|14.38
|NOCIL
|-6.06
|0.69
|-16.61
|-24.79
|-16.51
|-14.45
|-6.21
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|-1.56
|-2.37
|-11.06
|-24.53
|-17.95
|5.30
|-3.07
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-1.06
|-10.42
|-14.05
|-26.70
|-8.01
|-7.35
|-3.32
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|4.11
|-12.30
|-9.44
|-33.42
|-10.44
|1.21
|3.55
|AVI Polymers
|21.42
|151.41
|67.79
|222.12
|279.63
|49.43
|56.26
|Signet Industries
|2.18
|-2.13
|-8.86
|-18.77
|2.34
|6.81
|6.69
|Polychem
|3.26
|6.17
|3.12
|-17.93
|14.36
|34.98
|36.10
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|1.48
|9.71
|1.50
|-3.50
|5.91
|24.46
|21.24
|SVC Industries
|-7.11
|-14.62
|-35.28
|-37.82
|-37.82
|-2.02
|12.91
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Triliance Polymers
|-18.05
|-44.08
|-70.36
|-54.78
|-53.22
|31.75
|17.99
Over the last one year, Platinum Industries has declined 14.62% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (26.07%), Rain Industries (18.05%), Chemplast Sanmar (-42.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Platinum Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (26.06%) and Rain Industries (-2.66%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|225.95
|225.5
|10
|229.81
|227.48
|20
|230.85
|229.62
|50
|235.93
|236.79
|100
|253.39
|248.56
|200
|266.92
|262.37
In the latest quarter, Platinum Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.95%, FII holding rose to 0.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:33 AM IST
|Platinum Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:54 AM IST
|Platinum Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|Platinum Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:18 PM IST
|Platinum Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Platinum Industries - Intimation Regarding Proposed Incorporation Of Subsidiary
Platinum Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299MH2020PLC341637 and registration number is 341637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Platinum Industries is ₹207.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Platinum Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Platinum Industries is ₹1,136.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Platinum Industries are ₹216.20 and ₹190.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Platinum Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Platinum Industries is ₹341.90 and 52-week low of Platinum Industries is ₹190.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Platinum Industries has shown returns of -7.47% over the past day, -8.22% for the past month, -23.46% over 3 months, -19.16% over 1 year, -2.14% across 3 years, and -1.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Platinum Industries are 26.29 and 2.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.