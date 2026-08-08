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Lerthai Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

LERTHAI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Lerthai Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹607.00 Closed
4.92₹ 28.45
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lerthai Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹607.00₹607.00
₹607.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹408.85₹774.00
₹607.00
Open Price
₹607.00
Prev. Close
₹578.55
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Lerthai Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lerthai Finance		8.01-11.19-13.0414.9715.1829.4224.09
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lerthai Finance has gained 15.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Lerthai Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Lerthai Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lerthai Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5513.69549.28
10507537.01
20554.64540.93
50582.71557.5
100570.61562.96
200550.35550.18

Source: Dion Global

Lerthai Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lerthai Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 16.04%, and public shareholding unchanged at 8.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lerthai Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTLerthai Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Lerthai Finance Limited
Jul 16, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTLerthai Finance - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Reg. 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements)
Jul 15, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTLerthai Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTLerthai Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 21, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTLerthai Finance - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lerthai Finance

Lerthai Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100KA1979PLC061580 and registration number is 061580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shao Xing Max Yang
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Jayant Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aparna Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ntasha Berry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lerthai Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Lerthai Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lerthai Finance is ₹607.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lerthai Finance?

The Lerthai Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lerthai Finance?

The market cap of Lerthai Finance is ₹42.49 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lerthai Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lerthai Finance are ₹607.00 and ₹607.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lerthai Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lerthai Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lerthai Finance is ₹774.00 and 52-week low of Lerthai Finance is ₹408.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Lerthai Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lerthai Finance has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, -11.19% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, 15.18% over 1 year, 29.42% across 3 years, and 24.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance are -155.64 and 4.38 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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