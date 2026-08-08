Here's the live share price of SVC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SVC Industries
|11.9
|8.8
|-14.86
|-7.48
|-30.47
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-3.14
|-5.32
|9.4
|-6.37
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|11.62
|54.47
|33.19
|38.38
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|2.05
|-3.4
|18.29
|-18.75
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|28.32
|26.89
|41.98
|11.25
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-6.61
|-23.36
|-34.51
|-54.74
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-2.73
|-7.42
|12.62
|-3.01
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-2.28
|-13.61
|-5.22
|-17.57
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.8
|5.5
|13.44
|7.31
|-0.59
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|-1.45
|-0.67
|-9.26
|-39
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|50.84
|28.03
|38.03
|23.66
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|4.76
|-8.3
|-5.24
|-28.9
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|21.37
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.1
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-6.14
|-10.08
|-10.36
|-11.99
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.44
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-10.58
|-12.96
|-14.7
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SVC Industries has declined 30.47% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-6.37%), Rain Industries (38.38%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-18.75%). From a 5 year perspective, SVC Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.12
|2.18
|10
|2.08
|2.14
|20
|2.1
|2.14
|50
|2.26
|2.24
|100
|2.36
|2.39
|200
|2.78
|2.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SVC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|SVC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ende
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|SVC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|SVC Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|SVC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|May 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|SVC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
SVC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1989PLC053232 and registration number is 053232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVC Industries is ₹2.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVC Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SVC Industries is ₹38.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SVC Industries are ₹2.52 and ₹2.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVC Industries is ₹4.46 and 52-week low of SVC Industries is ₹1.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVC Industries has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 10.33% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -29.85% over 1 year, -2.81% across 3 years, and -8.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVC Industries are -13.20 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global