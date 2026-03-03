Facebook Pixel Code
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHENDRA REALTORS & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.40 Closed
4.90₹ 2.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.95₹52.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.30₹82.00
Open Price
₹49.95
Prev. Close
₹49.95
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has declined 4.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.89%.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure’s current P/E of 9.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure		5.33-6.43-14.10-14.66-18.89-6.74-4.10
DLF		-3.51-9.26-16.64-22.79-8.8217.8912.73
Lodha Developers		-7.17-6.37-12.47-19.58-13.8023.4032.95
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.39-10.76-16.13-13.1016.3351.3135.53
Phoenix Mills		-2.60-1.83-4.229.016.4733.6631.79
Oberoi Realty		-1.40-2.44-9.14-10.02-1.0418.7321.74
Godrej Properties		-2.102.01-16.17-13.84-13.4414.082.60
Anant Raj		-6.40-10.14-8.00-6.4213.0664.0156.57
Brigade Enterprises		-7.02-13.23-23.37-27.18-27.8112.4818.13
Sobha		-6.60-9.73-11.03-6.4314.2835.0524.78
Signatureglobal (India)		3.189.67-14.18-12.92-8.4327.9615.94
Swan Corp		-4.39-13.41-17.43-19.98-9.5312.1620.51
Embassy Developments		0.31-7.14-20.27-41.26-46.70-1.17-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.87-6.69-17.23-1.5321.951.7316.54
Max Estates		0.375.89-15.22-9.200.8512.377.25
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-6.00-12.12-18.89-27.78-32.24-12.17-7.49
Kalpataru		-6.82-6.80-4.89-21.40-27.47-10.15-6.22
Sunteck Realty		-2.54-4.21-6.47-0.779.488.102.00
Ganesh Housing		-4.04-10.26-19.03-24.63-37.1126.6362.93
Puravankara		-12.39-18.87-20.21-34.43-20.1932.9819.23

Over the last one year, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has declined 18.89% compared to peers like DLF (-8.82%), Lodha Developers (-13.80%), Prestige Estates Projects (16.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.73%) and Lodha Developers (32.95%).

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Financials

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.3750.17
1051.250.84
2052.4352.1
5054.5654.82
10059.3157.69
20036.20

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.26%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

About Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70102MH2007PLC171445 and registration number is 171445. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hemanshu Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Mahendrakumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shiv Karan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shah Amit Rajeshkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Bhavesh Shah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹52.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure?

The Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹115.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure are ₹52.40 and ₹49.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is ₹48.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -4.81% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, -18.89% over 1 year, -6.74% across 3 years, and -4.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure are 9.89 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure News

