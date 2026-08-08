What is the share price of Signet Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signet Industries is ₹68.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Signet Industries? The Signet Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Signet Industries? The market cap of Signet Industries is ₹201.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Signet Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Signet Industries are ₹74.00 and ₹65.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Signet Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signet Industries is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Signet Industries is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Signet Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Signet Industries has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, 44.47% for the past month, 31.58% over 3 months, 19.05% over 1 year, 14.99% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Signet Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signet Industries are 12.47 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global