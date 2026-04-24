What is the share price of Gyftr? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyftr is ₹207.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Gyftr? The Gyftr is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gyftr? The market cap of Gyftr is ₹1,591.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gyftr? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gyftr are ₹208.05 and ₹200.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gyftr? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyftr stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyftr is ₹235.96 and 52-week low of Gyftr is ₹75.27 as on .

How has the Gyftr performed historically in terms of returns? The Gyftr has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, 28.14% for the past month, 3.68% over 3 months, 171.21% over 1 year, 133.14% across 3 years, and 71.48% over 5 years.