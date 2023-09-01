What is the Market Cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.? The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹12.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is -67.05 and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd. is ₹7.04 as on .