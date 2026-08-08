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Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHNA DEFENCE AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,181.40 Closed
0.38₹ 4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,170.00₹1,199.40
₹1,181.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹665.00₹1,400.00
₹1,181.40
Open Price
₹1,185.00
Prev. Close
₹1,176.90
Volume
59,735

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries		-1.43-7.903.0419.7446.9481.3371.88
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6711.582.6718.867.9037.8155.33
Bharat Electronics		3.39-4.33-8.75-8.303.4246.1147.70
Bharat Dynamics		3.26-7.29-11.79-0.71-17.4731.3445.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.08-3.57-15.993.352.0463.1467.27
Data Patterns (India)		2.33-0.373.0756.1770.4829.6442.14
MTAR Technologies		23.741.136.12108.11375.9846.9741.63
Astra Microwave Products		-1.163.2458.28100.9089.5371.5361.36
Zen Technologies		5.97-7.646.1428.4819.9636.6380.73
Apollo Micro Systems		3.580.6228.3961.44125.3886.96101.81
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.64-1.3446.8890.6196.5859.4438.99
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.894.795.1818.4211.115.9918.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.0623.4735.9342.7030.251.681.00
AXISCADES Technologies		2.903.87-25.0535.5117.2647.6179.62
ideaForge Technology		4.188.4715.07111.13110.71-5.94-6.78
Avantel		0.95-8.004.117.5826.82-5.59-3.39
Rossell Techsys		14.5212.924.7644.7485.2427.1315.49
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.39-7.640.4914.7414.744.692.79
NIBE		2.90-6.9434.0640.11-11.01-3.78-2.29
DCX Systems		-1.07-12.01-19.233.06-33.49-10.31-10.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has gained 46.94% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.90%), Bharat Electronics (3.42%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.70%).

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,206.781,189.44
101,255.631,216.74
201,275.31,240.16
501,239.871,224.13
1001,132.241,156.47
200999.331,052

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishna Defence and Allied Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.45%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding rose to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Krishna Defence and Allied Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Krishna Defence and Allied Industries

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2013PLC248021 and registration number is 248021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Preyal Ankur Shah
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Divyakant Ramniklal Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaykumar Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Rear Adm. Anil Kumar Dutta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,181.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishna Defence and Allied Industries?

The Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries?

The market cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,765.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries are ₹1,199.40 and ₹1,170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Defence and Allied Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹665.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishna Defence and Allied Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, -7.9% for the past month, 3.04% over 3 months, 46.94% over 1 year, 81.33% across 3 years, and 71.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries are 42.77 and 9.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries News

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