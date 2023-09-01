Follow Us

LADDERUP FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.78 Closed
2.160.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ladderup Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹24.79
₹21.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.44₹27.95
₹21.78
Open Price
₹24.79
Prev. Close
₹21.32
Volume
9,634

Ladderup Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.15
  • R226.51
  • R328.24
  • Pivot
    22.42
  • S120.06
  • S218.33
  • S315.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.4721.24
  • 1024.1221.16
  • 2023.521.05
  • 5023.3620.66
  • 10023.0120.39
  • 20025.1920.75

Ladderup Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.274.3118.8914.33-14.92-17.81-18.58
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ladderup Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Ladderup Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ladderup Finance Ltd.

Ladderup Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC074278 and registration number is 074278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sarayan
    Director
  • Mr. T V Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Tanksale
    Director
  • Mrs. Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Singrodia
    Director

FAQs on Ladderup Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ladderup Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Ladderup Finance Ltd. is ₹27.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ladderup Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ladderup Finance Ltd. is -16.13 and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ladderup Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladderup Finance Ltd. is ₹21.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ladderup Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladderup Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladderup Finance Ltd. is ₹27.95 and 52-week low of Ladderup Finance Ltd. is ₹15.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

