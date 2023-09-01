Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC044835 and registration number is 044835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹205.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is 704.57 and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹138.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lovable Lingerie Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹180.95 and 52-week low of Lovable Lingerie Ltd. is ₹84.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.