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Madhusudan Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHUSUDAN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Madhusudan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.94 Closed
-2.76₹ -0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhusudan Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.00₹37.88
₹34.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.20₹50.00
₹34.94
Open Price
₹34.66
Prev. Close
₹35.93
Volume
6,983

Source: Dion Global

Madhusudan Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhusudan Industries		-1.72-13.66-5.1314.26-22.031.5111.58
DLF		-2.111.786.02-3.88-13.659.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.758.625.3110.820.5718.523.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-2.985.15-0.51-1.3339.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-6.343.688.2933.6330.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-5.054.2913.5513.3217.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.64.610.5614.964.949.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6613.8810.559.916.0446.2656
Brigade Enterprises		0.4916.872.48-3.82-17.949.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-6.06-13.47-11.5431.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.44.18-11.69-12.11-27.9220.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-2.33-12.59-26.59-25.966.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-733.2926.9224.41-11.49-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.64-0.73-10.09-6.83-34.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.429.7617.474.2715.27-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-8.12-3.35-2.24-11.8811.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-7.936.23.95-12.0620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-0.02-25.4-14.19-24.48-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-2.3-3.78-14.22-21.1327.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.093.319.4241.637.14-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhusudan Industries has declined 22.03% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhusudan Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Madhusudan Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhusudan Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.335.67
1037.0436.23
2037.4937.14
5039.2937.78
10036.0937.04
20035.3537.33

Source: Dion Global

Madhusudan Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhusudan Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhusudan Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTMadhusudan Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30T
Jul 09, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTMadhusudan Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTMadhusudan Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 21, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTMadhusudan Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for "Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 21St May, 2026"
May 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTMadhusudan Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year En

Source: Dion Global

About Madhusudan Industries

Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1945PLC000443 and registration number is 000443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Premchand Surana
    Director
  • Ms. Dipti Zaveri
    Director
  • Mr. P K Shashidharan
    Director
  • Mr. Jwalasingh Rajput
    Director
  • Mr. Daarrpan Shah
    Director

FAQs on Madhusudan Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Madhusudan Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Industries is ₹34.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhusudan Industries?

The Madhusudan Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Industries?

The market cap of Madhusudan Industries is ₹18.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhusudan Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhusudan Industries are ₹37.88 and ₹33.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhusudan Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Industries is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Industries is ₹25.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhusudan Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhusudan Industries has shown returns of -2.76% over the past day, -13.66% for the past month, -3.72% over 3 months, -23.21% over 1 year, 1.51% across 3 years, and 11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries are -45.05 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Madhusudan Industries News

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