What is the share price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,181.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishna Defence and Allied Industries? The Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries? The market cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,765.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries are ₹1,199.40 and ₹1,170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Defence and Allied Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is ₹665.00 as on .

How has the Krishna Defence and Allied Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishna Defence and Allied Industries has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, -7.9% for the past month, 3.04% over 3 months, 46.94% over 1 year, 81.33% across 3 years, and 71.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries are 42.77 and 9.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global