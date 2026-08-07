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Gujarat Petrosynthese Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT PETROSYNTHESE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Petrosynthese along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.50 Closed
-1.83₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Petrosynthese Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.18₹55.99
₹53.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹81.51
₹53.50
Open Price
₹51.18
Prev. Close
₹54.50
Volume
1,260

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Petrosynthese Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.4-8.515.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.811.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.125.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.1-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.612.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.82.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.362516.4716.4716.475.213.1
SVC Industries		11.910.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.6175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.3-14.7-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Petrosynthese has declined 11.64% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Petrosynthese has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Gujarat Petrosynthese Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Petrosynthese Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.3955.16
1054.9555.18
2055.6255.46
5056.7256.48
10058.1557.58
20059.3658.94

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Petrosynthese Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Petrosynthese remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.47%, FII holding unchanged at 1.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Petrosynthese Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTGuj. Petrosynthe - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Of T
Jul 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTGuj. Petrosynthe - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 13, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTGuj. Petrosynthe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 13, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTGuj. Petrosynthe - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
May 13, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTGuj. Petrosynthe - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 13, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Petrosynthese

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1977PLC043357 and registration number is 043357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Petrochemicals - Polymers
  • Address
    No. 24, II Main, Phase I, Doddanekkundi Industrial Area, Bengaluru Karnataka 560048
  • Contact
    info@gpl.in
    www.gpl.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Urmi Nuthakki Prasad
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Charita Thakkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nuthakki Rajender Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shirish Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Phiroz Munshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Petrosynthese Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Petrosynthese?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Petrosynthese?

The Gujarat Petrosynthese is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese?

The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹31.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Petrosynthese?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Petrosynthese are ₹55.99 and ₹51.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Petrosynthese?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Petrosynthese stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹81.51 and 52-week low of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Petrosynthese performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Petrosynthese has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -5.84% for the past month, -12.37% over 3 months, -11.64% over 1 year, 15.19% across 3 years, and -2.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese are 41.09 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Petrosynthese News

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