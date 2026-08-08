Here's the live share price of Looks Health Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Looks Health Services
|4.26
|13.16
|63.33
|48.94
|38.42
|32.53
|-17.98
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Looks Health Services has gained 38.42% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Looks Health Services has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.5
|9.72
|10
|9.54
|9.6
|20
|9.19
|9.42
|50
|8.82
|8.85
|100
|7.74
|8.12
|200
|6.9
|7.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Looks Health Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 16.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Looks Health Serv. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Tuesday, 4TH August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Looks Health Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Tuesday, 4TH August,
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Looks Health Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Looks Health Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Looks Health Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Looks Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030MH2011PLC222636 and registration number is 222636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Looks Health Services is ₹9.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Looks Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Looks Health Services is ₹10.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Looks Health Services are ₹10.00 and ₹9.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Looks Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Looks Health Services is ₹10.94 and 52-week low of Looks Health Services is ₹3.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Looks Health Services has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 13.16% for the past month, 63.33% over 3 months, 38.42% over 1 year, 32.53% across 3 years, and -17.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Looks Health Services are 445.45 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global