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Ladderup Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

LADDERUP FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ladderup Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.50 Closed
0.94₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ladderup Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹53.50
₹53.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.90₹82.50
₹53.50
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹53.00
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Ladderup Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ladderup Finance		0.94-4.380.28-0.50-4.1237.0125.04
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ladderup Finance has declined 4.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ladderup Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ladderup Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ladderup Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.3852.97
1053.1453.04
2052.9952.96
5053.6153.18
10053.4453.83
20056.0754.6

Source: Dion Global

Ladderup Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ladderup Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ladderup Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTLadderup Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTLadderup Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTLadderup Finance - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended 31St Ma
May 28, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTLadderup Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May 2026
May 22, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTLadderup Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year E

Source: Dion Global

About Ladderup Finance

Ladderup Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC074278 and registration number is 074278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Singrodia
    Director
  • Mrs. Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sarayan
    Director
  • Mr. Mayank Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Tanksale
    Director

FAQs on Ladderup Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Ladderup Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladderup Finance is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ladderup Finance?

The Ladderup Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ladderup Finance?

The market cap of Ladderup Finance is ₹56.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ladderup Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ladderup Finance are ₹53.50 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ladderup Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladderup Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladderup Finance is ₹82.50 and 52-week low of Ladderup Finance is ₹44.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ladderup Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ladderup Finance has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -4.38% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, -4.12% over 1 year, 37.01% across 3 years, and 25.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance are 15.53 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ladderup Finance News

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