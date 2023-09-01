Follow Us

KRISHNA DEFENCE AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹302.95 Closed
5.1914.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹290.00₹305.00
₹302.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.05₹294.95
₹302.95
Open Price
₹290.00
Prev. Close
₹288.00
Volume
1,01,000

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1308.8
  • R2314.4
  • R3323.8
  • Pivot
    299.4
  • S1293.8
  • S2284.4
  • S3278.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.73264.13
  • 1097.76247.25
  • 2092.05230.25
  • 5093.3208.96
  • 10079.65191.71
  • 20053.21165.39

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
37.3346.4254.31116.80194.47285.14285.14
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd.

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2013PLC248021 and registration number is 248021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Preyal Ankur Shah
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ramrao Kadam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaykumar Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divyakant Ramniklal Zaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹346.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is 9.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹302.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹294.95 and 52-week low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹78.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

