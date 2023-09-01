Follow Us

LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.04 Closed
4.920.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.90₹7.04
₹7.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.51₹6.74
₹7.04
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹6.71
Volume
6,264

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.09
  • R27.13
  • R37.23
  • Pivot
    6.99
  • S16.95
  • S26.85
  • S36.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.196.32
  • 104.286.05
  • 204.345.76
  • 504.545.41
  • 1004.945.16
  • 2005.625.01

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.6538.0442.5160.0067.62120.0076.44
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1979PLC021923 and registration number is 021923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumesh Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Jayaprasad Pillai
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Geethu Padavale
    Director

FAQs on Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹12.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is -67.05 and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹7.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹6.74 and 52-week low of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹3.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

