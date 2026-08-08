What is the share price of Looks Health Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Looks Health Services is ₹9.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Looks Health Services? The Looks Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Looks Health Services? The market cap of Looks Health Services is ₹10.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Looks Health Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Looks Health Services are ₹10.00 and ₹9.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Looks Health Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Looks Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Looks Health Services is ₹10.94 and 52-week low of Looks Health Services is ₹3.57 as on .

How has the Looks Health Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Looks Health Services has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 13.16% for the past month, 63.33% over 3 months, 38.42% over 1 year, 32.53% across 3 years, and -17.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Looks Health Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Looks Health Services are 445.45 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global