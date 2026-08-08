Here's the live share price of Ladderup Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ladderup Finance
|0.94
|-4.38
|0.28
|-0.50
|-4.12
|37.01
|25.04
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ladderup Finance has declined 4.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ladderup Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.38
|52.97
|10
|53.14
|53.04
|20
|52.99
|52.96
|50
|53.61
|53.18
|100
|53.44
|53.83
|200
|56.07
|54.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ladderup Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Ladderup Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Ladderup Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Ladderup Finance - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended 31St Ma
|May 28, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Ladderup Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May 2026
|May 22, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Ladderup Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year E
Source: Dion Global
Ladderup Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC074278 and registration number is 074278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladderup Finance is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ladderup Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ladderup Finance is ₹56.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ladderup Finance are ₹53.50 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladderup Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladderup Finance is ₹82.50 and 52-week low of Ladderup Finance is ₹44.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ladderup Finance has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -4.38% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, -4.12% over 1 year, 37.01% across 3 years, and 25.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance are 15.53 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global