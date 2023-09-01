Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.16
|6.29
|3.59
|-20.33
|-45.98
|72.54
|-62.31
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Looks Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030MH2011PLC222636 and registration number is 222636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹5.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Looks Health Services Ltd. is -31.01 and PB ratio of Looks Health Services Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Looks Health Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Looks Health Services Ltd. is ₹3.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.