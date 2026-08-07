What is the share price of Gujarat Petrosynthese? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹53.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Petrosynthese? The Gujarat Petrosynthese is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese? The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹31.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Petrosynthese? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Petrosynthese are ₹55.99 and ₹51.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Petrosynthese? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Petrosynthese stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹81.51 and 52-week low of Gujarat Petrosynthese is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Gujarat Petrosynthese performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Petrosynthese has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -5.84% for the past month, -12.37% over 3 months, -11.64% over 1 year, 15.19% across 3 years, and -2.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese are 41.09 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global