Here's the live share price of Ladam Affordable Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ladam Affordable Housing
|-8.32
|-8.58
|-8.45
|-0.61
|-4.55
|9.73
|12.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ladam Affordable Housing has declined 4.55% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ladam Affordable Housing has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.95
|6.88
|10
|6.97
|6.91
|20
|6.92
|6.93
|50
|7.03
|6.98
|100
|7.05
|6.99
|200
|6.98
|7.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ladam Affordable Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|Ladam Affordable - Notice Of 47Th AGM, Book Closure And Cut Off Date Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Ladam Affordable - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Ladam Affordable - Notice Of The 47Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 19 August, 2026 At 3:30 PM (IST)
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Ladam Affordable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Ladam Affordable - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Source: Dion Global
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1979PLC021923 and registration number is 021923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹6.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ladam Affordable Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹11.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ladam Affordable Housing are ₹6.92 and ₹6.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladam Affordable Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ladam Affordable Housing has shown returns of -6.47% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -4.55% over 1 year, 9.73% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing are -10.87 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global