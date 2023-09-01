Follow Us

LOOKS HEALTH SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.90 Closed
4.030.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Looks Health Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.90₹4.99
₹4.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.75₹10.00
₹4.90
Open Price
₹4.99
Prev. Close
₹4.71
Volume
10,490

Looks Health Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.96
  • R25.02
  • R35.05
  • Pivot
    4.93
  • S14.87
  • S24.84
  • S34.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.244.7
  • 107.794.72
  • 208.334.73
  • 508.84.79
  • 1009.025.02
  • 20010.815.89

Looks Health Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.166.293.59-20.33-45.9872.54-62.31
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Looks Health Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Looks Health Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Looks Health Services Ltd.

Looks Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030MH2011PLC222636 and registration number is 222636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pritesh Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sejal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Looks Health Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Looks Health Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹5.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Looks Health Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Looks Health Services Ltd. is -31.01 and PB ratio of Looks Health Services Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Looks Health Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Looks Health Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Looks Health Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹3.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

