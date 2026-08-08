Here's the live share price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
|-1.43
|-7.90
|3.04
|19.74
|46.94
|81.33
|71.88
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.67
|11.58
|2.67
|18.86
|7.90
|37.81
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.39
|-4.33
|-8.75
|-8.30
|3.42
|46.11
|47.70
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.26
|-7.29
|-11.79
|-0.71
|-17.47
|31.34
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.08
|-3.57
|-15.99
|3.35
|2.04
|63.14
|67.27
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.33
|-0.37
|3.07
|56.17
|70.48
|29.64
|42.14
|MTAR Technologies
|23.74
|1.13
|6.12
|108.11
|375.98
|46.97
|41.63
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.16
|3.24
|58.28
|100.90
|89.53
|71.53
|61.36
|Zen Technologies
|5.97
|-7.64
|6.14
|28.48
|19.96
|36.63
|80.73
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.58
|0.62
|28.39
|61.44
|125.38
|86.96
|101.81
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.64
|-1.34
|46.88
|90.61
|96.58
|59.44
|38.99
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.89
|4.79
|5.18
|18.42
|11.11
|5.99
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.06
|23.47
|35.93
|42.70
|30.25
|1.68
|1.00
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.90
|3.87
|-25.05
|35.51
|17.26
|47.61
|79.62
|ideaForge Technology
|4.18
|8.47
|15.07
|111.13
|110.71
|-5.94
|-6.78
|Avantel
|0.95
|-8.00
|4.11
|7.58
|26.82
|-5.59
|-3.39
|Rossell Techsys
|14.52
|12.92
|4.76
|44.74
|85.24
|27.13
|15.49
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.39
|-7.64
|0.49
|14.74
|14.74
|4.69
|2.79
|NIBE
|2.90
|-6.94
|34.06
|40.11
|-11.01
|-3.78
|-2.29
|DCX Systems
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-19.23
|3.06
|-33.49
|-10.31
|-10.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has gained 46.94% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.90%), Bharat Electronics (3.42%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,206.78
|1,189.44
|10
|1,255.63
|1,216.74
|20
|1,275.3
|1,240.16
|50
|1,239.87
|1,224.13
|100
|1,132.24
|1,156.47
|200
|999.33
|1,052
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishna Defence and Allied Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.45%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding rose to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Krishna Defence and Allied Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2013PLC248021 and registration number is 248021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,181.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,765.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries are ₹1,199.40 and ₹1,170.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Defence and Allied Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹665.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, -7.9% for the past month, 3.04% over 3 months, 46.94% over 1 year, 81.33% across 3 years, and 71.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries are 42.77 and 9.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global