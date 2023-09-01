Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1945PLC000443 and registration number is 000443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹25.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is 4.5 and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹47.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹46.65 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.