What is the share price of Lerthai Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lerthai Finance is ₹607.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lerthai Finance? The Lerthai Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lerthai Finance? The market cap of Lerthai Finance is ₹42.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lerthai Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lerthai Finance are ₹607.00 and ₹607.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lerthai Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lerthai Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lerthai Finance is ₹774.00 and 52-week low of Lerthai Finance is ₹408.85 as on .

How has the Lerthai Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Lerthai Finance has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, -11.19% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, 15.18% over 1 year, 29.42% across 3 years, and 24.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance are -155.64 and 4.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global