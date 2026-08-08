Here's the live share price of Madhusudan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhusudan Industries
|-1.72
|-13.66
|-5.13
|14.26
|-22.03
|1.51
|11.58
|DLF
|-2.11
|1.78
|6.02
|-3.88
|-13.65
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|8.6
|25.31
|10.82
|0.57
|18.5
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-2.98
|5.15
|-0.51
|-1.33
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-6.34
|3.68
|8.29
|33.63
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-5.05
|4.29
|13.55
|13.32
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.6
|4.6
|10.56
|14.96
|4.94
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|13.88
|10.55
|9.9
|16.04
|46.26
|56
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|16.87
|2.48
|-3.82
|-17.94
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-6.06
|-13.47
|-11.54
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.4
|4.18
|-11.69
|-12.11
|-27.92
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-2.33
|-12.59
|-26.59
|-25.96
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7
|33.29
|26.92
|24.41
|-11.49
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|-0.73
|-10.09
|-6.83
|-34.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|9.76
|17.47
|4.27
|15.27
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-8.12
|-3.35
|-2.24
|-11.88
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-7.93
|6.2
|3.95
|-12.06
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-0.02
|-25.4
|-14.19
|-24.48
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-2.3
|-3.78
|-14.22
|-21.13
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|3.31
|9.42
|41.63
|7.14
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhusudan Industries has declined 22.03% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhusudan Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.3
|35.67
|10
|37.04
|36.23
|20
|37.49
|37.14
|50
|39.29
|37.78
|100
|36.09
|37.04
|200
|35.35
|37.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhusudan Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Madhusudan Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30T
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Madhusudan Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Madhusudan Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Madhusudan Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for "Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 21St May, 2026"
|May 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Madhusudan Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year En
Source: Dion Global
Madhusudan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1945PLC000443 and registration number is 000443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Industries is ₹34.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhusudan Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madhusudan Industries is ₹18.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhusudan Industries are ₹37.88 and ₹33.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Industries is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Industries is ₹25.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhusudan Industries has shown returns of -2.76% over the past day, -13.66% for the past month, -3.72% over 3 months, -23.21% over 1 year, 1.51% across 3 years, and 11.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries are -45.05 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global