MADHUSUDAN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.58 Closed
1.990.93
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.58₹47.58
₹47.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.35₹46.65
₹47.58
Open Price
₹47.58
Prev. Close
₹46.65
Volume
52,469

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.58
  • R247.58
  • R347.58
  • Pivot
    47.58
  • S147.58
  • S247.58
  • S347.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.8244.9
  • 1021.0242.96
  • 2022.0540.05
  • 5022.2635.19
  • 10023.3131.13
  • 20027.1327.93

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3443.53101.18122.96102.90314.46235.07
-0.924.359.1132.69-4.63128.97107.72
3.79-6.153.6124.362.5732.32162.17
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
2.01-7.79-24.46-6.62-12.2266.79-32.03
1.9013.457.6225.5315.6683.21128.16
-11.09-17.0738.5885.50136.127,450.495,813.27
-2.83-2.5738.0361.2716.2416.2416.24
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8024.0927.8829.077.5372.26-20.44
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-5.73-19.64-25.03-21.0534.04432.00512.22

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhusudan Industries Ltd.

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1945PLC000443 and registration number is 000443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh B Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P C Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rutva Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P K Shashidharan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Jhaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Madhusudan Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹25.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhusudan Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is 4.5 and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhusudan Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹47.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhusudan Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹46.65 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

