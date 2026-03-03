Facebook Pixel Code
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHALAXMI FABRIC MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.94 Closed
-3.68₹ -0.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.55₹22.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.55₹37.69
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹21.74
Volume
1,014

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has declined 28.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.98%.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills’s current P/E of 3.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills		-15.67-15.56-15.22-27.14-30.52-42.71-28.41
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10

Over the last one year, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has declined 30.52% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Financials

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.7123.62
1024.9824.18
2024.6924.46
5024.9225.08
10026.6926.5
20028.8431.01

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.80%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 1:38 AM ISTMahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated February 13, 2026
Feb 14, 2026, 1:32 AM ISTMahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated February 13, 2026.
Feb 05, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTMahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, February 13, 2026.
Jan 10, 2026, 6:42 PM ISTMahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 13, 2025, 6:11 AM ISTMahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Financial Results For 12-11-2025

About Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100GJ1991PLC015345 and registration number is 015345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jeetmal B Parekh
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anand J Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul J Parekh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sangita S Shingi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nehal M Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indra B Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹20.94 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills?

The Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills?

The market cap of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹22.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills are ₹22.05 and ₹20.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹37.69 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹20.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -7.75% for the past month, -22.42% over 3 months, -33.98% over 1 year, -42.71% across 3 years, and -28.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills are 3.93 and 0.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills News

