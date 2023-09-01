What is the Market Cap of SVC Industries Ltd.? The market cap of SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹43.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVC Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of SVC Industries Ltd. is -17.55 and PB ratio of SVC Industries Ltd. is 0.16 as on .

What is the share price of SVC Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on .