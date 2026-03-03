Here's the live share price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has declined 28.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.98%.
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills’s current P/E of 3.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills
|-15.67
|-15.56
|-15.22
|-27.14
|-30.52
|-42.71
|-28.41
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
Over the last one year, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has declined 30.52% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.71
|23.62
|10
|24.98
|24.18
|20
|24.69
|24.46
|50
|24.92
|25.08
|100
|26.69
|26.5
|200
|28.84
|31.01
In the latest quarter, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.80%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:38 AM IST
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated February 13, 2026
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:32 AM IST
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated February 13, 2026.
|Feb 05, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, February 13, 2026.
|Jan 10, 2026, 6:42 PM IST
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 6:11 AM IST
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mil - Financial Results For 12-11-2025
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100GJ1991PLC015345 and registration number is 015345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹20.94 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹22.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills are ₹22.05 and ₹20.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹37.69 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills is ₹20.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -7.75% for the past month, -22.42% over 3 months, -33.98% over 1 year, -42.71% across 3 years, and -28.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills are 3.93 and 0.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.