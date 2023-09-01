Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1979PLC021923 and registration number is 021923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹12.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is -67.05 and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹7.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹6.74 and 52-week low of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹3.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.