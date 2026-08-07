Here's the live share price of Gujarat Petrosynthese along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.4
|-8.5
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.8
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.1
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.1
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.6
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.8
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.1
|SVC Industries
|11.9
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.6
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.3
|-14.7
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Petrosynthese has declined 11.64% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Petrosynthese has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.39
|55.16
|10
|54.95
|55.18
|20
|55.62
|55.46
|50
|56.72
|56.48
|100
|58.15
|57.58
|200
|59.36
|58.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Petrosynthese remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.47%, FII holding unchanged at 1.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Guj. Petrosynthe - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Of T
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Guj. Petrosynthe - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 13, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Guj. Petrosynthe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 13, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Guj. Petrosynthe - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
|May 13, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Guj. Petrosynthe - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 13, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1977PLC043357 and registration number is 043357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Petrosynthese is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹31.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Petrosynthese are ₹55.99 and ₹51.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Petrosynthese stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹81.51 and 52-week low of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Petrosynthese has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -5.84% for the past month, -12.37% over 3 months, -11.64% over 1 year, 15.19% across 3 years, and -2.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese are 41.09 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global