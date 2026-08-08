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Laffans Petrochemicals Share Price

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BSE

LAFFANS PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Laffans Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.13 Closed
3.34₹ 0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Laffans Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.13₹30.00
₹28.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.00₹41.78
₹28.13
Open Price
₹29.90
Prev. Close
₹27.22
Volume
2,908

Source: Dion Global

Laffans Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laffans Petrochemicals		-3.73-0.6-6.5810.75-22.68-11.040.79
Pidilite Industries		3.135.8412.5911.697.98.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2323.1329.227390.5863.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3817.4219.728.6629.3417.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8712.7131.0760.8116.7315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.517.793.416.6933.791.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.342.183.9831.8848.3850.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-3.33-11.65-8.128.179.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-0.57-5.467.49-13.08-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.153.54-10.97-0.49-32.54-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.873.417.5110.93-15.63-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.384.4714.754.2843.449.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4913.9847.0171.3576.0711.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0944.0325.8438.2363.190.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.050.04-2.26-27.35.916.19
Rossari Biotech		1.892.26-5.51-4.22-20.54-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-1.94-4.42-24.87-46.2-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-0.09-22.79-21.34-41.91-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8333.9238.1751.02-5.57-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.477.4134.9542.8735.9310.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Laffans Petrochemicals has declined 22.68% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (7.90%), Apar Industries (90.58%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Laffans Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Laffans Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Laffans Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.0228.47
1028.3528.43
2028.2328.42
5028.6628.76
10029.7429.37
20030.7830.85

Source: Dion Global

Laffans Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laffans Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Laffans Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTLaffans Petrochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTLaffans Petrochem. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended
May 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTLaffans Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For T
Apr 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTLaffans Petrochem. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 15, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTLaffans Petrochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Laffans Petrochemicals

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1992PLC018626 and registration number is 018626. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Seth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Sandeep Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jagannath Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajraj Ramsuphal Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roshan Narayandas Chowdhry
    Independent Director

FAQs on Laffans Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Laffans Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹28.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laffans Petrochemicals?

The Laffans Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laffans Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹22.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laffans Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laffans Petrochemicals are ₹30.00 and ₹28.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laffans Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laffans Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹41.78 and 52-week low of Laffans Petrochemicals is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Laffans Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laffans Petrochemicals has shown returns of 3.34% over the past day, -3.0% for the past month, -1.78% over 3 months, -17.87% over 1 year, -11.04% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals are 54.52 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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