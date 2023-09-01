Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.05
|8.48
|2.79
|31.19
|14.99
|140.35
|-6.44
|2.01
|-6.25
|11.02
|-1.14
|-24.42
|64.23
|36.56
|8.80
|6.01
|35.63
|30.63
|23.08
|371.71
|279.95
|1.56
|17.74
|18.26
|35.58
|25.83
|-1.32
|-1.32
|4.14
|-3.42
|-2.57
|-0.63
|-19.66
|72.62
|26.58
|7.26
|7.45
|-11.47
|34.47
|5.98
|141.48
|7.82
|-0.39
|-6.91
|26.38
|48.86
|19.38
|117.88
|36.24
|8.87
|1.95
|2.71
|0.29
|-27.51
|183.75
|74.62
|17.71
|27.59
|94.26
|90.90
|68.15
|729.74
|437.92
|1.80
|21.48
|33.58
|57.81
|33.05
|33.05
|33.05
|12.00
|-16.42
|-51.09
|-73.21
|-65.43
|31.72
|-6.67
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Signet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035202 and registration number is 035202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 877.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹141.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Signet Industries Ltd. is 9.55 and PB ratio of Signet Industries Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹47.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signet Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹61.65 and 52-week low of Signet Industries Ltd. is ₹32.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.