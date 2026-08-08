What is the share price of Lovable Lingerie? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lovable Lingerie is ₹72.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Lovable Lingerie? The Lovable Lingerie is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lovable Lingerie? The market cap of Lovable Lingerie is ₹107.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lovable Lingerie? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lovable Lingerie are ₹73.20 and ₹72.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lovable Lingerie? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lovable Lingerie stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lovable Lingerie is ₹104.98 and 52-week low of Lovable Lingerie is ₹54.78 as on .

How has the Lovable Lingerie performed historically in terms of returns? The Lovable Lingerie has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -6.96% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, -19.13% across 3 years, and -9.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie are 33.37 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global