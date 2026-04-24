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Gyftr Share Price

NSE
BSE

GYFTR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gyftr along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹207.20 Closed
-0.26₹ -0.55
As on Apr 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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Gyftr Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.00₹208.05
₹207.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.27₹235.96
₹207.20
Open Price
₹206.30
Prev. Close
₹207.75
Volume
28,987

Gyftr Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gyftr		4.0228.143.6825.16171.21133.1471.48
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.0218.1521.8527.5827.588.464.99
Tata Capital		-0.772.56-1.083.351.390.460.28
Aditya Birla Capital		0.2412.62-2.2911.4768.0228.6424.71
HDB Financial Services		-1.6310.65-4.23-8.74-20.32-7.29-4.44
Max Financial Services		-5.510.430.624.8027.3736.6712.51
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.6721.057.10-24.134.0173.3639.24
360 One Wam		-6.754.60-7.10-12.521.8535.6130.09
Tata Investment Corporation		-1.1420.7516.55-15.8212.5448.1847.29
Anand Rathi Wealth		-3.3820.2523.1914.43102.50102.7464.97
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-5.3313.10-3.57-22.94-20.5539.6722.44
Angel One		-2.8036.3623.4625.0125.8036.6053.73
Nuvama Wealth Management		-4.0517.036.43-6.119.8237.9521.29
Computer Age Management Services		1.3519.038.73-2.09-6.0623.1411.89
KFIN Technologies		-1.695.85-5.54-16.54-21.7645.7421.39
JSW Holdings		-2.461.71-22.23-23.60-49.5648.6126.69
Maharashtra Scooters		-5.692.76-4.44-24.755.9339.2829.03
JM Financial		0.4414.398.03-19.5932.4431.2711.48
RRP Semiconductor		0-1.99-8.655.811,180.85762.94264.41
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.3626.0625.573.2813.5345.3737.99

Over the last one year, Gyftr has gained 171.21% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (27.58%), Tata Capital (1.39%), Aditya Birla Capital (68.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Gyftr has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.99%) and Tata Capital (0.28%).

Gyftr Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gyftr Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5197.94201.16
10189.85193.75
20176.04186.26
50184.21184.21
100188179.73
200158.12159.19

Gyftr Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gyftr remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.63%, FII holding unchanged at 4.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nifty 50
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Gyftr Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 07, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTLKP Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Apr 06, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTLKP Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 27, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTLKP Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Mar 26, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTLKP Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th March, 2026.
Mar 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTLKP Finance - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Voluntary Cancellation Of Certificate Of Regi

About Gyftr

Gyftr Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032831 and registration number is 032831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gunjan Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhageria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Meenu Sharma
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Gyftr Share Price

What is the share price of Gyftr?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyftr is ₹207.20 as on Apr 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gyftr?

The Gyftr is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gyftr?

The market cap of Gyftr is ₹1,591.47 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gyftr?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gyftr are ₹208.05 and ₹200.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gyftr?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyftr stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyftr is ₹235.96 and 52-week low of Gyftr is ₹75.27 as on Apr 24, 2026.

How has the Gyftr performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gyftr has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, 28.14% for the past month, 3.68% over 3 months, 171.21% over 1 year, 133.14% across 3 years, and 71.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gyftr?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gyftr are 0.00 and 3.37 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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