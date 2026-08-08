What is the share price of SVC Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVC Industries is ₹2.35 as on .

What kind of stock is SVC Industries? The SVC Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVC Industries? The market cap of SVC Industries is ₹38.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SVC Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of SVC Industries are ₹2.52 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVC Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVC Industries is ₹4.46 and 52-week low of SVC Industries is ₹1.66 as on .

How has the SVC Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The SVC Industries has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 10.33% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -29.85% over 1 year, -2.81% across 3 years, and -8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVC Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVC Industries are -13.20 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global