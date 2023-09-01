What is the Market Cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹32.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is 7.45 and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is 0.54 as on .

What is the share price of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on .