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Lovable Lingerie Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOVABLE LINGERIE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lovable Lingerie along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.55 Closed
-2.62₹ -1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lovable Lingerie Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.55₹73.20
₹72.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.78₹104.98
₹72.55
Open Price
₹73.20
Prev. Close
₹74.50
Volume
316

Source: Dion Global

Lovable Lingerie Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lovable Lingerie		2.04-6.96-3.27-9.47-18.40-19.13-9.41
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lovable Lingerie has declined 18.40% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Lovable Lingerie has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Lovable Lingerie Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lovable Lingerie Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.4772.85
1071.9872.8
2074.3373.52
5074.0373.91
10071.9974.35
20077.0878.37

Source: Dion Global

Lovable Lingerie Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lovable Lingerie remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lovable Lingerie Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTLovable Lingerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Jul 07, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTLovable Lingerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTLovable Lingerie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management Control
May 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTLovable Lingerie - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTLovable Lingerie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lovable Lingerie

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC044835 and registration number is 044835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L Vinay Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vindamuri Giriraj
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Taruna Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoor Raghavendra Maiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kangod Seetharamappa Kamalakara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lovable Lingerie Share Price

What is the share price of Lovable Lingerie?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lovable Lingerie is ₹72.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lovable Lingerie?

The Lovable Lingerie is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lovable Lingerie?

The market cap of Lovable Lingerie is ₹107.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lovable Lingerie?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lovable Lingerie are ₹73.20 and ₹72.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lovable Lingerie?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lovable Lingerie stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lovable Lingerie is ₹104.98 and 52-week low of Lovable Lingerie is ₹54.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lovable Lingerie performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lovable Lingerie has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -6.96% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, -19.13% across 3 years, and -9.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie are 33.37 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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