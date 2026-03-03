Here's the live share price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has declined 4.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.89%.
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure’s current P/E of 9.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure
|5.33
|-6.43
|-14.10
|-14.66
|-18.89
|-6.74
|-4.10
|DLF
|-3.51
|-9.26
|-16.64
|-22.79
|-8.82
|17.89
|12.73
|Lodha Developers
|-7.17
|-6.37
|-12.47
|-19.58
|-13.80
|23.40
|32.95
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.39
|-10.76
|-16.13
|-13.10
|16.33
|51.31
|35.53
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.60
|-1.83
|-4.22
|9.01
|6.47
|33.66
|31.79
|Oberoi Realty
|-1.40
|-2.44
|-9.14
|-10.02
|-1.04
|18.73
|21.74
|Godrej Properties
|-2.10
|2.01
|-16.17
|-13.84
|-13.44
|14.08
|2.60
|Anant Raj
|-6.40
|-10.14
|-8.00
|-6.42
|13.06
|64.01
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-7.02
|-13.23
|-23.37
|-27.18
|-27.81
|12.48
|18.13
|Sobha
|-6.60
|-9.73
|-11.03
|-6.43
|14.28
|35.05
|24.78
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.18
|9.67
|-14.18
|-12.92
|-8.43
|27.96
|15.94
|Swan Corp
|-4.39
|-13.41
|-17.43
|-19.98
|-9.53
|12.16
|20.51
|Embassy Developments
|0.31
|-7.14
|-20.27
|-41.26
|-46.70
|-1.17
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.87
|-6.69
|-17.23
|-1.53
|21.95
|1.73
|16.54
|Max Estates
|0.37
|5.89
|-15.22
|-9.20
|0.85
|12.37
|7.25
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-6.00
|-12.12
|-18.89
|-27.78
|-32.24
|-12.17
|-7.49
|Kalpataru
|-6.82
|-6.80
|-4.89
|-21.40
|-27.47
|-10.15
|-6.22
|Sunteck Realty
|-2.54
|-4.21
|-6.47
|-0.77
|9.48
|8.10
|2.00
|Ganesh Housing
|-4.04
|-10.26
|-19.03
|-24.63
|-37.11
|26.63
|62.93
|Puravankara
|-12.39
|-18.87
|-20.21
|-34.43
|-20.19
|32.98
|19.23
Over the last one year, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has declined 18.89% compared to peers like DLF (-8.82%), Lodha Developers (-13.80%), Prestige Estates Projects (16.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.73%) and Lodha Developers (32.95%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.37
|50.17
|10
|51.2
|50.84
|20
|52.43
|52.1
|50
|54.56
|54.82
|100
|59.31
|57.69
|200
|36.2
|0
In the latest quarter, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.26%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70102MH2007PLC171445 and registration number is 171445. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹52.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹115.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure are ₹52.40 and ₹49.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹48.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -4.81% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, -18.89% over 1 year, -6.74% across 3 years, and -4.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure are 9.89 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.