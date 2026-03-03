Facebook Pixel Code
Platinum Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PLATINUM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Platinum Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹207.00 Closed
-7.47₹ -16.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Platinum Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.05₹216.20
₹207.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.05₹341.90
₹207.00
Open Price
₹190.05
Prev. Close
₹223.70
Volume
9,910

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Platinum Industries has declined 1.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.16%.

Platinum Industries’s current P/E of 26.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Platinum Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Platinum Industries		-8.95-10.08-20.75-22.57-14.62-2.14-1.29
Supreme Petrochem		4.598.417.80-11.8926.0721.7926.06
Rain Industries		-2.18-11.2834.303.4918.05-4.17-2.66
Chemplast Sanmar		-9.08-8.92-14.42-43.78-42.50-15.91-14.85
Styrenix Performance Materials		0.14-1.00-7.17-28.16-17.4334.2614.38
NOCIL		-6.060.69-16.61-24.79-16.51-14.45-6.21
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		-1.56-2.37-11.06-24.53-17.955.30-3.07
Manali Petrochemicals		-1.06-10.42-14.05-26.70-8.01-7.35-3.32
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		4.11-12.30-9.44-33.42-10.441.213.55
AVI Polymers		21.42151.4167.79222.12279.6349.4356.26
Signet Industries		2.18-2.13-8.86-18.772.346.816.69
Polychem		3.266.173.12-17.9314.3634.9836.10
Gujarat Petrosynthese		1.489.711.50-3.505.9124.4621.24
SVC Industries		-7.11-14.62-35.28-37.82-37.82-2.0212.91
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Triliance Polymers		-18.05-44.08-70.36-54.78-53.2231.7517.99

Over the last one year, Platinum Industries has declined 14.62% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (26.07%), Rain Industries (18.05%), Chemplast Sanmar (-42.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Platinum Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (26.06%) and Rain Industries (-2.66%).

Platinum Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Platinum Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5225.95225.5
10229.81227.48
20230.85229.62
50235.93236.79
100253.39248.56
200266.92262.37

Platinum Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Platinum Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.95%, FII holding rose to 0.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Platinum Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 5:33 AM ISTPlatinum Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 3:54 AM ISTPlatinum Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTPlatinum Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 7:18 PM ISTPlatinum Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTPlatinum Industries - Intimation Regarding Proposed Incorporation Of Subsidiary

About Platinum Industries

Platinum Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299MH2020PLC341637 and registration number is 341637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Dushyant Rana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anup Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parul Krishna Rana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Ramchandra Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijuy Ronjan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robin Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samish Dushyant Dalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Platinum Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Platinum Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Platinum Industries is ₹207.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Platinum Industries?

The Platinum Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Platinum Industries?

The market cap of Platinum Industries is ₹1,136.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Platinum Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Platinum Industries are ₹216.20 and ₹190.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Platinum Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Platinum Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Platinum Industries is ₹341.90 and 52-week low of Platinum Industries is ₹190.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Platinum Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Platinum Industries has shown returns of -7.47% over the past day, -8.22% for the past month, -23.46% over 3 months, -19.16% over 1 year, -2.14% across 3 years, and -1.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Platinum Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Platinum Industries are 26.29 and 2.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Platinum Industries News

