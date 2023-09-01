Follow Us

LKP FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹106.00 Closed
-0.75-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LKP Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.50₹108.90
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.10₹114.00
₹106.00
Open Price
₹105.00
Prev. Close
₹106.80
Volume
9,290

LKP Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1108.77
  • R2111.53
  • R3114.17
  • Pivot
    106.13
  • S1103.37
  • S2100.73
  • S397.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.03101.93
  • 1081.83100.46
  • 2079.8598.81
  • 5079.9392.91
  • 10081.1688.13
  • 20093.6786.41

LKP Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.721.2432.9235.1734.4386.46-45.54
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

LKP Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

LKP Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LKP Finance Ltd.

LKP Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032831 and registration number is 032831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra V Doshi
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sajid Mohamed
    Director
  • Mr. Vineet N Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Pratik M Doshi
    Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Suresh
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Waghela
    Director

FAQs on LKP Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LKP Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of LKP Finance Ltd. is ₹133.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LKP Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LKP Finance Ltd. is 4.0 and PB ratio of LKP Finance Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LKP Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LKP Finance Ltd. is ₹106.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LKP Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LKP Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LKP Finance Ltd. is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of LKP Finance Ltd. is ₹71.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

