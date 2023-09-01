Follow Us

Lerthai Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LERTHAI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | BSE
₹259.00 Closed
-0.77-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lerthai Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.95₹260.00
₹259.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.95₹722.00
₹259.00
Open Price
₹260.00
Prev. Close
₹261.00
Volume
74

Lerthai Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1263.35
  • R2267.7
  • R3275.4
  • Pivot
    255.65
  • S1251.3
  • S2243.6
  • S3239.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5252.81260.22
  • 10248.25264.22
  • 20228.53271.64
  • 50165.94296.65
  • 100156.85325.48
  • 200180.11329.77

Lerthai Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.39-13.65-36.67-33.42150.0032.14-33.18
2.255.239.349.9214.44265.99172.75
-2.52-7.0845.92109.14126.33254.62179.79
1.614.4464.02110.8686.73233.9688.67
3.6132.8443.9962.4646.4639.7158.47
-7.9016.7512.560.84-17.65-12.164.16
3.9827.61131.27995.981,050.371,050.371,050.37
1.9718.6944.2118.0318.031.4812.16
010.1733.477.08-28.61200.6358.04

Lerthai Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Lerthai Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lerthai Finance Ltd.

Lerthai Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100KA1979PLC061580 and registration number is 061580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shao Xing Max Yang
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Jayant Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Aparna Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ntasha Berry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lerthai Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lerthai Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹18.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lerthai Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is 23.34 and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lerthai Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹259.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lerthai Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lerthai Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹722.00 and 52-week low of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹102.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

