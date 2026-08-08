Here's the live share price of Laffans Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laffans Petrochemicals
|-3.73
|-0.6
|-6.58
|10.75
|-22.68
|-11.04
|0.79
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|5.84
|12.59
|11.69
|7.9
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|23.13
|29.22
|73
|90.58
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|17.42
|19.7
|28.66
|29.34
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|12.71
|31.07
|60.8
|116.73
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|7.79
|3.41
|6.69
|33.79
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|2.18
|3.98
|31.88
|48.38
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-3.33
|-11.65
|-8.12
|8.17
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-0.57
|-5.46
|7.49
|-13.08
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|3.54
|-10.97
|-0.49
|-32.54
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|3.41
|7.51
|10.93
|-15.63
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|4.47
|14.7
|54.28
|43.44
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|13.98
|47.01
|71.35
|76.07
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|44.03
|25.84
|38.23
|63.19
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.05
|0.04
|-2.26
|-27.3
|5.9
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|2.26
|-5.51
|-4.22
|-20.54
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-1.94
|-4.42
|-24.87
|-46.2
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-0.09
|-22.79
|-21.34
|-41.91
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|33.92
|38.17
|51.02
|-5.57
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|7.41
|34.95
|42.87
|35.93
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Laffans Petrochemicals has declined 22.68% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (7.90%), Apar Industries (90.58%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Laffans Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.02
|28.47
|10
|28.35
|28.43
|20
|28.23
|28.42
|50
|28.66
|28.76
|100
|29.74
|29.37
|200
|30.78
|30.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Laffans Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Laffans Petrochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Laffans Petrochem. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended
|May 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Laffans Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For T
|Apr 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Laffans Petrochem. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 15, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Laffans Petrochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1992PLC018626 and registration number is 018626. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹28.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laffans Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹22.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laffans Petrochemicals are ₹30.00 and ₹28.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laffans Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹41.78 and 52-week low of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laffans Petrochemicals has shown returns of 3.34% over the past day, -3.0% for the past month, -1.78% over 3 months, -17.87% over 1 year, -11.04% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals are 54.52 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global