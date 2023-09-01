Follow Us

LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹138.80 Closed
0.841.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.10₹140.40
₹138.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.10₹180.95
₹138.80
Open Price
₹138.55
Prev. Close
₹137.65
Volume
23,804

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.07
  • R2141.88
  • R3143.37
  • Pivot
    138.58
  • S1136.77
  • S2135.28
  • S3133.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.73139.15
  • 10150.68138.51
  • 20151.79136.84
  • 50158.8130.12
  • 100144.22124.27
  • 200148.22124.15

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. Share Holdings

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Lovable Lingerie Ltd.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC044835 and registration number is 044835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Vinay Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vindamuri Giriraj
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Taruna Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohangandhi Muruganathaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal G Sehjpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivabalan P Pandian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lovable Lingerie Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lovable Lingerie Ltd.?

The market cap of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹205.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lovable Lingerie Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is 704.57 and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lovable Lingerie Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹138.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lovable Lingerie Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lovable Lingerie Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹180.95 and 52-week low of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹84.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

