MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1977PLC043357 and registration number is 043357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹28.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is 29.81 and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹46.10 and 52-week low of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.