Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SVC Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SVC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.65 Closed
-1.85-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SVC Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.60₹2.75
₹2.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.03₹3.59
₹2.65
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.70
Volume
36,280

SVC Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.73
  • R22.82
  • R32.88
  • Pivot
    2.67
  • S12.58
  • S22.52
  • S32.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.922.7
  • 1032.69
  • 203.092.67
  • 503.162.66
  • 1003.252.68
  • 2004.372.82

SVC Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.852.710.386.85-14.79181.91248.68
1.67-6.5011.10-1.66-24.8263.4235.25
8.725.9935.8030.8823.18365.35278.76
1.7918.1618.7436.2326.16-0.93-0.93
3.97-3.47-2.35-0.77-19.5872.8226.55
7.097.26-11.6634.315.77141.307.27
-0.93-7.4425.6247.6918.92117.0034.12
9.302.353.320.93-27.16184.4176.06
2.35-1.386.419.18-30.44201.43184.47
1.8621.3333.8657.8433.2833.2833.28
2.2110.244.9334.5017.37145.61-3.45
7.2620.3751.48100.6779.89247.60459.42
-0.9924.5851.3648.5137.6173.01-26.47
27.2935.0728.1146.3124.97167.3561.58
-3.16-1.68-14.13-10.18-43.13165.5747.37

SVC Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

SVC Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SVC Industries Ltd.

SVC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1989PLC053232 and registration number is 053232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh V Chaturvedi
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Advait Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Ambuj Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Sonal Waghela
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on SVC Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SVC Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹43.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVC Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SVC Industries Ltd. is -17.55 and PB ratio of SVC Industries Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SVC Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVC Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹3.59 and 52-week low of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data