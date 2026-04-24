Here's the live share price of Gyftr along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gyftr
|4.02
|28.14
|3.68
|25.16
|171.21
|133.14
|71.48
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.02
|18.15
|21.85
|27.58
|27.58
|8.46
|4.99
|Tata Capital
|-0.77
|2.56
|-1.08
|3.35
|1.39
|0.46
|0.28
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.24
|12.62
|-2.29
|11.47
|68.02
|28.64
|24.71
|HDB Financial Services
|-1.63
|10.65
|-4.23
|-8.74
|-20.32
|-7.29
|-4.44
|Max Financial Services
|-5.51
|0.43
|0.62
|4.80
|27.37
|36.67
|12.51
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.67
|21.05
|7.10
|-24.13
|4.01
|73.36
|39.24
|360 One Wam
|-6.75
|4.60
|-7.10
|-12.52
|1.85
|35.61
|30.09
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-1.14
|20.75
|16.55
|-15.82
|12.54
|48.18
|47.29
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-3.38
|20.25
|23.19
|14.43
|102.50
|102.74
|64.97
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-5.33
|13.10
|-3.57
|-22.94
|-20.55
|39.67
|22.44
|Angel One
|-2.80
|36.36
|23.46
|25.01
|25.80
|36.60
|53.73
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-4.05
|17.03
|6.43
|-6.11
|9.82
|37.95
|21.29
|Computer Age Management Services
|1.35
|19.03
|8.73
|-2.09
|-6.06
|23.14
|11.89
|KFIN Technologies
|-1.69
|5.85
|-5.54
|-16.54
|-21.76
|45.74
|21.39
|JSW Holdings
|-2.46
|1.71
|-22.23
|-23.60
|-49.56
|48.61
|26.69
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-5.69
|2.76
|-4.44
|-24.75
|5.93
|39.28
|29.03
|JM Financial
|0.44
|14.39
|8.03
|-19.59
|32.44
|31.27
|11.48
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-1.99
|-8.65
|5.81
|1,180.85
|762.94
|264.41
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.36
|26.06
|25.57
|3.28
|13.53
|45.37
|37.99
Over the last one year, Gyftr has gained 171.21% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (27.58%), Tata Capital (1.39%), Aditya Birla Capital (68.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Gyftr has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.99%) and Tata Capital (0.28%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|197.94
|201.16
|10
|189.85
|193.75
|20
|176.04
|186.26
|50
|184.21
|184.21
|100
|188
|179.73
|200
|158.12
|159.19
In the latest quarter, Gyftr remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.63%, FII holding unchanged at 4.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 07, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|LKP Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Apr 06, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|LKP Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 27, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|LKP Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Mar 26, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|LKP Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th March, 2026.
|Mar 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|LKP Finance - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Voluntary Cancellation Of Certificate Of Regi
Gyftr Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032831 and registration number is 032831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyftr is ₹207.20 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Gyftr is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gyftr is ₹1,591.47 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gyftr are ₹208.05 and ₹200.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyftr stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyftr is ₹235.96 and 52-week low of Gyftr is ₹75.27 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Gyftr has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, 28.14% for the past month, 3.68% over 3 months, 171.21% over 1 year, 133.14% across 3 years, and 71.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gyftr are 0.00 and 3.37 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.