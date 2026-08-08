What is the share price of Ladderup Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladderup Finance is ₹53.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Ladderup Finance? The Ladderup Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ladderup Finance? The market cap of Ladderup Finance is ₹56.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ladderup Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ladderup Finance are ₹53.50 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ladderup Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladderup Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladderup Finance is ₹82.50 and 52-week low of Ladderup Finance is ₹44.90 as on .

How has the Ladderup Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Ladderup Finance has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -4.38% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, -4.12% over 1 year, 37.01% across 3 years, and 25.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance are 15.53 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global