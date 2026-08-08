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Signet Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIGNET INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Signet Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.42 Closed
-1.08₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Signet Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.37₹74.00
₹68.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹74.00
₹68.42
Open Price
₹69.01
Prev. Close
₹69.17
Volume
29,298

Source: Dion Global

Signet Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Signet Industries has gained 19.05% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Signet Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Signet Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Signet Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.4755.8
1047.5552.52
2047.1650.14
5048.4149.06
10048.549.25
20050.5550.82

Source: Dion Global

Signet Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Signet Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Signet Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTSignet Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTSignet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTSignet Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTSignet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTSignet Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Signet Industries

Signet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035202 and registration number is 035202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1346.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Sangla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sangla
    Director
  • Ms. Palak Malviya
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Mayank Shrivas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reshma Lalwani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rahul Rajpoot
    Independent Director

FAQs on Signet Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Signet Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signet Industries is ₹68.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Signet Industries?

The Signet Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Signet Industries?

The market cap of Signet Industries is ₹201.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Signet Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Signet Industries are ₹74.00 and ₹65.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Signet Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signet Industries is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Signet Industries is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Signet Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Signet Industries has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, 44.47% for the past month, 31.58% over 3 months, 19.05% over 1 year, 14.99% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Signet Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signet Industries are 12.47 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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