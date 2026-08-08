Here's the live share price of Lovable Lingerie along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lovable Lingerie
|2.04
|-6.96
|-3.27
|-9.47
|-18.40
|-19.13
|-9.41
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lovable Lingerie has declined 18.40% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Lovable Lingerie has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.47
|72.85
|10
|71.98
|72.8
|20
|74.33
|73.52
|50
|74.03
|73.91
|100
|71.99
|74.35
|200
|77.08
|78.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lovable Lingerie remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Lovable Lingerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Lovable Lingerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Lovable Lingerie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management Control
|May 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Lovable Lingerie - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Lovable Lingerie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC044835 and registration number is 044835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lovable Lingerie is ₹72.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lovable Lingerie is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lovable Lingerie is ₹107.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lovable Lingerie are ₹73.20 and ₹72.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lovable Lingerie stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lovable Lingerie is ₹104.98 and 52-week low of Lovable Lingerie is ₹54.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lovable Lingerie has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -6.96% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, -19.13% across 3 years, and -9.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie are 33.37 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global