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SVC Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of SVC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.35 Closed
-1.26₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SVC Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.22₹2.52
₹2.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.66₹4.46
₹2.35
Open Price
₹2.40
Prev. Close
₹2.38
Volume
32,280

Source: Dion Global

SVC Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SVC Industries		11.98.8-14.86-7.48-30.47-2.81-8.23
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-3.14-5.329.4-6.3715.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6511.6254.4733.1938.3811.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.212.05-3.418.29-18.7527.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6928.3226.8941.9811.2513.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-6.61-23.36-34.51-54.74-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-2.73-7.4212.62-3.01-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-2.28-13.61-5.22-17.570.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.85.513.447.31-0.59-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.43-1.45-0.67-9.26-39-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4550.8428.0338.0323.6614.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.794.76-8.3-5.24-28.98.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3621.3716.4716.4716.475.213.1
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-6.14-10.08-10.36-11.9915.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.44175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-10.58-12.96-14.7-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SVC Industries has declined 30.47% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-6.37%), Rain Industries (38.38%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-18.75%). From a 5 year perspective, SVC Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

SVC Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SVC Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.122.18
102.082.14
202.12.14
502.262.24
1002.362.39
2002.782.7

Source: Dion Global

SVC Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SVC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SVC Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTSVC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ende
Jul 02, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTSVC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTSVC Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 28, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTSVC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
May 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTSVC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About SVC Industries

SVC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1989PLC053232 and registration number is 053232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh V Chaturvedi
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Advait Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Ambuj Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sonal Waghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anoop Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on SVC Industries Share Price

What is the share price of SVC Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVC Industries is ₹2.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SVC Industries?

The SVC Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVC Industries?

The market cap of SVC Industries is ₹38.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SVC Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SVC Industries are ₹2.52 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVC Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVC Industries is ₹4.46 and 52-week low of SVC Industries is ₹1.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SVC Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The SVC Industries has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 10.33% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -29.85% over 1 year, -2.81% across 3 years, and -8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVC Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVC Industries are -13.20 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SVC Industries News

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