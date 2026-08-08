What is the share price of Madhusudan Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Industries is ₹34.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhusudan Industries? The Madhusudan Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Industries? The market cap of Madhusudan Industries is ₹18.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhusudan Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhusudan Industries are ₹37.88 and ₹33.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhusudan Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Industries is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Industries is ₹25.20 as on .

How has the Madhusudan Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhusudan Industries has shown returns of -2.76% over the past day, -13.66% for the past month, -3.72% over 3 months, -23.21% over 1 year, 1.51% across 3 years, and 11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries are -45.05 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global