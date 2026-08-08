What is the share price of Ladam Affordable Housing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹6.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Ladam Affordable Housing? The Ladam Affordable Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ladam Affordable Housing? The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹11.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ladam Affordable Housing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ladam Affordable Housing are ₹6.92 and ₹6.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ladam Affordable Housing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladam Affordable Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Ladam Affordable Housing is ₹5.55 as on .

How has the Ladam Affordable Housing performed historically in terms of returns? The Ladam Affordable Housing has shown returns of -6.47% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -4.55% over 1 year, 9.73% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing are -10.87 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global