LAFFANS PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.00 Closed
1.390.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.46₹40.00
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.52₹46.90
₹40.00
Open Price
₹39.46
Prev. Close
₹39.45
Volume
1,273

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.18
  • R240.36
  • R340.72
  • Pivot
    39.82
  • S139.64
  • S239.28
  • S339.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.5339.81
  • 1040.7739.92
  • 2040.7740.04
  • 5040.1640.07
  • 10038.3739.99
  • 20040.0239.87

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.4303.362.56-1.36131.21105.13
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.252.90-4.54-8.82-40.86-6.2744.93
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1992PLC018626 and registration number is 018626. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Seth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gajraj Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Thadani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Sandeep Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jagannath Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹32.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is 7.45 and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹46.90 and 52-week low of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

