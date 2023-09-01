Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.39
|-13.65
|-36.67
|-33.42
|150.00
|32.14
|-33.18
|2.25
|5.23
|9.34
|9.92
|14.44
|265.99
|172.75
|-2.52
|-7.08
|45.92
|109.14
|126.33
|254.62
|179.79
|1.61
|4.44
|64.02
|110.86
|86.73
|233.96
|88.67
|3.61
|32.84
|43.99
|62.46
|46.46
|39.71
|58.47
|-7.90
|16.75
|12.56
|0.84
|-17.65
|-12.16
|4.16
|3.98
|27.61
|131.27
|995.98
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|1.97
|18.69
|44.21
|18.03
|18.03
|1.48
|12.16
|0
|10.17
|33.47
|7.08
|-28.61
|200.63
|58.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lerthai Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100KA1979PLC061580 and registration number is 061580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹18.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is 23.34 and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹259.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lerthai Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹722.00 and 52-week low of Lerthai Finance Ltd. is ₹102.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.