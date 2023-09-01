Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|37.33
|46.42
|54.31
|116.80
|194.47
|285.14
|285.14
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2013PLC248021 and registration number is 248021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹346.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is 9.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹302.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹294.95 and 52-week low of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹78.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.