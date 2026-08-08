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Ladam Affordable Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ladam Affordable Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.50 Closed
-6.47₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ladam Affordable Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.50₹6.92
₹6.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.55₹9.45
₹6.50
Open Price
₹6.87
Prev. Close
₹6.95
Volume
2,001

Source: Dion Global

Ladam Affordable Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ladam Affordable Housing		-8.32-8.58-8.45-0.61-4.559.7312.23
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ladam Affordable Housing has declined 4.55% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ladam Affordable Housing has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ladam Affordable Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ladam Affordable Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.956.88
106.976.91
206.926.93
507.036.98
1007.056.99
2006.987.01

Source: Dion Global

Ladam Affordable Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ladam Affordable Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ladam Affordable Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTLadam Affordable - Notice Of 47Th AGM, Book Closure And Cut Off Date Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 28, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTLadam Affordable - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTLadam Affordable - Notice Of The 47Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 19 August, 2026 At 3:30 PM (IST)
Jul 23, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTLadam Affordable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTLadam Affordable - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And

Source: Dion Global

About Ladam Affordable Housing

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1979PLC021923 and registration number is 021923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumesh Bharat Bhushan Agarwal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Geethu Padavale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Ganesh Phadke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Kumar Suresh Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ladam Affordable Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Ladam Affordable Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹6.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ladam Affordable Housing?

The Ladam Affordable Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ladam Affordable Housing?

The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹11.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ladam Affordable Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ladam Affordable Housing are ₹6.92 and ₹6.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ladam Affordable Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladam Affordable Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ladam Affordable Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ladam Affordable Housing has shown returns of -6.47% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -4.55% over 1 year, 9.73% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing are -10.87 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ladam Affordable Housing News

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