Here's the live share price of Signet Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Signet Industries has gained 19.05% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Signet Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.47
|55.8
|10
|47.55
|52.52
|20
|47.16
|50.14
|50
|48.41
|49.06
|100
|48.5
|49.25
|200
|50.55
|50.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Signet Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Signet Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Signet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Signet Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Signet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|Signet Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Signet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035202 and registration number is 035202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1346.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signet Industries is ₹68.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Signet Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Signet Industries is ₹201.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Signet Industries are ₹74.00 and ₹65.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signet Industries is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Signet Industries is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Signet Industries has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, 44.47% for the past month, 31.58% over 3 months, 19.05% over 1 year, 14.99% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signet Industries are 12.47 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global