Here's the live share price of Lerthai Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lerthai Finance
|8.01
|-11.19
|-13.04
|14.97
|15.18
|29.42
|24.09
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lerthai Finance has gained 15.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Lerthai Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|513.69
|549.28
|10
|507
|537.01
|20
|554.64
|540.93
|50
|582.71
|557.5
|100
|570.61
|562.96
|200
|550.35
|550.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lerthai Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 16.04%, and public shareholding unchanged at 8.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Lerthai Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Lerthai Finance Limited
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Lerthai Finance - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Reg. 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements)
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Lerthai Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Lerthai Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 21, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Lerthai Finance - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lerthai Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100KA1979PLC061580 and registration number is 061580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lerthai Finance is ₹607.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lerthai Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lerthai Finance is ₹42.49 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lerthai Finance are ₹607.00 and ₹607.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lerthai Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lerthai Finance is ₹774.00 and 52-week low of Lerthai Finance is ₹408.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lerthai Finance has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, -11.19% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, 15.18% over 1 year, 29.42% across 3 years, and 24.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance are -155.64 and 4.38 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global