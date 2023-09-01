Follow Us

Signet Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIGNET INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹47.95 Closed
1.270.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Signet Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.00₹48.90
₹47.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.25₹61.65
₹47.95
Open Price
₹48.45
Prev. Close
₹47.35
Volume
25,281

Signet Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.1
  • R249.95
  • R351
  • Pivot
    48.05
  • S147.2
  • S246.15
  • S345.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.2447.44
  • 1039.947.11
  • 2039.5846.53
  • 5041.1445.73
  • 10038.9344.11
  • 20042.0942.33

Signet Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.058.482.7931.1914.99140.35-6.44
2.01-6.2511.02-1.14-24.4264.2336.56
8.806.0135.6330.6323.08371.71279.95
1.5617.7418.2635.5825.83-1.32-1.32
4.14-3.42-2.57-0.63-19.6672.6226.58
7.267.45-11.4734.475.98141.487.82
-0.39-6.9126.3848.8619.38117.8836.24
8.871.952.710.29-27.51183.7574.62
17.7127.5994.2690.9068.15729.74437.92
1.8021.4833.5857.8133.0533.0533.05
12.00-16.42-51.09-73.21-65.4331.72-6.67
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Signet Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Signet Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Signet Industries Ltd.

Signet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035202 and registration number is 035202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 877.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Sangla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sangla
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chourey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reshma Lalwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Shrivas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Palak Malviya
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Signet Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Signet Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹141.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Signet Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Signet Industries Ltd. is 9.55 and PB ratio of Signet Industries Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Signet Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹47.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Signet Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signet Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹61.65 and 52-week low of Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹32.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

