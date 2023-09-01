Follow Us

GUJARAT PETROSYNTHESE LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.99 Closed
4.992.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.00₹47.99
₹47.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹46.10
₹47.99
Open Price
₹47.00
Prev. Close
₹45.71
Volume
3,785

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.32
  • R248.65
  • R349.31
  • Pivot
    47.66
  • S147.33
  • S246.67
  • S346.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.4942.07
  • 1035.939.69
  • 2036.7937.85
  • 5037.9536.45
  • 10038.5535.73
  • 20039.9935.93

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.2935.0728.1146.3124.97167.3561.58
1.67-6.5011.10-1.66-24.8263.4235.25
8.725.9935.8030.8823.18365.35278.76
1.7918.1618.7436.2326.16-0.93-0.93
3.97-3.47-2.35-0.77-19.5872.8226.55
7.097.26-11.6634.315.77141.307.27
-0.93-7.4425.6247.6918.92117.0034.12
9.302.353.320.93-27.16184.4176.06
2.35-1.386.419.18-30.44201.43184.47
1.8621.3333.8657.8433.2833.2833.28
2.2110.244.9334.5017.37145.61-3.45
7.2620.3751.48100.6779.89247.60459.42
-1.852.710.386.85-14.79181.91248.68
-0.9924.5851.3648.5137.6173.01-26.47
-3.16-1.68-14.13-10.18-43.13165.5747.37

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1977PLC043357 and registration number is 043357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Petrochemicals - Polymers
  • Address
    No. 24, II Main, Phase I, Doddanekkundi Industrial Area, Bengaluru Karnataka 560048
  • Contact
    info@gpl.inhttp://www.gpl.in

Management

  • Ms. Charita Thakkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shirish Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Moreshwar Garde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghu Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urmi Nuthakki Prasad
    Joint Managing Director

FAQs on Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹28.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is 29.81 and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹46.10 and 52-week low of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

