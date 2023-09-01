Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.43
|0
|3.36
|2.56
|-1.36
|131.21
|105.13
|-1.07
|-5.05
|-5.65
|8.41
|-11.31
|75.46
|114.71
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.25
|2.90
|-4.54
|-8.82
|-40.86
|-6.27
|44.93
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|3.59
|-1.34
|-3.79
|-10.49
|-29.35
|79.95
|202.59
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1992PLC018626 and registration number is 018626. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹32.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is 7.45 and PB ratio of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹46.90 and 52-week low of Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.