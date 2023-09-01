Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.85
|2.71
|0.38
|6.85
|-14.79
|181.91
|248.68
|1.67
|-6.50
|11.10
|-1.66
|-24.82
|63.42
|35.25
|8.72
|5.99
|35.80
|30.88
|23.18
|365.35
|278.76
|1.79
|18.16
|18.74
|36.23
|26.16
|-0.93
|-0.93
|3.97
|-3.47
|-2.35
|-0.77
|-19.58
|72.82
|26.55
|7.09
|7.26
|-11.66
|34.31
|5.77
|141.30
|7.27
|-0.93
|-7.44
|25.62
|47.69
|18.92
|117.00
|34.12
|9.30
|2.35
|3.32
|0.93
|-27.16
|184.41
|76.06
|2.35
|-1.38
|6.41
|9.18
|-30.44
|201.43
|184.47
|1.86
|21.33
|33.86
|57.84
|33.28
|33.28
|33.28
|2.21
|10.24
|4.93
|34.50
|17.37
|145.61
|-3.45
|7.26
|20.37
|51.48
|100.67
|79.89
|247.60
|459.42
|-0.99
|24.58
|51.36
|48.51
|37.61
|73.01
|-26.47
|27.29
|35.07
|28.11
|46.31
|24.97
|167.35
|61.58
|-3.16
|-1.68
|-14.13
|-10.18
|-43.13
|165.57
|47.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SVC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1989PLC053232 and registration number is 053232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹43.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SVC Industries Ltd. is -17.55 and PB ratio of SVC Industries Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹3.59 and 52-week low of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.