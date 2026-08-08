What is the share price of Laffans Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹28.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Laffans Petrochemicals? The Laffans Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laffans Petrochemicals? The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹22.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Laffans Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Laffans Petrochemicals are ₹30.00 and ₹28.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laffans Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laffans Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹41.78 and 52-week low of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹23.00 as on .

How has the Laffans Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Laffans Petrochemicals has shown returns of 3.34% over the past day, -3.0% for the past month, -1.78% over 3 months, -17.87% over 1 year, -11.04% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals are 54.52 and 0.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global