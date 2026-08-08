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Looks Health Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOOKS HEALTH SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Looks Health Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.80 Closed
-2.00₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Looks Health Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹10.00
₹9.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.57₹10.94
₹9.80
Open Price
₹9.80
Prev. Close
₹10.00
Volume
3,055

Source: Dion Global

Looks Health Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Looks Health Services		4.2613.1663.3348.9438.4232.53-17.98
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Looks Health Services has gained 38.42% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Looks Health Services has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Looks Health Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Looks Health Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.59.72
109.549.6
209.199.42
508.828.85
1007.748.12
2006.97.27

Source: Dion Global

Looks Health Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Looks Health Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 16.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Looks Health Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTLooks Health Serv. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Tuesday, 4TH August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTLooks Health Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Tuesday, 4TH August,
Jul 30, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTLooks Health Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June
Jul 09, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTLooks Health Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTLooks Health Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Looks Health Services

Looks Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030MH2011PLC222636 and registration number is 222636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Monika Joshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Hitesh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mihir Ganappa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Pravinbhai Rajgor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Mahendrakumar Hirpara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Looks Health Services Share Price

What is the share price of Looks Health Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Looks Health Services is ₹9.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Looks Health Services?

The Looks Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Looks Health Services?

The market cap of Looks Health Services is ₹10.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Looks Health Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Looks Health Services are ₹10.00 and ₹9.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Looks Health Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Looks Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Looks Health Services is ₹10.94 and 52-week low of Looks Health Services is ₹3.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Looks Health Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Looks Health Services has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 13.16% for the past month, 63.33% over 3 months, 38.42% over 1 year, 32.53% across 3 years, and -17.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Looks Health Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Looks Health Services are 445.45 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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